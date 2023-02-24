Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 24, 2023 / 5:30 PM

State attorneys general sue FDA to drop restrictions on abortion pill

By Matt Bernardini
1/5
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with reproductive rights leaders in the Ceremonial office at the White House on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with reproductive rights leaders in the Ceremonial office at the White House on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A group of state attorneys general accused the Food and Drug Administration of excessively regulating the abortion pill mifepristone, according to a lawsuit filed in Washington state.

The complaint asks the court to declare that the abortion pill is safe and effective, and to prevent the FDA from taking action that would remove the pill from the market or reduce its availability.

Advertisement

Mifepristone was approved more than 20 years ago and induces first-trimester abortions when taken with another drug, misoprostol.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who co-led the suit, told NPR that if the restrictions were removed, it would make it much easier for women to get the medication.

RELATED How Texas activists turned drag events into fodder for outrage

Regarding mifepristone, "what we're asking the court to do is remove those restrictions and make access to this important medication more available to women across the country," Ferguson said.

The Biden administration has taken steps to make the drug more accessible, like allowing it to be delivered by mail and making it more available at pharmacies.

However, a group of physicians have sued the FDA in Texas, asking the court to overturn the agency's approval of the pill. A federal judge's ruling could come any day.

Advertisement

Also on Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris defended mifepristone in a meeting with reproductive rights advocates at the White House. Harris said that the looming court decision in Texas was a threat to the American public health system.

"Again, this is not just an attack on women's fundamental freedoms; it is an attack on the very foundation of our public health system," Harris said.

"Those who would attack this process and the ability of the FDA to make a decision ought to look in their own medicine cabinets, to figure out whether they're prepared to say those medications ... should no longer be available to them. Because that is what we are talking about."

RELATED 20 states form abortion rights alliance to fight 'unprecedented assault' from courts, states

Harris said she hoped that the meeting Friday would highlight the threats that Americans face in terms of access to medicine.

"We are here today to talk about what we will do to highlight this issue to make sure that people in America are aware of what is happening, so we can make sure that people in America are protected in terms of us fighting for their rights to have access to the medication that they need," she said.

Read More

Eight charged with conspiring to obstruct Michigan abortion clinics

Latest Headlines

Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Daily marijuana users face a one-third more chance of developing coronary artery disease compared to those who have never used the substance, according to research released Friday from the American College of Cardiology.
Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients
Health News // 4 hours ago
Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients
It may seem counterintuitive, but a new study review suggests that consuming too little salt could be harmful to heart failure patients.
Heavy labor may boost men's fertility
Health News // 5 hours ago
Heavy labor may boost men's fertility
Men who have physically demanding jobs and regularly lift heavy objects at work also have higher sperm counts and testosterone levels.
Cancer screening rates fell among Americans in the second year of the pandemic
Health News // 6 hours ago
Cancer screening rates fell among Americans in the second year of the pandemic
Cancer screening rates were down again during 2021, the second year of the pandemic.
Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors
Health News // 13 hours ago
Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors
When heart failure strikes, being a lifelong bachelor may mean you might die sooner than women or previously married men diagnosed with the same condition, a new study suggests.
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Health News // 14 hours ago
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Taking laxatives regularly to ease constipation may up your chances of developing dementia down the road, a new study suggests.
Research finds DNA mutations could predict kidney cancer outcomes
Health News // 22 hours ago
Research finds DNA mutations could predict kidney cancer outcomes
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Doctors may be able to predict the outlook for patients suffering from certain forms of kidney cancer based on looking at DNA mutations, according to new research published Thursday.
Rate of deaths related to heart attacks in U.S. drops over 20 years
Health News // 1 day ago
Rate of deaths related to heart attacks in U.S. drops over 20 years
The United States saw a significant decline in the overall rate of heart attack-related deaths over the past 20 years, and the gap between White people and Black people narrowed by nearly half.
Exercise once a month in adulthood linked to better brain function later
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise once a month in adulthood linked to better brain function later
Regular exercise at some point in life is a key to better cognitive health in old age, researchers say. Starting sooner is better and sustaining it longer are, too.
Gene variant in Black patients may raise risk of Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Gene variant in Black patients may raise risk of Alzheimer's
A gene variant found almost exclusively among people of African descent appears to substantially raise the risk of Alzheimer's disease, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease
Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
Research finds DNA mutations could predict kidney cancer outcomes
Research finds DNA mutations could predict kidney cancer outcomes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement