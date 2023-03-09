Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 9, 2023 / 11:01 AM

Mental health impact of COVID-19 pandemic not as bad as thought

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
The mental health changes during the pandemic were minimal, researchers found in a review of 137 studies, whether the studies covered the mental health of the population as a whole or that of specific groups. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The mental health changes during the pandemic were minimal, researchers found in a review of 137 studies, whether the studies covered the mental health of the population as a whole or that of specific groups. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A new review of 137 studies from around the world has found that, despite dramatic stories about COVID-19's impact on mental health, the psychological fallout from the pandemic has been less intense than thought.

"Mental health in COVID-19 is much more nuanced than people have made it out to be," said senior study author Brett Thombs, a Canada Research Chair and professor in the Department of Psychiatry at McGill University in Montreal.

Advertisement

"Claims that the mental health of most people has deteriorated significantly during the pandemic have been based primarily on individual studies that are 'snapshots' of a particular situation, in a particular place, at a particular time," Thombs said in a university news release. "They typically don't involve any long-term comparison with what had existed before or came after."

About 75% of study participants in the studies reviewed were adults and 25% were children and adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19.

RELATED Depression may increase risk of stroke

The mental health changes were minimal, researchers found, whether the studies covered the mental health of the population as a whole or that of specific groups.

"This is by far the most comprehensive study on COVID-19 mental health in the world, and it shows that, in general, people have been much more resilient than many have assumed," said study first author Ying Sun, a research coordinator from the Lady Davis Institute at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal.

Advertisement

The pandemic has, however, had a disproportionate effect on women, according to the study.

RELATED A good night's sleep may ward off depression

Some women experienced a worsening of symptoms, including anxiety, depression or general mental health, possibly because of their multiple family responsibilities, working in healthcare or elder care or, in some cases, family violence.

"This is concerning and suggests that some women, as well as some people in other groups, have experienced changes for the worse in their mental health and will need ongoing access to mental health support," said study co-author Danielle Rice, an assistant professor at McMaster University and St. Joseph's Hospital, both in Hamilton, Ontario.

Among the findings were that in general population studies, no changes were found for general mental health or anxiety symptoms.

RELATED Teens who turn to vaping report more anxiety, depression

Depression symptoms worsened by minimal to small amounts for older adults, college students and people who identified as belonging to a sexual or gender minority group.

General mental health and anxiety symptoms worsened for parents, although these results were based on a small number of studies and participants.

The team is continuing to update the findings as research accumulates. They're also looking into how governments and health agencies may be able to ensure researchers have access to more timely mental health data going forward.

Advertisement

"Our findings underline the importance of doing rigorous science -- otherwise, our expectations and assumptions, together with poor-quality studies and anecdotes, can become self-fulfilling prophecies," Thombs said.

The findings were published Wednesday in the BMJ.

More information

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has more on mental health during the pandemic.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Rats can carry COVID-19 variants, new study performed in New York warns
Health News // 59 minutes ago
Rats can carry COVID-19 variants, new study performed in New York warns
March 9 (UPI) -- A new study released Thursday found that wild rats can contract COVID-19 variants Alpha, Delta and Omicron, leading to the possibility of secondary transmission to humans.
Depression may increase risk of stroke
Health News // 1 hour ago
Depression may increase risk of stroke
In yet another example of the mind-body connection, people with depression symptoms may face an increased risk of having a stroke, as well as a worse recovery afterwards.
A good night's sleep may ward off depression
Health News // 1 hour ago
A good night's sleep may ward off depression
A new poll on sleep and mental health has found that more than 90% of adults who reported they get good sleep were also free of depressive symptoms.
Wider supply of opioid antidote naloxone doesn't increase heroin use, study shows
Health News // 7 hours ago
Wider supply of opioid antidote naloxone doesn't increase heroin use, study shows
Contrary to concerns, wider availability of naloxone treatment is not increasing heroin use among U.S. teens, new research finds.
Limits to acetaminophen in prescription painkillers linked to drop in hospitalizations
Health News // 8 hours ago
Limits to acetaminophen in prescription painkillers linked to drop in hospitalizations
Ever since the FDA announced limits on the amount of acetaminophen that can be packed into any prescription painkiller, there has been a drop in the number of hospitalizations and acute liver failure cases.
Study: People who eat diets rich with leafy greens show fewer Alzheimer's signs
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: People who eat diets rich with leafy greens show fewer Alzheimer's signs
March 8 (UPI) -- People who eat a leafy green-rich diet, along with other fruits and vegetables, may develop fewer signs of Alzheimer's-associated amyloid plaques and tau tangles in their brains, according to a new study.
Pulsed field ablation shows promise for treating atrial fibrillation
Health News // 21 hours ago
Pulsed field ablation shows promise for treating atrial fibrillation
A quicker, safer option for treating an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation might be just months away. The new system -- called pulsed field ablation -- uses electricity to disarm critical heart muscle cells.
Too-hot tap water can cause scalding injuries in seconds
Health News // 1 day ago
Too-hot tap water can cause scalding injuries in seconds
A water heater set to 120 degrees Fahrenheit can release water from the tap hot enough to cause a second-degree burn in about 9 minutes.
Risk of gastrointestinal disorders increases within a year of COVID-19 infection
Health News // 1 day ago
Risk of gastrointestinal disorders increases within a year of COVID-19 infection
New research has found that people who have had COVID-19 are at an increased risk of gastrointestinal disorders within a year of their infection.
Women have higher risk of death after bypass surgery than men
Health News // 1 day ago
Women have higher risk of death after bypass surgery than men
Women are more likely than men to die after coronary artery bypass surgery, according to a large new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Risk of gastrointestinal disorders increases within a year of COVID-19 infection
Risk of gastrointestinal disorders increases within a year of COVID-19 infection
Running doesn't increase risk for hip or knee arthritis
Running doesn't increase risk for hip or knee arthritis
Limits to acetaminophen in prescription painkillers linked to drop in hospitalizations
Limits to acetaminophen in prescription painkillers linked to drop in hospitalizations
Depression may increase risk of stroke
Depression may increase risk of stroke
High stress levels can lead to cognitive impairment, study finds
High stress levels can lead to cognitive impairment, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement