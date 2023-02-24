Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 24, 2023 / 2:44 PM

Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease

By Clyde Hughes
Daily marijuana users face a greater chance of developing coronary artery disease compared to those who have never used the substance, according to research released Friday from the American College of Cardiology. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Daily marijuana users face a greater chance of developing coronary artery disease compared to those who have never used the substance, according to research released Friday from the American College of Cardiology. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Daily marijuana users face a one-third more chance of developing coronary artery disease compared to those who have never used the substance, according to research released Friday from the American College of Cardiology.

The study, which was presented at the organization's annual Scientific Session Together With the World Congress of Cardiology, said previous studies had been mixed on cannabis use and heart disease.

Advertisement

Coronary artery disease, or CAD, is the most common form of heart disease and occurs when the arteries that supply blood to the heart become narrowed because of a buildup of cholesterol. The disease often causes chest pain, shortness of breath and fatigue, and it can lead to heart attacks.

"We found that cannabis use is linked to CAD, and there seems to be a dose-response relationship in that more frequent cannabis use is associated with a higher risk of CAD," Ishan Paranjpe, a resident physician at Stanford University, said in a statement.

RELATED Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients

"In terms of the public health message, it shows that there are probably certain harms of cannabis use that weren't recognized before, and people should take that into account," Paranjpe said.

Researchers used data from the All of Us Research Program of the National Institutes of Health, which includes detailed information about the health and habits of 175,000 people. There, they first pinpointed the relationship between cannabis use frequency and rates of CAD.

Advertisement

Paranipe, the study's lead author, and his team used Mendelian randomization, a genetics-based approach to identify a causal relationship between cannabis use disorder and CAD risk using data from an independent genetics consortium.

RELATED Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors

Researchers said that cannabis use disorder is are cognized psychiatric disorder involving frequent marijuana use and dependency.

"After adjusting for age, sex and major cardiovascular risk factors, the results indicated that daily cannabis users were 34% more likely to have CAD than those who have never used marijuana." the study said.

"In contrast, monthly cannabis use was not associated with a significant increase in the risk of CAD. The Mendelian randomization analysis suggested that this was due to a causal relationship, finding that people with cannabis use disorder were more likely to develop CAD."

RELATED Rate of deaths related to heart attacks in U.S. drops over 20 years

The study also found that in a genetic analysis, this causal relationship was independent of the potential confounding effects of tobacco and alcohol use.

Researchers suggest that cannabis users should inform doctors of their marijuana use when monitoring heart conditions because itcould play an important factor in their treatment.

"Previous studies have suggested that tetrahydrocannabinol, the molecule responsible for the psychoactive effects of cannabis, acts on receptors that are found in the central nervous system and in the heart and blood vessels," the study said.

Advertisement

"This interaction between THC and blood vessels may provide a pathway for cannabis to promote inflammation and the buildup of plaque, ultimately leading to CAD. The same effects would not necessarily be expected with the use of cannabidiol (CBD), another active ingredient in cannabis and hemp that is commonly extracted for products that do not contain THC."

Latest Headlines

Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients
Health News // 2 hours ago
Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients
It may seem counterintuitive, but a new study review suggests that consuming too little salt could be harmful to heart failure patients.
Heavy labor may boost men's fertility
Health News // 2 hours ago
Heavy labor may boost men's fertility
Men who have physically demanding jobs and regularly lift heavy objects at work also have higher sperm counts and testosterone levels.
Cancer screening rates fell among Americans in the second year of the pandemic
Health News // 3 hours ago
Cancer screening rates fell among Americans in the second year of the pandemic
Cancer screening rates were down again during 2021, the second year of the pandemic.
Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors
Health News // 10 hours ago
Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors
When heart failure strikes, being a lifelong bachelor may mean you might die sooner than women or previously married men diagnosed with the same condition, a new study suggests.
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Health News // 11 hours ago
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Taking laxatives regularly to ease constipation may up your chances of developing dementia down the road, a new study suggests.
Research finds DNA mutations could predict kidney cancer outcomes
Health News // 19 hours ago
Research finds DNA mutations could predict kidney cancer outcomes
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Doctors may be able to predict the outlook for patients suffering from certain forms of kidney cancer based on looking at DNA mutations, according to new research published Thursday.
Rate of deaths related to heart attacks in U.S. drops over 20 years
Health News // 1 day ago
Rate of deaths related to heart attacks in U.S. drops over 20 years
The United States saw a significant decline in the overall rate of heart attack-related deaths over the past 20 years, and the gap between White people and Black people narrowed by nearly half.
Exercise once a month in adulthood linked to better brain function later
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise once a month in adulthood linked to better brain function later
Regular exercise at some point in life is a key to better cognitive health in old age, researchers say. Starting sooner is better and sustaining it longer are, too.
Gene variant in Black patients may raise risk of Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Gene variant in Black patients may raise risk of Alzheimer's
A gene variant found almost exclusively among people of African descent appears to substantially raise the risk of Alzheimer's disease, a new study finds.
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Health News // 1 day ago
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
NEW YORK, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The estimated 20 million people in the United States who suffer from various forms of dry eye disease soon may have expanded options to treat their symptoms, experts told UPI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors
Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement