Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 10:04 AM

Rate of deaths related to heart attacks in U.S. drops over 20 years

By Cara Murez, HealthDay Reporter
Age-adjusted rates of heart attack fell by an average of over 4% per year across all racial groups from 1999 to 2020, a new study found. Photo by Photographee.eu/Shutterstock
Age-adjusted rates of heart attack fell by an average of over 4% per year across all racial groups from 1999 to 2020, a new study found. Photo by Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

The United States saw a significant decline in the overall rate of heart attack-related deaths over the past 20 years, and the gap in the rate of heart attack deaths between White people and Black people narrowed by nearly half.

"It's good news," said study lead author Dr. Muchi Ditah Chobufo, a cardiology fellow at West Virginia University's School of Medicine.

Advertisement

"People should know that even if we're not there yet, we're making progress in the right direction. I think the reasons are multifactorial, spanning all the way from health-promoting and prevention activities through treatment during and after a heart attack," he said in a news release from the American College of Cardiology.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1999 to 2020.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccination may lower risks of heart attack, stroke if infected

Age-adjusted rates of heart attack fell by an average of over 4% per year across all racial groups over the two decades.

Advertisement

In 1999, there were about 87 deaths from heart attack per 100,000 people. By 2020, there were 38 deaths per 100,000 people.

Black Americans still had the highest death rates from heart attack, with 104 deaths per 100,000 people in 1999 and 46 deaths per 100,000 in 2020. Death rates from heart attack were lowest among Asians and Pacific Islanders.

RELATED Poor sleep could bring heart risks in older age

It's difficult to determine whether the decline is due to fewer heart attacks or better survival rates because of new diagnostic strategies and treatment options, according to the study authors.

One example of this is that hospitals now frequently test for troponin in the blood when a heart attack is suspected. This can help clinicians diagnose a heart attack sooner, leading to earlier and more sensitive heart attack detection.

The authors also noted that Americans have become more aware of the need to reduce heart risk factors, including quitting smoking and managing cholesterol.

RELATED Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection

And doctors better understand the signs of a heart attack. Hospitals are equipped with mechanical support devices to assist with heart attack treatment. New medications, such as potent antiplatelets, have become available. These may have improved survival rates and reduced the likelihood of a second heart attack.

Advertisement

The authors also noted the racial disparity differences in these past two decades. The difference in rates of heart attack were about 17 deaths per 100,000 between Black people and White people in 1999. That dropped to eight per 100,000 by 2020.

"That's a big closure of the gap," Chobufo said. "I didn't think the disparities were going to drop this far this fast."

Researchers noted a slight uptick in 2020, an exception to an overall steady decline in heart attack-related deaths. This is likely related to the COVID-19 pandemic but will require more study.

About 80% of premature heart attacks and strokes could be prevented with a heart-healthy lifestyle. That means eating a healthy diet, exercising and avoiding tobacco.

More than 800,000 people have a heart attack in the United States each year, according to the CDC. Common signs include shortness of breath and pain or discomfort in the chest, jaw, neck, back, arm or shoulder. Some people may feel weak, lightheaded or faint. Anyone experiencing this should call 911 and get to an emergency room.

The study findings will be presented March 5 at a meeting of the American College of Cardiology and the World Heart Federation, in New Orleans. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on heart attacks.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Exercise once a month in adulthood linked to better brain function later
Health News // 2 hours ago
Exercise once a month in adulthood linked to better brain function later
Regular exercise at some point in life is a key to better cognitive health in old age, researchers say. Starting sooner is better and sustaining it longer are, too.
Gene variant in Black patients may raise risk of Alzheimer's
Health News // 7 hours ago
Gene variant in Black patients may raise risk of Alzheimer's
A gene variant found almost exclusively among people of African descent appears to substantially raise the risk of Alzheimer's disease, a new study finds.
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Health News // 7 hours ago
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
NEW YORK, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The estimated 20 million people in the United States who suffer from various forms of dry eye disease soon may have expanded options to treat their symptoms, experts told UPI.
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Health News // 14 hours ago
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Most Americans, 60%, say they are "uncomfortable" with artificial intelligence being used for their own healthcare, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.
Advisers recommend CDC approve mpox vaccine in case of outbreak
Health News // 18 hours ago
Advisers recommend CDC approve mpox vaccine in case of outbreak
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will weigh whether or not to approve the use of an mpox vaccine for at-risk adults in the case of future outbreaks, following a recommendation from its independent advisers.
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
Health News // 1 day ago
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
A quick-dissolving pill placed in the rectum might prove to be an effective and safe "on-demand" way to prevent HIV infection among sexually active men and women, new research indicates.
Animal study suggests alcohol may speed progression of Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Animal study suggests alcohol may speed progression of Alzheimer's
Even modest drinking can speed up the loss of brain cells and formation of the plaques that are a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease, research in mice shows.
21 genes could link Alzheimer's risk to midlife obesity
Health News // 1 day ago
21 genes could link Alzheimer's risk to midlife obesity
A new study links obesity with 21 Alzheimer's disease-related genes.
LGBTQ+ student groups help boost mental health
Health News // 1 day ago
LGBTQ+ student groups help boost mental health
About 44% of U.S. middle and high schools have student-run clubs that shine a light on issues that touch the lives of LGBTQ+ students.
Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
Health News // 2 days ago
Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
People who are experiencing anxiety and depression months after a mild case of COVID-19 may have changes affecting the structure and function of their brains, Brazilian researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
German doctors say another person declared free of HIV after blood stem cell transplant
German doctors say another person declared free of HIV after blood stem cell transplant
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
21 genes could link Alzheimer's risk to midlife obesity
21 genes could link Alzheimer's risk to midlife obesity
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement