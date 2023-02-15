Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 4:00 AM

Healthier school lunches lead to lower BMI in children, teens

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
Photo by Tim Lauer/USDA/Wikimedia
Photo by Tim Lauer/USDA/Wikimedia

More than a decade ago, the Obama administration passed the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 as a way to counter the toll the obesity epidemic was taking on children's health.

The goal was to markedly improve the nutritional value of federal food programs that regularly put free and/or low-cost breakfasts, lunches and snacks on the plates of nearly 30 million American students.

Advertisement

Did it work? A new study delivers a resounding yes.

"We showed that the annual change in body mass index [BMI] decreased by 10 percent in children and adolescents in America following the implementation" of the law, said study lead author Dr. Aruna Chandran. She is a social epidemiologist and senior scientist with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, in Baltimore.

RELATED New guidelines call for aggressive treatment of childhood obesity

What fueled the drop? School-based federal food programs provide "an estimated 50% of students' caloric intake each school day," Chandran noted.

Advertisement

So, the upshot is that "accessibility to school meals and snacks represents a key opportunity for intervention to combat the childhood obesity epidemic," she added.

In the study, Chandran and her colleagues pored over BMI trends among 14,000 kids between the ages of 5 and 18.

RELATED Exercise programs linked to reduced depression in children, teens

As a point of comparison, the investigators focused on two periods of time. The first fell between 2005 and the summer of 2016, before the new law was implemented; the second stretched from the fall of 2016 through pre-pandemic 2020, after most schools were in compliance but before COVID-19 safety measures triggered widespread school closures.

By the latter period, the law had triggered significant reductions in the amount of salt and fat found in school meals, alongside a notable increase in the amount of whole grains, fruit, vegetables and low-fat dairy products.

In the end, the team observed a drop in BMI levels among children and teens after the healthier federal food programs were in place.

RELATED Study warns diabetes among teens could skyrocket

Looking ahead, Chandran said that she and her colleagues "believe that policymakers could use evidence from studies like this to support policies related to improving the nutritional quality of meals provided in schools."

The findings were published online recently in JAMA Pediatrics.

Advertisement

Dr. Lauren Fiechtner, director of nutrition at MassGeneral Hospital for Children in Boston, penned an accompanying editorial.

"What the authors found is meaningful," Fiechtner said.

For example, she noted that Chandran's analysis found that an at-risk 10-year-old student who had a high BMI before the law came into effect ended up losing roughly one pound of excess weight once the law was fully implemented.

That same outcome in the larger population stands to take a notable bite out of the obesity struggle that "now affects 14.7 million children in the United States," Fiechtner said.

With that in mind, she agreed with the study team's conclusion that "decreasing the trends of BMI for all children with the implementation of these nutrition changes in the school lunch program has the potential to curb the obesity epidemic and improve children's lifelong health."

More information

There's more on childhood obesity at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Kids who attend poorer schools may have higher risk for dementia later
Health News // 1 hour ago
Kids who attend poorer schools may have higher risk for dementia later
Seniors who, as kids, were educated in states that generally had shorter school years, larger classes, and lower attendance rates had a higher risk for dementia after age 65, a new study showed.
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
Health News // 4 hours ago
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A new study provides more evidence that diets high in free sugars, found in processed foods and sodas, increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Male birth control pill shows promise in lab mice studies
Health News // 6 hours ago
Male birth control pill shows promise in lab mice studies
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An experimental new male birth control drug is able to take effect within 30 minutes in lab mice studies.
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Health News // 8 hours ago
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A California-based company is recalling male enhancement pills over concerns the gel capsules contain two unauthorized prescription medications, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed Tuesday.
Researchers use Fitbits, Apple Watches to help detect Parkinson's disease
Health News // 12 hours ago
Researchers use Fitbits, Apple Watches to help detect Parkinson's disease
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers have developed a new method to detect early signs of Parkinson's disease by monitoring movements of patients using available wearable technology like Apple Watches and Fitbits.
Study: People infected with COVID-19 in Omicron wave face higher diabetes risk
Health News // 13 hours ago
Study: People infected with COVID-19 in Omicron wave face higher diabetes risk
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A study published in the JAMA Network Open on Tuesday reveals insight into long-term effects of COVID-19 on individuals infected during the Omicron wave, suggesting they face an elevated risk of diabetes.
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A new study by the University of Southern California revealed that those who regularly vape and smoke suffer the same levels of DNA damage, refuting messages about vaping being a safer alternative to smoking.
Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans
Health News // 17 hours ago
Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans
Some experts are worried that the H5N1 avian flu might become humankind's next pandemic-causing pathogen, if the raging virus makes the leap from birds to humans.
Pancreatic cancer rates rise, especially among women
Health News // 17 hours ago
Pancreatic cancer rates rise, especially among women
While rates of pancreatic cancer are increasing for both men and women, they're climbing the fastest among young women, particularly those who are Black.
Obesity affects people with Type 1 diabetes at rates similar to general population
Health News // 18 hours ago
Obesity affects people with Type 1 diabetes at rates similar to general population
About 62% of adults with Type 1 diabetes were overweight or obese, the researchers found. That compared to 64% of those without diabetes and 86% of those with Type 2 diabetes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement