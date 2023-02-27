Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 27, 2023 / 4:00 AM

Study finds link between exposure to air pollution, Parkinson's disease risk

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
The investigators found that 434 people per 100,000 who were exposed to the highest levels of fine particulate matter PM2.5 developed Parkinson's disease, compared with 359 per 100,000 among those who lived in areas with the lowest levels of PM2.5. File Photo by Ryan Tong/EPA-EFE
The investigators found that 434 people per 100,000 who were exposed to the highest levels of fine particulate matter PM2.5 developed Parkinson's disease, compared with 359 per 100,000 among those who lived in areas with the lowest levels of PM2.5. File Photo by Ryan Tong/EPA-EFE

People living in heavily polluted areas of the United States may be more vulnerable to Parkinson's disease, a new study suggests.

Specifically, the culprit is a type of air pollution called fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which is less than 2.5 microns in diameter and comes from car exhaust, burning of fuels in power plants and other industries, and forest and grass fires, researchers say.

Advertisement

"We found an association between Parkinson's disease and exposure to fine particulate matter. In specific, people in the highest exposure have a 25% greater risk of Parkinson's disease compared to people with the lowest exposure," said lead researcher Brittany Krzyzanowski, from the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Ariz.

"We also found that the regions with the strongest association between particulate matter and Parkinson's disease were the Mississippi-Ohio River Valley and the Rocky Mountain region," she said.

RELATED Questionnaire may help diagnose hidden COPD

"Our findings suggest that the regional differences in Parkinson's disease might reflect that the composition of the particulate matter in some areas may be more toxic than others," Krzyzanowski added. "We know that air pollution causes inflammation in the brain, which is linked to Parkinson's disease."

Advertisement

Krzyzanowski said that lowering levels of air pollution might help lower the risk of Parkinson's, especially in areas where pollution levels are high.

"Despite 30 years of research trying to identify the environmental risk factors of Parkinson's disease, most efforts have focused on exposure to pesticides," she said. "Our work suggests that air pollution may be a key contributor in the development of Parkinson's disease."

RELATED Wildfire smoke may raise risk of premature birth

For the study, Krzyzanowski and her colleagues collected data on more than 22.5 million Medicare patients in 2009. Of these, nearly 84,000 had Parkinson's disease. The research team mapped where the participants lived and calculated the rates of Parkinson's disease for various regions. They also calculated average air pollution levels.

The investigators found that 434 people per 100,000 who were exposed to the highest levels of PM2.5 developed Parkinson's disease, compared with 359 per 100,000 among those who lived in areas with the lowest levels of PM2.5.

After taking into account other risks for Parkinson's - such as age, smoking and use of medical care - the researchers found that people with the highest exposure to air pollution had a 25% increased risk of Parkinson's disease, compared to people with the lowest exposure.

RELATED Health benefits of electric vehicles are adding up, study shows

The strongest association was in the Rocky Mountain region, including Lake County, Colo., southwest of Denver and its surrounding counties. The risk for Parkinson's in those counties increased by 16% when moving up from one level of fine particulate matter exposure to the next level, the findings showed.

Advertisement

Air pollution was also linked with higher rates of Parkinson's in the Mississippi-Ohio River Valley, which includes Tennessee and Kentucky, but the association was weaker, with a 4% increase in risk when moving up one level of fine particulate matter exposure to the next, the research group found.

The findings are scheduled for presentation April 22 at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, in Boston. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

While the association found in the study does not prove a cause-and-effect link, one expert thinks the association between air pollution and the risk for Parkinson's disease needs to be seriously considered.

"The idea that a hotspot in the Mississippi-Ohio River Valley was potentially associated with increasing the risk of Parkinson's disease by 25% is staggering," said Dr. Michael Okun, a medical advisor to the Parkinson's Foundation and director of the Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases at the University of Florida Health, in Gainesville.

"The identification of Parkinson's disease 'hot spots,' which could help us understand how the environment contributes to the development of neurodegenerative diseases, may provide another critical piece to the environmental risk factor puzzle," Okun said.

Advertisement

More information

For more on Parkinson's, head to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Sex attacks on teen girls rose during COVID-19 pandemic, CDC finds
Health News // 17 hours ago
Sex attacks on teen girls rose during COVID-19 pandemic, CDC finds
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Sex attacks on teen girls rose during lockdown measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FDA authorizes first at-home test to detect both flu and COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA authorizes first at-home test to detect both flu and COVID-19
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration says it has approved the first at-home test that can be used to determine whether a person has the flu or COVID-19.
State attorneys general sue FDA to drop restrictions on abortion pill
Health News // 2 days ago
State attorneys general sue FDA to drop restrictions on abortion pill
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A group of state attorneys general accused the Food and Drug Administration of excessively regulating the abortion pill mifepristone, according to a lawsuit filed in Washington state.
Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Daily marijuana users face a one-third more chance of developing coronary artery disease compared to those who have never used the substance, according to research released Friday from the American College of Cardiology.
Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients
Health News // 2 days ago
Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients
It may seem counterintuitive, but a new study review suggests that consuming too little salt could be harmful to heart failure patients.
Heavy labor may boost men's fertility
Health News // 2 days ago
Heavy labor may boost men's fertility
Men who have physically demanding jobs and regularly lift heavy objects at work also have higher sperm counts and testosterone levels.
Cancer screening rates fell among Americans in the second year of the pandemic
Health News // 2 days ago
Cancer screening rates fell among Americans in the second year of the pandemic
Cancer screening rates were down again during 2021, the second year of the pandemic.
Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors
Health News // 3 days ago
Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors
When heart failure strikes, being a lifelong bachelor may mean you might die sooner than women or previously married men diagnosed with the same condition, a new study suggests.
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Health News // 3 days ago
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Taking laxatives regularly to ease constipation may up your chances of developing dementia down the road, a new study suggests.
Research finds DNA mutations could predict kidney cancer outcomes
Health News // 3 days ago
Research finds DNA mutations could predict kidney cancer outcomes
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Doctors may be able to predict the outlook for patients suffering from certain forms of kidney cancer based on looking at DNA mutations, according to new research published Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sex attacks on teen girls rose during COVID-19 pandemic, CDC finds
Sex attacks on teen girls rose during COVID-19 pandemic, CDC finds
Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease
Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease
Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients
Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients
Cancer screening rates fell among Americans in the second year of the pandemic
Cancer screening rates fell among Americans in the second year of the pandemic
FDA authorizes first at-home test to detect both flu and COVID-19
FDA authorizes first at-home test to detect both flu and COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement