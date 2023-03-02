Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 2, 2023 / 4:00 AM

Colon cancer surges among people younger than 55

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
As of 2019, 20% of colon cancer cases occurred in adults under age 55 -- up from just 11% in 1995, according to the new report. Photo by Chokniti Khongchum/Pixabay
As of 2019, 20% of colon cancer cases occurred in adults under age 55 -- up from just 11% in 1995, according to the new report. Photo by Chokniti Khongchum/Pixabay

Colon cancer continues to rise among younger U.S. adults, with the American Cancer Society reporting a doubling of cases in people younger than 55 in about 25 years.

Also, significantly more Americans are being diagnosed with advanced stages of the disease, the cancer society says.

Advertisement

As of 2019, 20% of colon cancer cases occurred in adults under age 55 -- up from just 11% in 1995, according to the new report.

Moreover, researchers found that the proportion of people diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer reached 60% in 2019, up from 52% in the mid‐2000s. The rate of advanced disease was 57% in 1995 before widespread screening was available.

RELATED Cancer screening rates fell among Americans in the second year of the pandemic

Cancer experts are baffled, especially since numbers are declining in the overall population.

"We don't know what is driving the increase in colorectal cancer among young people," said senior researcher Dr. Ahmedin Jemal, senior vice president for surveillance and health equity science at the cancer society.

Advertisement

"There is a lot of research going on. Some people say it's probably obesity or changes in diet over the past decades that might be a reason, but really, we don't know exactly what causes this rapid rise in colorectal cancer incidence rates," he said.

RELATED U.S. leads wealthy nations in healthcare spending but life expectancy lags

This year more than 153,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colon cancer and 52,550 will die from the disease, the researchers note.

Screening is the best protection against colon cancer, Jemal said.

The cancer society recommends that screening start at age 45 for people at average risk. But Jemal said only 4 in 10 adults are being screened.

RELATED Many don't follow up with colonoscopy after positive stool test for cancer

"If we were to raise colorectal cancer screening up to 80%, we estimated tens of thousands of cases could be averted, and thousands of lives could be saved," he said.

Your doctor can provide you with a fecal blood test or refer you for colonoscopy screening, Jemal said. The advantage of the colonoscopy is that it needs to be done only every 10 years, while the other should be done yearly.

Barriers to screening include being uninsured and not getting a recommendation for screening from a primary doctor, he said.

Even though younger adults are developing colon cancer, Jemal doesn't anticipate the recommended age for screening will get lower.

Advertisement

"It is very unlikely because there will be a cost-benefit analysis and among all colorectal cancer cases that occur under age 50, 43% occur in ages 45 to 49. So it is very unlikely that it would have any benefit if we were to go to a younger age," Jemal said.

Dr. John Ricci, chief of colorectal surgery at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Great Neck, N.Y., said he treats many younger colon cancer patients nowadays.

"Where it used to be almost unheard of to see somebody in their 30s with colon cancer, now we're seeing it fairly frequently, unfortunately," Ricci said.

Patients have to be aware of their family history, Ricci said.

"It's not only cancers in your family history, it's also high-risk polyps," he said. If close family members have had more than three polyps or big polyps, you would qualify for an early colonoscopy, Ricci said. Polyps can turn into cancers if they are not removed.

Changes in bowel habits and bleeding -- symptoms of colon cancer -- are reasons to be evaluated by your gastroenterologist. "When you have symptomatic cancer, it's usually further along," Ricci said.

Doctors need to recommend screening and patients need to be proactive and ask their doctor about screening, he added.

Advertisement

"You just have to be cognizant that colorectal cancer is not an old person's disease anymore," Ricci said. "It's a middle-aged people's disease now. And it seems not enough people are getting screened."

For the report, Jemal's team used data available through 2019 from 50 states and the District of Columbia from the U.S. National Cancer Institute and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They found that incidence of colon cancer and related deaths declined from 3%-4% a year during the early 2000s to 1% a year and 2% a year, respectively, in the past decade.

Colon cancer rates were 33% higher in men (41.5 per 100,000) than in women (31 per 100,000) from 2015 to 2019, likely due to differences in risk factors, such as excess body weight, eating processed meats and smoking, the researchers note.

Rates of colon cancer have declined for those 65 and older and have stabilized for people 50 to 64, but have increased by 2% yearly in people younger than 50 and those 50 to 54.

Moreover, deaths from colon cancer have increased since about 2005 by 1% a year in people younger than 50 and by nearly 1% in people 50 to 54, the researchers say.

Advertisement

The highest rates of colon cancer are among Alaska Natives (88.5 per 100,000), American Indians (46 per 100,000) and Black people (41.7 per 100,000). Among white people, incidence is 35.7 per 100,000. Death patterns are similar, with the highest among Alaska Natives, American Indians and Black people.

The report was published online Wednesday in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

More information

For more on colon cancer, see the American Cancer Society.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Vitamin D could help keep dementia at bay
Health News // 15 hours ago
Study: Vitamin D could help keep dementia at bay
March 1 (UPI) -- Researchers from Canada and Britain said they found a connection between taking vitamin D supplements and living longer without the ravages of dementia in a large-scale study of more than 12,000 participants.
Drugmaker Eli Lilly capping monthly insulin costs at $35
Health News // 17 hours ago
Drugmaker Eli Lilly capping monthly insulin costs at $35
March 1 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said Wednesday it is voluntarily cutting the price of its insulin for all Americans, capping the out of pocket cost for the diabetes treatment at $35 per month or less.
Teens who turn to vaping report more anxiety, depression
Health News // 18 hours ago
Teens who turn to vaping report more anxiety, depression
A study of nearly 2,000 U.S. teenagers and young adults found that those who vaped nicotine or marijuana were more likely to report anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts.
Home-based cardiac rehab after heart attack can extend lives
Health News // 18 hours ago
Home-based cardiac rehab after heart attack can extend lives
Taking part in a home-based cardiac rehabilitation program lowered the risk of dying from heart complications by 36% within four years, compared with patients who were not in a rehab program, researchers report.
Brief moderate exercise could reduce risk of early death
Health News // 18 hours ago
Brief moderate exercise could reduce risk of early death
A brisk 11-minute daily walk can help you live longer, a new University of Cambridge study reports.
Most Americans with diabetes don't get recommended new medications
Health News // 1 day ago
Most Americans with diabetes don't get recommended new medications
Over 80% of U.S. adults with diabetes could benefit from new medications, based on recommendations from the American Diabetes Association. But only 10% of those people were actually taking the drugs, a CDC study found.
Study: 1 in 5 patients at risk for cardiovascular disease refuses to take statins
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: 1 in 5 patients at risk for cardiovascular disease refuses to take statins
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Twenty percent of patients at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease refuse to take physician-recommended statin medication, with that number being significantly higher among females, a new study shows.
Study: Ultrasound device helps reduce blood pressure
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Ultrasound device helps reduce blood pressure
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- French and U.S.-based researchers say that a device that uses ultrasound to calm nerves in the kidneys also can assist in regulating high blood pressure.
U.S. pedestrian deaths rise 5% in first half of 2022 after hitting 40-year high in 2021
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. pedestrian deaths rise 5% in first half of 2022 after hitting 40-year high in 2021
Pedestrian deaths hit a 40-year high in 2021, and numbers for the first half of 2022 were up about 5% over the same period in 2021, according to a new Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) analysis.
Many YouTube videos about sleep disorders include misinformation
Health News // 1 day ago
Many YouTube videos about sleep disorders include misinformation
If you're struggling to find ways to get a good night's sleep, you may not want to use YouTube videos as a resource. Researchers found what they described as an alarming amount of medical misinformation on YouTube.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Ultrasound device helps reduce blood pressure
Study: Ultrasound device helps reduce blood pressure
Most Americans with diabetes don't get recommended new medications
Most Americans with diabetes don't get recommended new medications
Study: 1 in 5 patients at risk for cardiovascular disease refuses to take statins
Study: 1 in 5 patients at risk for cardiovascular disease refuses to take statins
Sex attacks on teen girls rose during COVID-19 pandemic, CDC finds
Sex attacks on teen girls rose during COVID-19 pandemic, CDC finds
Study: Vitamin D could help keep dementia at bay
Study: Vitamin D could help keep dementia at bay
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement