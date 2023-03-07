Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 7, 2023 / 10:44 AM

Stick-on-sensor may help prevent readmission for heart failure

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Investigators found that when doctors had actionable information about patients' conditions, delivered remotely through this noninvasive device, it prompted them to adjust medications earlier and prevent complications from escalating. Photo by orzalaga/Pixabay
Investigators found that when doctors had actionable information about patients' conditions, delivered remotely through this noninvasive device, it prompted them to adjust medications earlier and prevent complications from escalating. Photo by orzalaga/Pixabay

A stick-on sensor may help keep people with heart failure out of the hospital, new research suggests.

Investigators found that when doctors had actionable information about patients' conditions, delivered remotely through this noninvasive device, it prompted them to adjust medications earlier and prevent complications from escalating. Patients with heart failure who used this device were 38% less likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 90 days.

Advertisement

The study was funded by Zoll Medical Corp., the developer of this heart sensor, called the µCor system.

Its ease of application and removal could make the device a more cost-effective alternative to an implantable sensor, according to the researchers. The findings were presented Monday at the American College of Cardiology annual meeting, in New Orleans.

RELATED Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients

"It's very exciting to have a positive result within the remote monitoring field," said study author Dr. John Boehmer, a cardiologist and professor of medicine and surgery at Penn State University.

Advertisement

"Having a wearable technology is particularly encouraging because it gives you the opportunity to monitor a patient during a high-risk interval and then stop monitoring when they exit that high-risk interval," Boehmer said in a meeting news release.

About 6 million American adults have heart failure, when the heart is too weak or stiff to effectively pump blood to the rest of the body.

RELATED Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors

Patients typically monitor their condition by weighing themselves daily and watching for swelling, fatigue, shortness of breath and chest pain.

It's still common for patients to return to the hospital within months of an earlier hospitalization because of fluid buildup in the lungs.

The µCor system uses radiofrequency signals to assess someone's thoracic fluid index, a measure of fluid in the lungs. It's attached by an adhesive patch to the left side of the chest.

RELATED Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection

Researchers enrolled 522 people in the study, all within 10 days of hospitalization for heart failure. They then wore the monitor continuously for 90 days.

Half of the patients were in a control group, with no information sent to their doctor. Researchers were able to establish a threshold distinguishing between normal and elevated thoracic fluid levels using the control group, which started first.

Advertisement

In the other group, data was sent to their doctor with action alerts if their thoracic fluid level crossed the established threshold.

In addition to being 38% less likely to be hospitalized again, this group was also 38% less likely to experience heart failure-related emergency department visits or deaths.

"The challenge in remote monitoring studies is to get clinicians to react to the data," Boehmer said. "Our temptation is to look at the data, but then manage patients as we always have managed patients. There was a clear threshold set up in this trial, and the clinicians did react to it. As a result, we saw treatment interventions that seem to have been effective."

When doctors would get the notifications, they would often prescribe diuretics to reduce fluid retention and increase the dosage for a patient's other heart failure medications.

The µCor system provides information about changes in the lungs before symptoms are more obvious, the researchers said.

Other devices for monitoring heart failure are implantable cardio-defibrillators (ICDs) and insertable loop recorders, which monitor for abnormal heart rhythms. There is also the shoulder-mounted ReDS system, which monitors for fluid in the lungs.

Boehmer called the new device less bulky than the ReDS devices and less invasive than an implantable device, although a randomized, controlled trial is needed to confirm the findings. Research presented at meetings is considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Advertisement

His team also plans to study how additional data collected by the device might also be helpful. This could include heart rate and breathing rate. The device may also be useful for monitoring patients with lung diseases in addition to heart failure, the researchers said.

More information

The U.S. National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute has more on heart failure.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Highlighting heart risks of flu may boost vaccine uptake
Health News // 57 minutes ago
Highlighting heart risks of flu may boost vaccine uptake
Flu kills more than 500,000 people globally each year and leads to heart problems for many others. Publicizing those potential cardiac ills may spur folks to get their annual flu vaccine, researchers say.
Feeling invincible, lacking healthcare, young adults' heart health at risk
Health News // 19 hours ago
Feeling invincible, lacking healthcare, young adults' heart health at risk
Young adults in the United States carry an increasing burden of heart health risk factors, making it more likely they'll suffer a heart attack and stroke as they age, a new study warns.
Study: Some parents lied about COVID-19 status of children
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Some parents lied about COVID-19 status of children
March 6 (UPI) -- About a quarter of U.S. parents lied about their children's health status throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in order to avoid public health restrictions that were intended to fight the virus by keeping sick kids home.
Nexletol may reduce high cholesterol in those who can't tolerate statins
Health News // 1 day ago
Nexletol may reduce high cholesterol in those who can't tolerate statins
Not everyone can tolerate statins to reduce their high cholesterol, but now a new study finds the medication bempedoic acid (Nexletol) reduced the combined rate of bad cardiovascular events by 13%.
Cell injections could provide lasting relief of low back pain
Health News // 1 day ago
Cell injections could provide lasting relief of low back pain
An injection that relieves low back pain by helping damaged spinal discs regenerate appears to have sustained benefits, new clinical trial data show.
Polluted coastal water can spread inland in sea spray
Health News // 1 day ago
Polluted coastal water can spread inland in sea spray
Sewage-polluted Southern California coastal waters become airborne in sea spray aerosol, and can spread to people on land, even beyond the beach, according to a new study.
Study suggests bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol, risk of heart attack
Health News // 2 days ago
Study suggests bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol, risk of heart attack
March 4 (UPI) -- Bempedoic acid taken alone reduces cholesterol and heart attacks in patients who can't tolerate statins, according to a clinical research published Saturday in New England Journal of Medicine..
Experts warn against putting lip balm on eyelids
Health News // 4 days ago
Experts warn against putting lip balm on eyelids
Don't put lip balm on your eyelid, even if you saw it on TikTok. It's bad for your eyes, according to a Michigan Medicine expert.
50 U.S. medical, science organizations launch group to fight health misinformation
Health News // 4 days ago
50 U.S. medical, science organizations launch group to fight health misinformation
Alarmed by the increasing spread of medical misinformation, 50 U.S. medical and science organizations have announced the formation of a new group that aims to debunk fake health news.
Most gun owners keep guns unlocked in case of emergency
Health News // 4 days ago
Most gun owners keep guns unlocked in case of emergency
Locking up firearms can help prevent injury and death, yet a majority of gun owners say they keep at least one gun unlocked in case of emergency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Some parents lied about COVID-19 status of children
Study: Some parents lied about COVID-19 status of children
Experts warn against putting lip balm on eyelids
Experts warn against putting lip balm on eyelids
Study suggests bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol, risk of heart attack
Study suggests bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol, risk of heart attack
Cell injections could provide lasting relief of low back pain
Cell injections could provide lasting relief of low back pain
50 U.S. medical, science organizations launch group to fight health misinformation
50 U.S. medical, science organizations launch group to fight health misinformation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement