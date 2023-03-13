Study: Less sleep cuts effectiveness of recent vaccination

A new study published Monday suggests that lack of sleep could diminish the effectiveness of vaccines. File Photo by Wokandapix/Pixabay

March 13 (UPI) -- New research suggests that sleep duration can play a role in how effective vaccinations can be in producing an antibody response. A study published Monday in the journal Current Biology, reported that people who sleep fewer than six hours per night around the time of the vaccination correlated with a significant decrease in antibody response. Advertisement

Sleep experts generally recommend that adults get between seven to nine hours of sleep a day.

The meta-analysis discussed in the story brought together data on the association between sleep duration and antibody responses for the influenza and hepatitis vaccines.

Researchers said they believe the results show a need to identify simple behavior interventions to improve the response to vaccinations, including the current regime of COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters during the pandemic.

The study did note that the data did not include data on sleep duration and COVID-19 effectiveness directly. The authors said the poor antibody response for those with shortened sleep periods were similar to the decline of COVID-19 antibodies two months after vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna versions.

"We have previously found that cognitive behavioral therapy, as well as mindfulness, robustly improve insomnia and also normalize various aspects of immunity, although it is not yet known whether insomnia treatment can augment vaccination responses," said Dr. Michael Irwin, a study co-author, in a news release.

Irwin is director of the Cousins Center for Psychoneuroimmunology at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at the University of California at Los Angeles.

The authors said that large-scale studies are still needed to determine when people should get sufficient sleep to promote an optimal vaccine response.

Researchers also looked at data by sex, since women typically have a stronger vaccination response than men. They found a strong association between sleep duration and antibody response in men.

The study said, though, that the data did not control for variations in sex hormone levels, and that more research needs to be done in that area.

In 2021, another study noted that adults with sleep apnea appeared to be at higher risk for severe COVID-19 and death from the virus.

That study published by the JAMA Network Open found those with the common sleep disorder were 31% more likely to be hospitalized after being infected with the virus and 31% more likely to die from it.

