High stress levels can lead to cognitive impairment, study finds

A new study in the medical journal JAMA Network Open has found a link between increased stress levels and a higher risk of poor cognition impairment in older adults. Photo by Sabine van Erp/Pixabay

March 7 (UPI) -- A new study has found that perceived stress can lead to increased cognitive impairment in older adults. "Findings from our study could have important clinical applications, such as regular screening for stress among high-risk older adults when they present with cognitive decline in primary care," the researchers concluded. Advertisement

The study, published in JAMA Network Open on Tuesday, looked at some 24,400 Black and White Americans -- with an emphasis on recruiting those from the Southeast -- who were 45 years old and older recruited from 2003 to 2007. Statistical analysis was performed from May 2021 to March 2022.

Participations who had higher levels of perceived stress were 1.37 times more likely to experience poor cognition after adjusting for a series of variables, the study concluded.

The study found that one possible reason for increased cognitive impairment is that stress often leads to unhealthy behaviors. Participants with higher levels of stress were more likely to suffer from physical inactivity, obesity and smoking.

It also found that stress from a job or occupation led to lower cognition in older adults.

Stress levels were also found to be higher among minorities. Participants with higher levels of perceived stress were more likely to be younger, female and Black. They were also less likely to have a college degree and lower family income.

"Black individuals report greater exposure to chronic stressors, such as discrimination," the study found.

The lead researcher was Dr. Ambar Kulshreshtha, an associate professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

"Perceived stress is common among older adults, and it has been previously associated with accelerated aging, heart disease, and reduced immunity," Kulshreshtha said.

Researchers at the University of Alabama, University of Vermont, Wake Forest University and the Alabama Neurological Institute participated in the study.

During the in-home visits, information regarding current medication use for hypertension, diabetes, and depression was assessed via a medication inventory review.

Perceived stress was measured by the Cohen Perceived Stress Scale, a 10-item questionnaire. Cognitive testing was done by testing participants recall of three words and orientation to year, month and day of the week.

Depressive symptoms were assessed using the abbreviated version of the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale questionnaire.

Of of 24,448 people studied, who had a median age of 64, 5,589 people, or 22.9%, reported high levels of stress.

The researchers recommended developing new screening programs and conducting interventions to help reduce stress among older adults and lessen the chances of cognitive issues.

