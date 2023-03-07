Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 7, 2023 / 11:49 AM

Cardiac events are rare among athletes with arrhythmias

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
After a follow-up of seven years, researchers found that 95% of athletes with a diagnosed and treated genetic heart disease had no disease-triggered cardiac events. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
After a follow-up of seven years, researchers found that 95% of athletes with a diagnosed and treated genetic heart disease had no disease-triggered cardiac events. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

New research offers hope to elite athletes who have genetic heart conditions but still want to play sports.

In the new study, after a follow-up of seven years, researchers found that 95% of athletes with a diagnosed and treated genetic heart disease had no disease-triggered cardiac events. These would have included fainting or seizures, implantable cardio-defibrillator (ICD) shocks, sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death.

Advertisement

The researchers said the study was the first to assess the risk of potentially life-threatening arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat) among National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I and professional athletes with heart conditions that can increase the risk of sudden cardiac death, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and long QT syndrome (LQTS).

Although people who have these heart conditions are often advised to avoid vigorous exercise and many are disqualified from sports, the findings suggest that may not be necessary.

Advertisement

"This initial data set offers a story of hope and encouragement," said Katherine Martinez, who conducted the study as an intern in the Mayo Clinic Windland Smith Rice Sudden Death Genomics Laboratory. "With shared decision-making and appropriate risk stratification by an expert, we expect anybody of any age can live and thrive despite their diagnosis."

For players and fans alike, witnessing an athlete experience heart trouble can be traumatic, such as when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game. Although he hasn't talked in detail about his health issues, Hamlin had been hit hard in the chest moments before he collapsed on the field.

For the study, the researchers analyzed health records from 76 athletes who had genetic heart disease and were playing at the Division I or professional level.

RELATED People with celiac disease may have greater risk of heart disease

About 53% had HCM, an abnormal thickening of the heart muscle, while one-quarter had LQTS, a genetic arrhythmia syndrome.

About 52% of the athletes had not had symptoms before their heart issues were discovered, often during a pre-season screening. About one-quarter had been diagnosed after experiencing symptoms such as fainting, palpitations or shortness of breath.

The other athletes in the study were diagnosed due to family history or an unrelated event. About one-third of the athletes had an ICD, which is a device that can deliver an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat when a life-threatening irregular heartbeat is detected.

Advertisement

Only three of the athletes, about 4% of the total in the study, had a non-lethal cardiac episode related to their genetic heart disease. Fainting was the most common. One of these three patients received an appropriate ICD shock. No athletes died, according to the report.

Study athletes played basketball, hockey, track, triathlon and soccer. About 28% were women. They were racially and ethnically diverse.

About three-quarters of the athletes in the study had been initially disqualified from sports because of their diagnosis, but ultimately were able to return to play.

These findings underscore the need for a shared decision-making model in which athletes with genetic heart disease work together with specialized genetic cardiologists and sports cardiologists, the researchers said.

Together they can assess risks and benefits and make evidence-informed decisions.

The results could also inform policies for teams and athletic organizations to ensure appropriate medical evaluation without unnecessarily excluding athletes from participation based only on their genetic heart disease diagnosis.

The findings were presented Monday at the American College of Cardiology's annual meeting, in New Orleans. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

"The guidelines used to be that unless your heart is perfect, you can't do anything, but these results suggest that we should change that message," senior study author Dr. Michael Ackerman, a genetic cardiologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., said in a meeting news release. "[Clinicians] should be encouraging most of our patients to exercise. It's not 'Can you play or not,' but it's 'Let's figure out an exercise plan for you.'"

Advertisement

It will be important for athletes to work with an expert who is experienced with genetic heart diseases, the study authors emphasized. A rigorous assessment is necessary to understand a patient's specific condition and risk level, they said.

While high-profile tragedies can influence how coaches, doctors and the public view the health risks posed by genetic heart diseases, being overly restrictive can have serious and sometimes fatal downsides for the athletes, including risk of severe depression and self-harm, the researchers said.

Having an emergency action plan in place and equipment such as an automated external defibrillator (AED) on hand can also help to mitigate any risks, the team noted.

A study limitation was that it used retrospective data.

More information

The American Heart Association has information on genetic testing for heart diseases.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease COVID-19 may trigger heart condition in young athletes

Latest Headlines

High stress levels can lead to cognitive impairment, study finds
Health News // 59 minutes ago
High stress levels can lead to cognitive impairment, study finds
March 7 (UPI) -- A new study has found that perceived stress can lead to increased cognitive impairment in older adults.
Stick-on-sensor may help prevent readmission for heart failure
Health News // 2 hours ago
Stick-on-sensor may help prevent readmission for heart failure
A stick-on sensor may help keep people with heart failure out of the hospital, new research suggests.
Highlighting heart risks of flu may boost vaccine uptake
Health News // 2 hours ago
Highlighting heart risks of flu may boost vaccine uptake
Flu kills more than 500,000 people globally each year and leads to heart problems for many others. Publicizing those potential cardiac ills may spur folks to get their annual flu vaccine, researchers say.
Feeling invincible, lacking healthcare, young adults' heart health at risk
Health News // 20 hours ago
Feeling invincible, lacking healthcare, young adults' heart health at risk
Young adults in the United States carry an increasing burden of heart health risk factors, making it more likely they'll suffer a heart attack and stroke as they age, a new study warns.
Study: Some parents lied about COVID-19 status of children
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Some parents lied about COVID-19 status of children
March 6 (UPI) -- About a quarter of U.S. parents lied about their children's health status throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in order to avoid public health restrictions that were intended to fight the virus by keeping sick kids home.
Nexletol may reduce high cholesterol in those who can't tolerate statins
Health News // 1 day ago
Nexletol may reduce high cholesterol in those who can't tolerate statins
Not everyone can tolerate statins to reduce their high cholesterol, but now a new study finds the medication bempedoic acid (Nexletol) reduced the combined rate of bad cardiovascular events by 13%.
Cell injections could provide lasting relief of low back pain
Health News // 1 day ago
Cell injections could provide lasting relief of low back pain
An injection that relieves low back pain by helping damaged spinal discs regenerate appears to have sustained benefits, new clinical trial data show.
Polluted coastal water can spread inland in sea spray
Health News // 1 day ago
Polluted coastal water can spread inland in sea spray
Sewage-polluted Southern California coastal waters become airborne in sea spray aerosol, and can spread to people on land, even beyond the beach, according to a new study.
Study suggests bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol, risk of heart attack
Health News // 2 days ago
Study suggests bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol, risk of heart attack
March 4 (UPI) -- Bempedoic acid taken alone reduces cholesterol and heart attacks in patients who can't tolerate statins, according to a clinical research published Saturday in New England Journal of Medicine..
Experts warn against putting lip balm on eyelids
Health News // 4 days ago
Experts warn against putting lip balm on eyelids
Don't put lip balm on your eyelid, even if you saw it on TikTok. It's bad for your eyes, according to a Michigan Medicine expert.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Some parents lied about COVID-19 status of children
Study: Some parents lied about COVID-19 status of children
Experts warn against putting lip balm on eyelids
Experts warn against putting lip balm on eyelids
Study suggests bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol, risk of heart attack
Study suggests bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol, risk of heart attack
50 U.S. medical, science organizations launch group to fight health misinformation
50 U.S. medical, science organizations launch group to fight health misinformation
Study: 1 in 5 patients at risk for cardiovascular disease refuses to take statins
Study: 1 in 5 patients at risk for cardiovascular disease refuses to take statins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement