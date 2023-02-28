Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 10:06 AM

Many YouTube videos about sleep disorders include misinformation

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Researchers found what they described as an alarming amount of medical misinformation in YouTube videos about sleep disorders. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay
Researchers found what they described as an alarming amount of medical misinformation in YouTube videos about sleep disorders. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay

If you're struggling to find ways to get a good night's sleep, you may not want to use YouTube videos as a resource.

Researchers found what they described as an alarming amount of medical misinformation in YouTube videos about sleep disorders.

Advertisement

"What's tricky is that so much of health information is very nuanced, and a lot of popular YouTube videos have clickbait and appeal to shorter attention spans," said lead study author Rebecca Robbins. She is an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and investigator in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women's Hospital, in Boston.

"People today often want very bite-sized pieces of information. However, science is fundamentally more nuanced than a one-liner or the 280 characters in a Twitter post," Robbins explained in a hospital news release.

RELATED REM sleep lasts longer during winter, study shows

More than 60% of U.S. adults say they used the Internet to find health information, the study authors noted.

To learn what they might find there, the investigators searched YouTube using terms such as "insomnia" and "sleep tips." They sorted videos by views, labeling those with the most views as "popular."

The researchers then compared these popular videos to ones from credible sources. These were identified by a YouTube feature that places content from healthcare systems at the top of search results for health-related terms.

Advertisement

Sleep experts then assessed the quality of information, using various health communications assessment tools.

The findings showed that 43% of videos that got the highest number of views were made by bloggers; 33% were produced by medical professionals; and 24% by health coaches.

Popular videos averaged 8.2 million views, while those led by experts received 300,000 views.

RELATED Poor sleep in adolescence may increase risk of developing MS later

About 67% of the popular videos contained commercial bias or promoted a product or service, compared to none of the expert-led videos, the study team reported.

Expert-led and popular videos were equally easy to understand.

It's not clear why consumers seek sleep health information from bloggers over that from sleep experts. It may be the content creators' ability to produce media that is engaging, aesthetically appealing and relatable to viewers, the authors suggested.

"Medical misinformation, including what's found in some videos about sleep disorders, can lead to patients avoiding care or receiving the wrong care and can be detrimental to patient outcomes," said senior study author Dr. Stuart Quan, clinical chief and medical director of the Brigham's Sleep Disorders Service. "Sleep medicine is not immune to this issue."

What's popular is always changing, the researchers noted. While the study focused on YouTube, the investigators hope to look at other social media platforms as well, including Instagram and TikTok.

Advertisement

The researchers said they hope platforms such as YouTube will continue to seek creative ways to partner with health professionals to combat misinformation.

The study findings were published online recently in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on sleep disorders.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Poor sleep could bring heart risks in older age

Latest Headlines

Study finds racial disparities in dementia medication prescriptions
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study finds racial disparities in dementia medication prescriptions
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A new study, by the American Academy of Neurology, finds racial disparities when it comes to access to medications for dementia, with Black people receiving fewer prescriptions.
Artificial sweetener may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
Health News // 17 hours ago
Artificial sweetener may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
An artificial sweetener commonly used in processed foods could be increasing people's risk of heart attack and stroke, a new study argues.
Drug-resistant shigella infections on the rise, CDC warns
Health News // 20 hours ago
Drug-resistant shigella infections on the rise, CDC warns
Public health officials are warning about an increase in drug-resistant strains of the bacteria shigella.
Study finds for-profit hospices often deliver worse care
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study finds for-profit hospices often deliver worse care
Patients spending the end of their lives in for-profit hospices receive substantially worse care than those who are in nonprofit hospices, a new study claims.
Study finds link between exposure to air pollution, Parkinson's disease risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds link between exposure to air pollution, Parkinson's disease risk
People living in heavily polluted areas of the United States may be more vulnerable to Parkinson's disease, a new study suggests.
Sex attacks on teen girls rose during COVID-19 pandemic, CDC finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Sex attacks on teen girls rose during COVID-19 pandemic, CDC finds
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Sex attacks on teen girls rose during lockdown measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FDA authorizes first at-home test to detect both flu and COVID-19
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA authorizes first at-home test to detect both flu and COVID-19
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration says it has approved the first at-home test that can be used to determine whether a person has the flu or COVID-19.
State attorneys general sue FDA to drop restrictions on abortion pill
Health News // 3 days ago
State attorneys general sue FDA to drop restrictions on abortion pill
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A group of state attorneys general accused the Food and Drug Administration of excessively regulating the abortion pill mifepristone, according to a lawsuit filed in Washington state.
Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Daily marijuana users face a one-third more chance of developing coronary artery disease compared to those who have never used the substance, according to research released Friday from the American College of Cardiology.
Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients
Health News // 3 days ago
Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients
It may seem counterintuitive, but a new study review suggests that consuming too little salt could be harmful to heart failure patients.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Artificial sweetener may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
Artificial sweetener may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease
Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease
Sex attacks on teen girls rose during COVID-19 pandemic, CDC finds
Sex attacks on teen girls rose during COVID-19 pandemic, CDC finds
Drug-resistant shigella infections on the rise, CDC warns
Drug-resistant shigella infections on the rise, CDC warns
Cancer screening rates fell among Americans in the second year of the pandemic
Cancer screening rates fell among Americans in the second year of the pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement