Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 9:39 AM

Exercise once a month in adulthood linked to better brain function later

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Exercising at least once a month at any time in adulthood is linked to better thinking and memory function in later life, a new study found. Photo courtesy of the Center of Disease Control
Exercising at least once a month at any time in adulthood is linked to better thinking and memory function in later life, a new study found. Photo courtesy of the Center of Disease Control

Regular exercise at some point in life is a key to better cognitive health in old age, researchers say. Starting sooner is better and sustaining it longer are, too.

A new British study has found that exercising at least once a month at any time in adulthood is linked to better thinking and memory function in later life.

Advertisement

People who reported being physically active at least one to four times per month in separate surveys at the ages of 36, 43, 53, 60 to 64, and 69 had the biggest benefit.

The effect was greater than for those who said they exercised frequently (more than five times a month) during at least one of the study periods but who didn't necessarily keep it up across several surveys.

RELATED Early heart disease could raise risk for cognitive decline in middle age

"Our study suggests that engaging in any leisure-time physical activity, at any point in adult life, has a positive effect on cognition. This seems to be the case even at light levels of activity, between once to four times a month," said Sarah-Naomi James of the MRC Unit for Lifelong Health & Aging at University College London. "What's more, people who have never been active before, and then start to be active in their 60s, also appear to have better cognitive function than those who were never active."

Advertisement

The biggest benefit for thinking and memory function was seen for folks who were physically active throughout their lives.

"The effect is accumulative, so the longer an individual is active, the more likely they are to have higher later-life cognitive function," James said in a university news release.

RELATED Working out with others may amplify cognitive benefits of exercise

Researchers used data from a British database of 1,417 people born in the same week in 1946 whose health has been tracked throughout their lives.

Participants filled out surveys about leisure-time physical activity such as jogging, dancing, gardening, hiking and sports over three decades.

They took cognitive tests at age 69 along with a test that challenged them to recall as many words as possible from a list of 15. In a visual processing speed test, they were asked to cross out all instances of a particular letter in a page of text.

RELATED Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says

Researchers had expected to learn whether being physically active during a particular period was most important. Instead, they concluded that starting some form of exercise and maintaining it over a long period may be more important than the timing of the activity.

The exact link between exercise and cognitive functioning is unclear.

Education level, childhood cognition and economic background can explain some of the link, researchers found. Participants who were more physically active were also more likely to have gone to a university, have parents from a more privileged background and have higher test scores at age 8.

Advertisement

One limitation of the study is that all participants are white. Those who were socially disadvantaged and less healthy were more likely to leave the study. The long follow-up is considered a strength.

Study findings were published Tuesday in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more on cognitive health and older adults.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Health News // 6 hours ago
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
NEW YORK, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The estimated 20 million people in the United States who suffer from various forms of dry eye disease soon may have expanded options to treat their symptoms, experts told UPI.
Gene variant in Black patients may raise risk of Alzheimer's
Health News // 6 hours ago
Gene variant in Black patients may raise risk of Alzheimer's
A gene variant found almost exclusively among people of African descent appears to substantially raise the risk of Alzheimer's disease, a new study finds.
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Health News // 13 hours ago
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Most Americans, 60%, say they are "uncomfortable" with artificial intelligence being used for their own healthcare, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.
Advisers recommend CDC approve mpox vaccine in case of outbreak
Health News // 16 hours ago
Advisers recommend CDC approve mpox vaccine in case of outbreak
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will weigh whether or not to approve the use of an mpox vaccine for at-risk adults in the case of future outbreaks, following a recommendation from its independent advisers.
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
Health News // 1 day ago
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
A quick-dissolving pill placed in the rectum might prove to be an effective and safe "on-demand" way to prevent HIV infection among sexually active men and women, new research indicates.
Animal study suggests alcohol may speed progression of Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Animal study suggests alcohol may speed progression of Alzheimer's
Even modest drinking can speed up the loss of brain cells and formation of the plaques that are a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease, research in mice shows.
21 genes could link Alzheimer's risk to midlife obesity
Health News // 1 day ago
21 genes could link Alzheimer's risk to midlife obesity
A new study links obesity with 21 Alzheimer's disease-related genes.
LGBTQ+ student groups help boost mental health
Health News // 1 day ago
LGBTQ+ student groups help boost mental health
About 44% of U.S. middle and high schools have student-run clubs that shine a light on issues that touch the lives of LGBTQ+ students.
Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
Health News // 1 day ago
Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
People who are experiencing anxiety and depression months after a mild case of COVID-19 may have changes affecting the structure and function of their brains, Brazilian researchers report.
20 minutes of daily exercise may ward off hospitalization in middle age
Health News // 2 days ago
20 minutes of daily exercise may ward off hospitalization in middle age
If you're over 40, regular exercise may not only keep you fit -- it might keep you out of the hospital, too, a large new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
German doctors say another person declared free of HIV after blood stem cell transplant
German doctors say another person declared free of HIV after blood stem cell transplant
21 genes could link Alzheimer's risk to midlife obesity
21 genes could link Alzheimer's risk to midlife obesity
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement