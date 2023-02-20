Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 20, 2023 / 9:42 AM

COVID-19 vaccination may lower risks of heart attack, stroke if infected

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Researchers linked COVID-19 vaccination with fewer heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular issues among people who later got COVID-19. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Researchers linked COVID-19 vaccination with fewer heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular issues among people who later got COVID-19. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

A COVID-19 shot may protect a person from more than the virus alone, new research suggests.

Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City linked vaccination with fewer heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular issues among people who later got COVID-19.

Advertisement

The investigators described their study as the first to examine both full and partial vaccination and the link to major adverse cardiac events (MACE) in the United States. It confirmed similar analyses done using the Korean COVID-19 registry.

For the study, the researchers used data from a national database of more than 1.9 million COVID-19 patients. Nearly 218,000 had received mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or viral vector technology from Johnson & Johnson.

RELATED Organ impairment lingers for many people with long COVID

"We sought to clarify the impact of previous vaccination on cardiovascular events among people who develop COVID-19 and found that, particularly among those with comorbidities, such as previous MACE, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, liver disease and obesity, there is an association with a lower risk of complications," said senior study author Dr. Girish Nadkarni. He is a professor of medicine at the Icahn School and director of the Charles Bronfman Institute of Personalized Medicine.

Advertisement

"While we cannot attribute causality, it is supportive evidence that vaccination may have beneficial effects on a variety of post-COVID-19 complications," Nadkarni said in a Mount Sinai news release.

The study findings were published Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

RELATED Study: Original COVID-19 vaccine could attack boosters given too soon

The research is also scheduled for presentation in New Orleans on March 5 at a joint conference of the American College of Cardiology and World Heart Federation.

"To our surprise, even partial vaccination was associated with lower risk of adverse cardiovascular events," said first study author Joy Jiang, an MD/PhD candidate in Nadkarni's lab. "Given the magnitude of SARS-CoV-2 infection worldwide, we hope our findings could help improve vaccination rates, especially in individuals with coexisting conditions."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Adults over 50 benefit most from COVID-19 boosters

Latest Headlines

Poor sleep could bring heart risks in older age
Health News // 1 hour ago
Poor sleep could bring heart risks in older age
Sticking to a consistent sleeping routine may help keep your arteries clear as you age, new research suggests.
New drugs may have off-label benefits for diabetes, but could bring risks
Health News // 1 hour ago
New drugs may have off-label benefits for diabetes, but could bring risks
While people with Type 1 diabetes can see some benefit from newer medications prescribed off-label, there is also risk, and these patients should be monitored closely, according to a new study.
Study suggests CBD heightens impairing effects of THC in edibles
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study suggests CBD heightens impairing effects of THC in edibles
There's a popular notion that cannabidiol (CBD) can take the edge off the less pleasant effects of marijuana. But a new study suggests that, when it comes to edibles, the opposite is true.
Switching to decaf may help kick coffee without withdrawal
Health News // 2 days ago
Switching to decaf may help kick coffee without withdrawal
Researchers may have found a way for coffee-lovers to cut back without suffering symptoms of caffeine withdrawal like headache, fatigue, bad mood and irritability. It's a cup of decaf.
Staring at screens could strain cervical spine, cause 'tech neck'
Health News // 2 days ago
Staring at screens could strain cervical spine, cause 'tech neck'
If you spend hours a day scrolling on your smartphone or tablet, you might get "tech neck."
REM sleep lasts longer during winter, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
REM sleep lasts longer during winter, study shows
The changes in temperature and daylight brought by winter may make a person feel like hibernating. It turns out that humans do get longer REM sleep in wintertime and less deep sleep in autumn, even in an urban setting.
Organ impairment lingers for many people with long COVID
Health News // 3 days ago
Organ impairment lingers for many people with long COVID
New British research finds that as many as 6 in 10 long COVID patients continue to battle some form of mild organ impairment -- sometimes involving more than one organ -- a year after their initial COVID-19 diagnosis.
Plant-based diet may improve prostate cancer outcomes
Health News // 3 days ago
Plant-based diet may improve prostate cancer outcomes
Following a healthy plant-based diet after a diagnosis of prostate cancer may help prevent the disease from progressing or recurring, a new study suggests.
Many older breast cancer surgery patients may safely skip radiation
Health News // 3 days ago
Many older breast cancer surgery patients may safely skip radiation
Many older women with early-stage breast cancer can skip radiation without harming their survival odds, a new clinical trial finds.
Spice Trade Association lobbies FDA over healthy label
Health News // 3 days ago
Spice Trade Association lobbies FDA over healthy label
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Industry advocates are lobbying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow spices to bear the label "healthy" under its nutritional guidelines.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Staring at screens could strain cervical spine, cause 'tech neck'
Staring at screens could strain cervical spine, cause 'tech neck'
Study suggests CBD heightens impairing effects of THC in edibles
Study suggests CBD heightens impairing effects of THC in edibles
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Switching to decaf may help kick coffee without withdrawal
Switching to decaf may help kick coffee without withdrawal
Spice Trade Association lobbies FDA over healthy label
Spice Trade Association lobbies FDA over healthy label
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement