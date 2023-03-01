Trending
March 1, 2023 / 9:56 AM

Brief moderate exercise could reduce risk of early death

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Researchers found that 75 minutes a week -- 11 minutes daily -- of moderate-intensity physical activity is enough to lower a person's risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer. Photo by DanielReche/Pixabay
A brisk 11-minute daily walk can help you live longer, a new University of Cambridge study reports.

Researchers found that 75 minutes a week -- 11 minutes daily -- of moderate-intensity physical activity is enough to lower a person's risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer.

The investigators estimated that 1 in 10 early deaths could be prevented if everyone got that amount of exercise, which is half the level recommended by U.S. and British guidelines.

"If you are someone who finds the idea of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week a bit daunting, then our findings should be good news," co-researcher Dr. Soren Brage, of the Medical Research Council at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, said in a university news release.

"Doing some physical activity is better than doing none," he added. "This is also a good starting position - if you find that 75 minutes a week is manageable, then you could try stepping it up gradually to the full recommended amount."

Cardiovascular diseases (heart disease and stroke) were the leading causes of death worldwide, responsible for nearly 18 million deaths in 2019. Cancers were responsible for 9.6 million deaths in 2017.

To examine how much exercise could make a dent in those numbers, the researchers pooled and analyzed data from 94 large studies involving more than 30 million people.

The findings showed that 2 out of 3 people don't get their recommended 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise, and fewer than 1 in 10 managed more than 300 minutes of activity per week.

Broadly speaking, the researchers concluded that getting more than 150 minutes a week of exercise produces marginal benefits in terms of reduced risk of disease or death.

But even half that amount came with significant benefits, the team reported.

For example, 75 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise reduced risk of early death by 23%. It was also enough to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke by 17% and cancer by 7%.

For some specific cancers, the reduction in risk was even greater. Getting that amount of exercise reduced the risk of head and neck, myeloid leukemia, myeloma and gastric cardia cancers between 14% and 26%.

The researchers calculated that if people get their recommended 150 minutes of exercise a week, around 16% of early deaths would be prevented. In addition, 11% of cardiovascular disease cases and 5% of cancer cases would be prevented.

But if folks manage at least 75 minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity, around 10% of early deaths would be prevented. And 5% of cardiovascular disease cases and 3% of cancer cases would be prevented.

Further, moderate-intensity exercise doesn't require you to run yourself ragged, the researchers noted. It raises your heart rate and makes you breathe faster, but you'd still be able to speak during the activity.

Other examples include dancing, riding a bike, playing tennis and hiking.

"Moderate activity doesn't have to involve what we normally think of exercise, such as sports or running," co-researcher Dr. Leandro Garcia from Queens University Belfast explained.

"Sometimes, replacing some habits is all that is needed," Garcia added. "For example, try to walk or cycle to your work or study place instead of using a car, or engage in active play with your kids or grand kids. Doing activities that you enjoy and that are easy to include in your weekly routine is an excellent way to become more active."

The findings were published Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

More information

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has more about moderate-intensity physical activity.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Home-based cardiac rehab after heart attack can extend lives
Health News // 5 minutes ago
Home-based cardiac rehab after heart attack can extend lives
Taking part in a home-based cardiac rehabilitation program lowered the risk of dying from heart complications by 36% within four years, compared with patients who were not in a rehab program, researchers report.
Most Americans with diabetes don't get recommended new medications
Health News // 6 hours ago
Most Americans with diabetes don't get recommended new medications
Over 80% of U.S. adults with diabetes could benefit from new medications, based on recommendations from the American Diabetes Association. But only 10% of those people were actually taking the drugs, a CDC study found.
Study: 1 in 5 patients at risk for cardiovascular disease refuses to take statins
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: 1 in 5 patients at risk for cardiovascular disease refuses to take statins
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Twenty percent of patients at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease refuse to take physician-recommended statin medication, with that number being significantly higher among females, a new study shows.
Study: Ultrasound device helps reduce blood pressure
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Ultrasound device helps reduce blood pressure
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- French and U.S.-based researchers say that a device that uses ultrasound to calm nerves in the kidneys also can assist in regulating high blood pressure.
U.S. pedestrian deaths rise 5% in first half of 2022 after hitting 40-year high in 2021
Health News // 23 hours ago
U.S. pedestrian deaths rise 5% in first half of 2022 after hitting 40-year high in 2021
Pedestrian deaths hit a 40-year high in 2021, and numbers for the first half of 2022 were up about 5% over the same period in 2021, according to a new Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) analysis.
Many YouTube videos about sleep disorders include misinformation
Health News // 1 day ago
Many YouTube videos about sleep disorders include misinformation
If you're struggling to find ways to get a good night's sleep, you may not want to use YouTube videos as a resource. Researchers found what they described as an alarming amount of medical misinformation on YouTube.
Study finds racial disparities in dementia medication prescriptions
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds racial disparities in dementia medication prescriptions
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A new study, by the American Academy of Neurology, finds racial disparities when it comes to access to medications for dementia, with Black people receiving fewer prescriptions.
Artificial sweetener may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
Artificial sweetener may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
An artificial sweetener commonly used in processed foods could be increasing people's risk of heart attack and stroke, a new study argues.
Drug-resistant shigella infections on the rise, CDC warns
Health News // 1 day ago
Drug-resistant shigella infections on the rise, CDC warns
Public health officials are warning about an increase in drug-resistant strains of the bacteria shigella.
Study finds for-profit hospices often deliver worse care
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds for-profit hospices often deliver worse care
Patients spending the end of their lives in for-profit hospices receive substantially worse care than those who are in nonprofit hospices, a new study claims.
