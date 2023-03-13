Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 13, 2023 / 11:28 AM

Study: Less sleep cuts effectiveness of recent vaccination

By Clyde Hughes
A new study published Monday suggests that lack of sleep could diminish the effectiveness of vaccines. File Photo by Wokandapix/Pixabay
A new study published Monday suggests that lack of sleep could diminish the effectiveness of vaccines. File Photo by Wokandapix/Pixabay

March 13 (UPI) -- New research suggests that sleep duration can play a role in how effective vaccinations can be in producing an antibody response.

A study published Monday in the journal Current Biology, reported that people who sleep fewer than six hours per night around the time of the vaccination correlated with a significant decrease in antibody response.

Advertisement

Sleep experts generally recommend that adults get between seven to nine hours of sleep a day.

The meta-analysis discussed in the story brought together data on the association between sleep duration and antibody responses for the influenza and hepatitis vaccines.

RELATED Risk of gastrointestinal disorders increases within a year of COVID-19 infection

Researchers said they believe the results show a need to identify simple behavior interventions to improve the response to vaccinations, including the current regime of COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters during the pandemic.

The study did note that the data did not include data on sleep duration and COVID-19 effectiveness directly. The authors said the poor antibody response for those with shortened sleep periods were similar to the decline of COVID-19 antibodies two months after vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna versions.

"We have previously found that cognitive behavioral therapy, as well as mindfulness, robustly improve insomnia and also normalize various aspects of immunity, although it is not yet known whether insomnia treatment can augment vaccination responses," said Dr. Michael Irwin, a study co-author, in a news release.

Advertisement

Irwin is director of the Cousins Center for Psychoneuroimmunology at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at the University of California at Los Angeles.

The authors said that large-scale studies are still needed to determine when people should get sufficient sleep to promote an optimal vaccine response.

Researchers also looked at data by sex, since women typically have a stronger vaccination response than men. They found a strong association between sleep duration and antibody response in men.

RELATED Tennis: Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells, still can't legally enter U.S.

The study said, though, that the data did not control for variations in sex hormone levels, and that more research needs to be done in that area.

In 2021, another study noted that adults with sleep apnea appeared to be at higher risk for severe COVID-19 and death from the virus.

That study published by the JAMA Network Open found those with the common sleep disorder were 31% more likely to be hospitalized after being infected with the virus and 31% more likely to die from it.

Read More

Highlighting heart risks of flu may boost vaccine uptake

Latest Headlines

Pfizer pays $43 billion to buy cancer-fighting biotech company Seagen
Health News // 44 minutes ago
Pfizer pays $43 billion to buy cancer-fighting biotech company Seagen
March 13 (UPI) -- U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer said Monday it was spending $43 billion to acquire Seagen, a biotech company developing a line of cancer-fighting technology.
Previous chest scans may reveal heart risks before surgery
Health News // 2 hours ago
Previous chest scans may reveal heart risks before surgery
Researchers found that surgeons can estimate patients' risk of heart attack or death by reviewing existing images of the chest captured months earlier during screening for lung issues, such as pneumonia or cancer.
CBD oil doesn't reduce pain for patients with kidney stones, study shows
Health News // 3 hours ago
CBD oil doesn't reduce pain for patients with kidney stones, study shows
An approved CBD oil product will, apparently, not be the solution for patients trying to reduce pain after kidney stone treatment, a randomized clinical trial suggests.
Army to continue 'tape tests' to measure body fat despite flaws
Health News // 18 hours ago
Army to continue 'tape tests' to measure body fat despite flaws
March 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army will continue to use the antiquated "tape test" to measure soldiers' body composition in spite of a study that shows the test to be flawed.
Study: Testing urine for genetic mutations may detect bladder cancer early
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Testing urine for genetic mutations may detect bladder cancer early
March 10 (UPI) -- Identifying genetic mutations in urine could help detect bladder cancer years before symptoms arise, a new study presented Friday at the European Association of Urology annual congress in Milan found.
FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray zavegepant for migraines
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray zavegepant for migraines
March 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved zavegepant, a new nasal spray for treatment of migraines in adults, Pfizer announced Friday.
Staffing shortage in healthcare affecting more Americans
Health News // 3 days ago
Staffing shortage in healthcare affecting more Americans
A growing number of Americans are feeling the effects of the healthcare staffing crisis in the United States, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll has revealed.
Men more likely than women to suffer skull fractures in a fall
Health News // 3 days ago
Men more likely than women to suffer skull fractures in a fall
While older women are treated for falls more often than elderly males, men are more likely to sustain skull fractures when they topple over, new research suggests.
Shortages of asthma drug albuterol ongoing after supplier shuts down
Health News // 3 days ago
Shortages of asthma drug albuterol ongoing after supplier shuts down
Shortages of liquid albuterol are ongoing after one of the two major U.S. suppliers, Akorn Pharmaceuticals, abruptly laid off its entire workforce and closed plants in New Jersey, New York and Illinois in late February.
FDA rule change requires mammogram centers to notify patients of breast density
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA rule change requires mammogram centers to notify patients of breast density
New U.S. federal regulations will require mammography facilities to tell women if they have dense breasts, a description of how the tissue looks on the X-ray.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Staffing shortage in healthcare affecting more Americans
Staffing shortage in healthcare affecting more Americans
Army to continue 'tape tests' to measure body fat despite flaws
Army to continue 'tape tests' to measure body fat despite flaws
Men more likely than women to suffer skull fractures in a fall
Men more likely than women to suffer skull fractures in a fall
Study: Testing urine for genetic mutations may detect bladder cancer early
Study: Testing urine for genetic mutations may detect bladder cancer early
Shortages of asthma drug albuterol ongoing after supplier shuts down
Shortages of asthma drug albuterol ongoing after supplier shuts down
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement