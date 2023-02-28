Trending
Feb. 28, 2023 / 12:06 PM

Study: 1 in 5 patients at risk for cardiovascular disease refuses to take statins

By Clyde Hughes
Some 20% of patients at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease refuse to take physician-recommended statin medication, with that percentage significantly higher among women, a new study indicates. Photo by Whispyhistory/Wikimedia Commons
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Some 20% of patients at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease refuse to take physician-recommended statin medication, with that percentage significantly higher among women, a new study from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Massachusetts said Tuesday.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, also showed that all the patients who refused the therapy went on to develop higher "bad" cholesterol levels, or LDL. That likely increased their risk even further, researchers said.

The study said women were 20% more likely to refuse the statin treatment than men, and they were 50% more likely to never accept the doctor's recommendation.

"Our study highlights the alarming number of patients who refuse statins and signals that physicians must have discussions with patients about why," Alex Turchin, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and director of quality in the Brigham's Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Hypertension, said in a statement.

RELATED Angioplasty patients with depression less likely to take medication

"We need to better understand what our patients' preferences are and to be able to provide more patient-centered care."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that statins have been proven to lower LDL, or "bad" cholesterol, by slowing the liver's production of cholesterol. They also increase the liver's ability to remove LDL cholesterol that already is in the blood.

"Ultimately, we need to talk to our patients and find out in more detail why they would prefer not to take statins," Turchin said. "I think people underestimate how much of a difference modern medicine has made in extending people's lives, and their quality of life, and medications can play a big role in that."

RELATED Cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce risk for bleeding strokes

The study focused on more than 24,000 high-risk patients from 2000 to 2018 who either had coronary artery or vascular disease, diabetes, very high cholesterol, or had suffered a stroke.

Researchers said they were all recommended statin medications by their physicians to reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke and reduce cholesterol levels. Turchin said he started the research after noticing his own patients were rejecting statins over time.

RELATED Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says

