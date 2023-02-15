Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Mothers who deliver large babies could have higher risk of diabetes

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
The rate of women who had prediabetes or diabetes was higher among those who had large babies (25%) than among women who delivered normal (20%) or underweight babies (15%), a new study found. Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay
The rate of women who had prediabetes or diabetes was higher among those who had large babies (25%) than among women who delivered normal (20%) or underweight babies (15%), a new study found. Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay

Women who give birth to bigger-than-average babies are susceptible to developing Type 2 diabetes later in life, a new study suggests.

Large-for-gestational age infants are defined as those weighing 8 pounds or more, said lead study author Dr. Kartik Kailas Venkatesh, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Ohio State University.

Advertisement

"In an environment of obesity, women are at a higher risk of having larger babies," he said. "And they are also at a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life."

Venkatesh said that women who deliver large babies most likely suffer from glucose intolerance that causes high blood sugar during pregnancy.

RELATED Study: People infected with COVID-19 in Omicron wave face higher diabetes risk

"Even if you don't have gestational diabetes, there's probably still glucose intolerance that's leading you to have a big baby, and then that's probably leading you to develop Type 2 diabetes later in life," he said.

"I think that's something that we need to do more research about, so we can develop better counseling and prevention options for women and their families," Venkatesh added.

Advertisement

For the study, Venkatesh and his colleagues examined data from the Hyperglycemia and Adverse Pregnancy Outcome Follow-up Study. They found that among the 4,025 women who did not have gestational diabetes, 13% still had large infants.

RELATED Obesity affects people with Type 1 diabetes at rates similar to general population

During the 10 to 14 years after giving birth, 20% of all of the women developed prediabetes or diabetes. The rate of women who had prediabetes or diabetes was higher among those who had large babies (25%) than among women who delivered normal (20%) or underweight babies (15%), Venkatesh said.

The finding held even after the researchers took into account risk factors for Type 2 diabetes, such as age, obesity, high blood pressure and family history of diabetes.

Venkatesh noted that only 25% of the women who have large babies develop Type 2 diabetes. So, even if you have a large infant, you're not doomed to develop diabetes, he said.

RELATED Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes

The findings were presented Friday at the annual meeting of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, in San Francisco, and also published recently in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

High blood sugar during pregnancy may contribute to having a large baby, said Dr. Dawnette Lewis, director of the Center for Maternal Health at Northwell Health in Manhasset, N.Y. She was not part of the study, but reviewed the findings.

Advertisement

"We think if mom's blood sugar is high, then that also means that the baby's blood sugar is high," Lewis said. "Then what happens is an increase in the production of insulin to decrease blood sugar, but insulin acts as a growth factor, and so that's why those babies get large."

She said that preventing diabetes starts with screening blood sugar levels both during and after pregnancy.

If a woman's blood sugar is high, Lewis said her diet should be changed to lower carbohydrates, to lower blood sugar.

After giving birth to a large baby, women should have their blood sugar levels monitored to see if they're high.

"These patients should be monitored with something called a continuous glucose monitor, which is inserted subcutaneously and tests the blood sugar every 15 minutes," Lewis advised.

Two weeks of monitoring can indicate if the patient is likely to become diabetic, she said. After that, these women should have their blood sugar levels tested regularly by their primary care doctor.

"Even though they only have a 25% chance of developing Type 2 diabetes, they should be screened every year by their primary care physician," Lewis said.

More information

For more on Type 2 diabetes, see the American Diabetes Association.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Healthier school lunches lead to lower BMI in children, teens
Health News // 1 hour ago
Healthier school lunches lead to lower BMI in children, teens
Investigators observed a drop in BMI levels among children and teens after the healthier federal food programs for schools were in place.
Kids who attend poorer schools may have higher risk for dementia later
Health News // 2 hours ago
Kids who attend poorer schools may have higher risk for dementia later
Seniors who, as kids, were educated in states that generally had shorter school years, larger classes, and lower attendance rates had a higher risk for dementia after age 65, a new study showed.
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
Health News // 6 hours ago
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A new study provides more evidence that diets high in free sugars, found in processed foods and sodas, increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Male birth control pill shows promise in lab mice studies
Health News // 8 hours ago
Male birth control pill shows promise in lab mice studies
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An experimental new male birth control drug is able to take effect within 30 minutes in lab mice studies.
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Health News // 10 hours ago
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A California-based company is recalling male enhancement pills over concerns the gel capsules contain two unauthorized prescription medications, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed Tuesday.
Researchers use Fitbits, Apple Watches to help detect Parkinson's disease
Health News // 13 hours ago
Researchers use Fitbits, Apple Watches to help detect Parkinson's disease
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers have developed a new method to detect early signs of Parkinson's disease by monitoring movements of patients using available wearable technology like Apple Watches and Fitbits.
Study: People infected with COVID-19 in Omicron wave face higher diabetes risk
Health News // 15 hours ago
Study: People infected with COVID-19 in Omicron wave face higher diabetes risk
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A study published in the JAMA Network Open on Tuesday reveals insight into long-term effects of COVID-19 on individuals infected during the Omicron wave, suggesting they face an elevated risk of diabetes.
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A new study by the University of Southern California revealed that those who regularly vape and smoke suffer the same levels of DNA damage, refuting messages about vaping being a safer alternative to smoking.
Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans
Health News // 18 hours ago
Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans
Some experts are worried that the H5N1 avian flu might become humankind's next pandemic-causing pathogen, if the raging virus makes the leap from birds to humans.
Pancreatic cancer rates rise, especially among women
Health News // 19 hours ago
Pancreatic cancer rates rise, especially among women
While rates of pancreatic cancer are increasing for both men and women, they're climbing the fastest among young women, particularly those who are Black.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement