Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 7:14 PM

Research finds DNA mutations could predict kidney cancer outcomes

By Simon Druker
1/2
Doctors may be able to predict the outlook for patients suffering from certain forms of kidney cancer based on looking at DNA mutations, according to new research published Thursday. File Photo by Konstantin Kolosov/Pixabay
Doctors may be able to predict the outlook for patients suffering from certain forms of kidney cancer based on looking at DNA mutations, according to new research published Thursday. File Photo by Konstantin Kolosov/Pixabay

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Doctors may be able to predict the outlook for patients suffering from certain forms of kidney cancer based on looking at DNA mutations, according to new research published Thursday.

Researchers from 23 separate institutions across Canada and Europe published the results of a decade-long study, which found doctors could predict the likelihood of kidney cancer returning by evaluating DNA mutations in a patient's tumors.

Advertisement

The hope is the research will eventually lead to personalized treatments for cancer patients.

Over 400,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with kidney cancer on an annual basis.

RELATED Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says

"Accurately determining the risk of recurrence is very important. As well as helping us identify how often patients need to be seen by their doctors, it helps us to decide who to treat with immunotherapy. This treatment has recently been shown to reduce the chances of the cancer coming back but can cause side-effects. The danger currently is that some patients may be over-treated, so being able to better identify patients at low risk of recurrence is important since they could be spared more treatment," said study co-lead investigator Dr. Naveen Vasudev, an associate professor at the Leeds Institute of Medical Research.

Advertisement

"Development of new treatments for kidney cancer has lagged behind other cancers and we largely continue to adopt a 'one size fits all' approach."

Leeds and Montreal's McGill University were the two lead institutions behind the research, the largest-ever study to link genetic changes in kidney cancer to a patient's outcome.

RELATED Research on ever-fertile naked mole-rats could help humans

Doctors traditionally gauge the likelihood of kidney cancer returning by looking at size and aggressiveness of tumors. Thursday's research could change that approach to diagnosis.

Researchers found more than 90% of patients in a group with one particular mutation were cancer-free five years following surgery. That percentage drops dramatically with different mutations, although people from both groups may wrongly receive the same treatment under present-day guidelines.

"Our research shows that it may be possible to improve the way we determine risk in each patient by looking at the genetic mutations present in their cancer. DNA sequencing is already being used to help patients with other types of cancer and so could be readily applied to patients with kidney cancer," said co-lead investigator Dr. Yasser Riazalhosseini at McGill University.

RELATED 20 minutes of daily exercise may ward off hospitalization in middle age

The research is part of a larger genomics study involving six European Union countries and Russia.

Latest Headlines

Rate of deaths related to heart attacks in U.S. drops over 20 years
Health News // 10 hours ago
Rate of deaths related to heart attacks in U.S. drops over 20 years
The United States saw a significant decline in the overall rate of heart attack-related deaths over the past 20 years, and the gap between White people and Black people narrowed by nearly half.
Exercise once a month in adulthood linked to better brain function later
Health News // 11 hours ago
Exercise once a month in adulthood linked to better brain function later
Regular exercise at some point in life is a key to better cognitive health in old age, researchers say. Starting sooner is better and sustaining it longer are, too.
Gene variant in Black patients may raise risk of Alzheimer's
Health News // 16 hours ago
Gene variant in Black patients may raise risk of Alzheimer's
A gene variant found almost exclusively among people of African descent appears to substantially raise the risk of Alzheimer's disease, a new study finds.
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Health News // 16 hours ago
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
NEW YORK, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The estimated 20 million people in the United States who suffer from various forms of dry eye disease soon may have expanded options to treat their symptoms, experts told UPI.
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Most Americans, 60%, say they are "uncomfortable" with artificial intelligence being used for their own healthcare, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.
Advisers recommend CDC approve mpox vaccine in case of outbreak
Health News // 1 day ago
Advisers recommend CDC approve mpox vaccine in case of outbreak
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will weigh whether or not to approve the use of an mpox vaccine for at-risk adults in the case of future outbreaks, following a recommendation from its independent advisers.
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
Health News // 1 day ago
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
A quick-dissolving pill placed in the rectum might prove to be an effective and safe "on-demand" way to prevent HIV infection among sexually active men and women, new research indicates.
Animal study suggests alcohol may speed progression of Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Animal study suggests alcohol may speed progression of Alzheimer's
Even modest drinking can speed up the loss of brain cells and formation of the plaques that are a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease, research in mice shows.
21 genes could link Alzheimer's risk to midlife obesity
Health News // 1 day ago
21 genes could link Alzheimer's risk to midlife obesity
A new study links obesity with 21 Alzheimer's disease-related genes.
LGBTQ+ student groups help boost mental health
Health News // 2 days ago
LGBTQ+ student groups help boost mental health
About 44% of U.S. middle and high schools have student-run clubs that shine a light on issues that touch the lives of LGBTQ+ students.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Exercise once a month in adulthood linked to better brain function later
Exercise once a month in adulthood linked to better brain function later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement