Drugmaker Eli Lilly capping monthly insulin costs at $35

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said Wednesday it is voluntarily cutting the price of its insulin for all Americans, capping the out of pocket cost for the diabetes treatment at $35 per month or less.

March 1 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said Wednesday it is voluntarily cutting the price of its insulin for all Americans, capping the out-of-pocket cost for the diabetes treatment at $35 per month or less. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker said that in addition to putting a $35 cap on out-of-pocket customer costs for its Lilly insulin at participating retail pharmacies for people with commercial insurance, it is also cutting the price of several of its insulin injections. Advertisement

The company is cutting the list price of its non-branded Insulin Lispro Injection to $25 a vial. The change is effective May 1, making it the lowest-priced mealtime insulin on the market.

"While the current healthcare system provides access to insulin for most people with diabetes, it still does not provide affordable insulin for everyone and that needs to change," Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks said in a statement.

Eli Lilly said it will also introduce Rezvoglar in April, a basal insulin that is interchangeable with its Lantus injections but 78% cheaper at $92 for a five-pack of Kwik Pens.

"The aggressive price cuts we're announcing today should make a real difference for Americans with diabetes. Because these price cuts will take time for the insurance and pharmacy system to implement, we are taking the additional step to immediately cap out-of-pocket costs for patients who use Lilly insulin and are not covered by the recent Medicare Part D cap."

Those without insurance are able to join the company's value program, which ensures access to its insulin for $35 per month.

The 147-year-old company is planning an awareness campaign in the coming weeks to ensure people know about the change. It also hopes the move will equate to more business.

"We are driving for change in repricing older insulins, but we know that 7 out of 10 Americans don't use Lilly insulin," said Ricks, while urging lawmakers, regulators and the private sector to take similar steps.

The company also called on "policymakers, employers and others" to follow suit and join it in making insulin more affordable for the more than 34 million Americans living with diabetes.

"For the past century, Lilly has focused on inventing new and improved insulins and other medicines that address the impact of diabetes and improve patient outcomes. Our work to discover new and better treatments is far from over. We won't stop until all people with diabetes are in control of their disease and can get the insulin they need," the company said.

President Joe Biden said in a statement Wednesday that the Eli Lilly announcement was a "big deal" echoing the company's call for other manufacturers to follow along.

"For far too long, American families have been crushed by drug costs many times higher than what people in other countries are charged for the same prescriptions," Biden said. "Insulin costs less than $10 to make but Americans are sometimes forced to pay over $300 for it. It's flat wrong."

The American Diabetes Association also voiced its support for Eli Lilly's move.

"We applaud Eli Lilly for taking the important step to limit cost-sharing for its insulin, and we encourage other insulin manufacturers to do the same," the association's CEO Charles Henderson said in a statement.

"While we have been able to help achieve significant progress on the issue of insulin affordability, including Medicare's new out-of-pocket cost cap on insulin, state copay caps, and patient assistance developments from insulin manufacturers, we know that our work is not done. We will work to ensure that Eli Lilly's patient assistance program is benefiting patients as intended and continue the fight so that everyone who needs insulin has access."