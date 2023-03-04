Study suggests bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol, risk of heart attack

Bempedoic acid can reduce LDL cholesterol levels and the risk of heart attacks in patients who are unable to take statins, new research shows. File Photo by Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

March 4 (UPI) -- Bempedoic acid taken alone reduces cholesterol and heart attacks in patients who can't tolerate statins, according to a clinical research published Saturday in New England Journal of Medicine. Patients with high levels of LDL cholesterol, commonly known as "bad cholesterol," usually take statin drugs to reduce their levels, but often experience painful side effects.

"Among statin-intolerant patients, treatment with bempedoic acid was associated with a lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events," the study says.

Principal author Steven Nissen of the Heart and Vascular Institute at the Cleveland Clinic points out that among those who take statins, "anywhere from 7% to 29% of patients experience adverse side effects they can't tolerate. The primary problem is muscle pain."

The researcher told CNN that even among heart patients "with terrible histories," there is a reluctance to take statins due to the pain they cause.

These patients have "multiple myocardial infarction, sometimes bypass surgery, many stents, and [still] they say, 'Doctor, I've tried multiple statins but whenever I take a statin, my muscles hurt, or they're weak, I can't walk upstairs. I just can't tolerate these drugs."



Nissen's research team enlisted a group of 13,970 patients who had negative reactions to statins and gave some of them bempdoic acid and some of them placebos over a period of six months.

Patients who received the bempedoic acid saw their LDL cholesterol drop by an average of 29.2 points by the end of the six-month trial.

After a 40-month follow up period, patients who had received the bempedoic acid saw a 19% reduction in the risk of needing cardiac revascularization and saw a 23% reduction in the risk of heart attack.

Bempedoic acid has already been approved by the FDA and is now taken by patients who also use statins, but the new research suggests it can be effective at reducing LDL cholesterol and risk of heart attack even when taken alone.

Patients who can tolerate statins are still advised to take them but the new research suggests they may now have a treatment option that won't cause them discomfort.