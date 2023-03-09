Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 9, 2023 / 11:00 AM

Rats can carry COVID-19 variants, new study performed in New York warns

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
A medical professional wearing a protective face and equipment performs a test on a patient who is waiting inline to be tested for COVID-19 at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, N.Y., in March 2020. A new study suggests that rats in the city and other urban areas can carry COVID-19 variants. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A medical professional wearing a protective face and equipment performs a test on a patient who is waiting inline to be tested for COVID-19 at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, N.Y., in March 2020. A new study suggests that rats in the city and other urban areas can carry COVID-19 variants. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- A new study released Thursday found that wild rats can contract COVID-19 variants, leading to the possibility of secondary transmission to humans.

The study, published in mBio, an open-access journal of the American Society of Microbiology, said that 16.5% of wild rats trapped in city parks and near buildings in Brooklyn, N.Y., during the early stages of the pandemic tested positive for the virus.

Advertisement

Biologists collected and processed samples from 79 rats for virological studies and genomic sequencing and found evidence that linked the viruses carried by rats to that found circulating in humans.

The authors said that to investigate the rats' further susceptibility to COVID-19 variants, researchers conducted a virus challenge study and showed that Alpha, Delta and Omicron variants also can cause infections in rats.

RELATED Study: Original COVID-19 vaccine could attack boosters given too soon

"Our findings highlight the need for further monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 in rat populations for potential secondary zoonotic transmission to humans," said Henry Wan, the principal investigator, said in a statement.

"Overall, our work in this space shows that animals can play a role in pandemics that impact humans, and it's important that we continue to increase our understanding so we can protect both human and animal health," said Wan, a professor and director of the Center for Influenza and Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Missouri.

Advertisement

Researchers said the possibility for animal-to-human contact is higher in urban areas. They said in New York City alone has about 8 million wild rats with ample opportunities to interact with humans.

RELATED Patients with long COVID may have lower levels of brain oxygen, cognitive problems

Release of the study after New York City reported last year a sharp increase in rat sightings despite a more stringent effort to lower their the population in the five boroughs.

That study, which compared right sightings from 2021 to 2020, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said city staff record nearly 21,600 rodent complaints through the end of September, a 74% increase from the same time in 2020.

RELATED Study: People infected with COVID-19 in Omicron wave face higher diabetes risk

Latest Headlines

Mental health impact of COVID-19 pandemic not as bad as thought
Health News // 55 minutes ago
Mental health impact of COVID-19 pandemic not as bad as thought
A new review of 137 studies from around the world has found that, despite dramatic stories about COVID-19's impact on mental health, the psychological fallout from the pandemic has been less intense than thought.
Depression may increase risk of stroke
Health News // 1 hour ago
Depression may increase risk of stroke
In yet another example of the mind-body connection, people with depression symptoms may face an increased risk of having a stroke, as well as a worse recovery afterwards.
A good night's sleep may ward off depression
Health News // 1 hour ago
A good night's sleep may ward off depression
A new poll on sleep and mental health has found that more than 90% of adults who reported they get good sleep were also free of depressive symptoms.
Wider supply of opioid antidote naloxone doesn't increase heroin use, study shows
Health News // 7 hours ago
Wider supply of opioid antidote naloxone doesn't increase heroin use, study shows
Contrary to concerns, wider availability of naloxone treatment is not increasing heroin use among U.S. teens, new research finds.
Limits to acetaminophen in prescription painkillers linked to drop in hospitalizations
Health News // 8 hours ago
Limits to acetaminophen in prescription painkillers linked to drop in hospitalizations
Ever since the FDA announced limits on the amount of acetaminophen that can be packed into any prescription painkiller, there has been a drop in the number of hospitalizations and acute liver failure cases.
Study: People who eat diets rich with leafy greens show fewer Alzheimer's signs
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: People who eat diets rich with leafy greens show fewer Alzheimer's signs
March 8 (UPI) -- People who eat a leafy green-rich diet, along with other fruits and vegetables, may develop fewer signs of Alzheimer's-associated amyloid plaques and tau tangles in their brains, according to a new study.
Pulsed field ablation shows promise for treating atrial fibrillation
Health News // 21 hours ago
Pulsed field ablation shows promise for treating atrial fibrillation
A quicker, safer option for treating an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation might be just months away. The new system -- called pulsed field ablation -- uses electricity to disarm critical heart muscle cells.
Too-hot tap water can cause scalding injuries in seconds
Health News // 1 day ago
Too-hot tap water can cause scalding injuries in seconds
A water heater set to 120 degrees Fahrenheit can release water from the tap hot enough to cause a second-degree burn in about 9 minutes.
Risk of gastrointestinal disorders increases within a year of COVID-19 infection
Health News // 1 day ago
Risk of gastrointestinal disorders increases within a year of COVID-19 infection
New research has found that people who have had COVID-19 are at an increased risk of gastrointestinal disorders within a year of their infection.
Women have higher risk of death after bypass surgery than men
Health News // 1 day ago
Women have higher risk of death after bypass surgery than men
Women are more likely than men to die after coronary artery bypass surgery, according to a large new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Risk of gastrointestinal disorders increases within a year of COVID-19 infection
Risk of gastrointestinal disorders increases within a year of COVID-19 infection
Running doesn't increase risk for hip or knee arthritis
Running doesn't increase risk for hip or knee arthritis
Limits to acetaminophen in prescription painkillers linked to drop in hospitalizations
Limits to acetaminophen in prescription painkillers linked to drop in hospitalizations
Depression may increase risk of stroke
Depression may increase risk of stroke
High stress levels can lead to cognitive impairment, study finds
High stress levels can lead to cognitive impairment, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement