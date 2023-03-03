Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 3, 2023 / 10:03 AM

50 U.S. medical, science organizations launch group to fight health misinformation

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
Called the Coalition for Trust in Health &amp; Science, the group brings together reputable associations representing American academics, researchers, scientists, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, drug and insurance companies, consumer advocates, public health professionals and even medical ethicists. Photo by the National Cancer Institute/Unsplash
Called the Coalition for Trust in Health & Science, the group brings together reputable associations representing American academics, researchers, scientists, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, drug and insurance companies, consumer advocates, public health professionals and even medical ethicists. Photo by the National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

Alarmed by the increasing spread of medical misinformation, 50 U.S. medical and science organizations have announced the formation of a new group that aims to debunk fake health news.

Called the Coalition for Trust in Health & Science, the group brings together reputable associations representing American academics, researchers, scientists, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, drug and insurance companies, consumer advocates, public health professionals and even medical ethicists.

Advertisement

A small sampling of the groups that have currently signed on includes the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American College of Physicians, the American College of Preventive Medicine, the American Psychological Association, the American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association and the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health.

The coalition plans to take direct aim at what it is calling a "health infodemic."

RELATED Many YouTube videos about sleep disorders include misinformation

"I'll start in saying that we in healthcare are very aware that American society -- the contemporary society that we live in -- is characterized to a significant degree by a distrust in almost all of institutions of our society, and by uncertainty as to the truthfulness or accuracy of the information that is being presented to them," noted Dr. Reed Tuckson, chair and co-founder of the Black Coalition Against COVID (BCAC) and a core convening committee member of the newly formed coalition.

Advertisement

He argues that this predisposition to distrust is compounded by the fact that many people now get the bulk of their information from social media, which "is rampant with information that is not only untrue, but can also be extremely harmful to human health and human survival."

By launching the new coalition, "what we are saying collectively is that we cannot allow the status quo to continue," Tuckson explained.

RELATED Study finds TikTok videos about medication abortion are mostly accurate

The formation of the coalition will be announced Thursday at a meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), in Washington, D.C.

Dana Litt is an associate professor in the department of health behavior and health systems at the School of Public Health at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth.

Though not involved in the coalition launch, Litt's focus has long been on how and why people make the health decisions they make.

RELATED Misinformation about hay fever is common on YouTube

"The deep-rooted social and historical underpinnings behind misinformation, as well as the emotionally charged contexts in which this information is often shared, certainly poses a challenge to those attempting to combat it," she said.

"It is important to note that medical misinformation is not a new phenomenon," Litt added. "But it has been exacerbated by the ease of dissemination on online sources without oversight."

Advertisement

Litt pointed to recent research suggesting "that false or misleading health information may spread more easily than scientific knowledge through social media. And this misinformation has been shown to affect health-related decision-making."

To tackle the problem, the coalition noted that all member organizations will work towards ensuring that all patients can "have equitable access to and confidence in the accurate, understandable and relevant information necessary to make personally appropriate health decisions."

To that end, the coalition's founders say they will strive to improve health and scientific literacy; fact-check and correct misinformation and disinformation, and boost public trust in fact-based science.

"This is not going to be a problem or issue that will be solved immediately, or even in the short run," Tuckson acknowledged. "This is a long-term effort."

As to first steps, Tuckson suggested that much of the focus will be on developing practical ways the coalition's member organizations can work together to better disseminate reliable medical information and educate the public.

Figuring out precisely what those steps will be will likely require thinking "outside of our comfort zone," he admitted.

But as an example, Tuckson pointed to the potential benefit of building a network of partnerships with high schools, to better educate and prepare future patients.

Advertisement

The coalition is an important first step in battling misinformation, said Litt, but it won't be easy.

"Unfortunately, countering misinformation requires addressing long-standing challenges that exist within social, psychological, technological and political spheres," Litt noted. "In addition, misinformation is often framed in a sensational manner that tends to heighten psychological responses, namely anxiety, that can create a sense of urgency to share this emotionally charged misinformation with others, which allows it to spread quickly."

In the virtual world, "to that extent that the coalition can better harness the power of social media and try to correct the balance of information by sharing, re-sharing, commenting and engaging with verified content from reliable sources, there is the potential that they can begin to overcome the rise of online misinformation," she said.

In the real world, added Litt, the coalition "may be able to overcome some of the mistrust of the medical community that exists within certain communities" by building bridges with trusted leaders and influential figures who can counter misinformation with facts and science.

More information

There's more on the battle against fake health news at Association of American Medical Colleges.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Experts warn against putting lip balm on eyelids
Health News // 45 minutes ago
Experts warn against putting lip balm on eyelids
Don't put lip balm on your eyelid, even if you saw it on TikTok. It's bad for your eyes, according to a Michigan Medicine expert.
Most gun owners keep guns unlocked in case of emergency
Health News // 1 hour ago
Most gun owners keep guns unlocked in case of emergency
Locking up firearms can help prevent injury and death, yet a majority of gun owners say they keep at least one gun unlocked in case of emergency.
Embolization could provide relief from enlarged prostate without drugs
Health News // 7 hours ago
Embolization could provide relief from enlarged prostate without drugs
Men suffering from an enlarged prostate can receive long-term relief from a minimally invasive procedure that partially blocks blood flow to the gland, new research reports.
Patients with long COVID may have lower levels of brain oxygen, cognitive problems
Health News // 8 hours ago
Patients with long COVID may have lower levels of brain oxygen, cognitive problems
People who have long COVID -- lingering symptoms after a COVID-19 infection -- may also have lower brain oxygen levels, cognitive problems and psychiatric troubles, such as anxiety and depression.
AI model can predict cancer survival chances by reading doctor notes
Health News // 14 hours ago
AI model can predict cancer survival chances by reading doctor notes
March 2 (UPI) -- A new AI model developed by a team of researchers in Canada can accurately predict whether a patient will survive cancer by reading notes from their doctor.
Concussions impact NFL players' cognition years later, study shows
Health News // 16 hours ago
Concussions impact NFL players' cognition years later, study shows
March 2 (UPI) -- A study released Thursday has found that former professional football players who have suffered from concussions perform worse in cognitive tests than those who haven't played the game.
Researchers link racism to worse heart health for Black women
Health News // 20 hours ago
Researchers link racism to worse heart health for Black women
Black women who are exposed to certain forms of racism may be more likely to develop heart disease, researchers say.
Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines may be a stress response
Health News // 21 hours ago
Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines may be a stress response
Allergic reactions to the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are very rare, and a new study questions whether many of those that do occur are even real.
High blood pressure during pregnancy linked to cognitive issues later
Health News // 22 hours ago
High blood pressure during pregnancy linked to cognitive issues later
A new study links high blood pressure during pregnancy with cognitive issues later in life, adding to known risks such as stroke and heart disease.
Mediterranean diet may help prevent memory loss in people with MS
Health News // 1 day ago
Mediterranean diet may help prevent memory loss in people with MS
New research finds that a diet rich in veggies, fruit, fish and healthy fat reduced the risk of developing memory loss as well as losing the ability to concentrate, learn new things or make decisions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Vitamin D could help keep dementia at bay
Study: Vitamin D could help keep dementia at bay
Colon cancer surges among people younger than 55
Colon cancer surges among people younger than 55
AI model can predict cancer survival chances by reading doctor notes
AI model can predict cancer survival chances by reading doctor notes
Study: 1 in 5 patients at risk for cardiovascular disease refuses to take statins
Study: 1 in 5 patients at risk for cardiovascular disease refuses to take statins
Most Americans with diabetes don't get recommended new medications
Most Americans with diabetes don't get recommended new medications
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement