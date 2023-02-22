Trending
Health News
Feb. 22, 2023 / 5:24 PM

Advisers recommend CDC approve mpox vaccine in case of outbreak

By Joe Fisher
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will weigh whether or not to approve the use of an mpox vaccine for at-risk adults in case of future outbreaks, following a recommendation from its independent advisers Wednesday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will weigh whether or not to approve the use of an mpox vaccine for at-risk adults in the case of future outbreaks, following a recommendation from its independent advisers.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is a two-dose preventative vaccine that has been in use by the CDC since last summer's mpox outbreak. Those vaccinated with it reach peak immunity after 14 days.

On Wednesday, the CDC's 18 advisors unanimously voted in favor of recommending the use of the vaccine for at-risk adults in any future outbreak, noting that one infected person entering the United States could trigger an outbreak, NBC News reports.

Studies on the JYNNEOS vaccine found it to yield a better-than 80% efficacy rate, but more data is needed to understand how effective it is for people who are immunocompromised, CNN reports.

While the CDC considers its response to future mpox outbreaks -- previously referred to as monkeypox -- it will also determine whether it will approve the vaccine for children under the age of 18.

The CDC recommends vaccination against mpox for anyone who has come in contact with a person who was diagnosed with it. It also emphasizes the risks of contracting mpox through sexual activity and close contact, particularly for gay, bisexual, transgender, and non-binary people and those who had sexual contact with someone who was assigned male at birth.

As of Feb. 15, the CDC has recorded 30,193 cases of mpox and 32 deaths. Globally there have been 80,922 cases. Outbreak data is updated on the CDC dashboard every two weeks.

The virus is not typically deadly for healthy adults but those with compromised immune systems, including those diagnosed with HIV, are at an elevated risk of death and severe symptoms. The symptoms of mpox can be very painful, including sores and rashes near the genitals, according to the CDC.

A report published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet found that between 38% and 50% of people infected with mpox globally during the 2022 outbreak were HIV positive.

