Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 5:47 PM

Advisory panel votes to approve naloxone over-the-counter sale

By Simon Druker
1/2
Independent advisers on Wednesday recommended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve over-the-counter sales of Naloxone, which is commonly used to reverse opioid overdoses. Photo courtesy of Emergent BioSolutions
Independent advisers on Wednesday recommended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve over-the-counter sales of Naloxone, which is commonly used to reverse opioid overdoses. Photo courtesy of Emergent BioSolutions

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Independent advisers recommended Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve over-the-counter sales of naloxone, which is commonly used to reverse opioid overdoses.

The FDA's advisory panel made the unanimous recommendation during a joint meeting between the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee.

Advertisement

Naloxone is sold under the brand name Narcan and is commonly administered through a nasal spray to counteract the effects of an overdose brought on by opioid use.

If given final approval by the FDA at the end of March, it would significantly expand access to the treatment, making it available at hundreds of pharmacies.

RELATED Study finds TikTok videos about medication abortion are mostly accurate

Several pharmacies already have blanket prescriptions allowing them to sell the drug, which was patented in 1961.

Naloxone is on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines and typically works for 30 to 90 minutes after administration. Responders are taught to give an overdose victim a dose of the easy-to-use nasal spray before calling 911.

Advertisement

Currently, 28 U.S. states offer immunity from civil liability, criminal liability and professional disciplinary actions to people who use or make naloxone available.

RELATED Experts warn of dangers of bodybuilding supplement androstenedione

Naloxone prescriptions in the United States reached 1.5 million in 2021, the FDA said Wednesday.

Narcan is manufactured by Opiant Pharma based in Santa Monica, Calif. Its licensee, Emergent BioSolutions, produces the nasal spray distributed in the United States and Canada.

"We have been working on distribution plans with key stakeholders like retailers and government leaders," Matt Hartwig, a spokesman for Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions, told NBC.

The company said the drug would be available over the counter late this coming summer if the proposal receives final FDA approval. The FDA typically follows the recommendations of its independent advisory panels, although it is not required to do so.

"There is no reason to keep this as a prescription. Let's get it out there and save some lives," Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee patient representative Elizabeth Coykendall said Wednesday.

Read More

FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement

Latest Headlines

Blocking cell receptors could treat multiple sclerosis, U. of Virginia researchers say
Health News // 3 hours ago
Blocking cell receptors could treat multiple sclerosis, U. of Virginia researchers say
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- New research suggests it could be possible to disrupt the inflammation that causes multiple sclerosis by blocking a specific cell receptor.
Study: Alternate-day fasting may aid nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: Alternate-day fasting may aid nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Alternate-day fasting, combined with exercise, may help improve the health of patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, researchers say.
Interest in cosmetic surgery lifts as patients inject money saved during pandemic
Health News // 8 hours ago
Interest in cosmetic surgery lifts as patients inject money saved during pandemic
From sculpting faces to show off cheek bones to removing excess skin above the eyelid, interest in a nip and tuck is up, an online survey of plastic surgeons reveals.
People living near heavy traffic may have higher risk of eczema
Health News // 9 hours ago
People living near heavy traffic may have higher risk of eczema
How close a person lives to a major road could have an impact on their eczema risk. New research suggests that folks who live farther from one are less likely to develop the skin condition.
Mothers who deliver large babies could have higher risk of diabetes
Health News // 14 hours ago
Mothers who deliver large babies could have higher risk of diabetes
Women who give birth to bigger-than-average babies are susceptible to developing Type 2 diabetes later in life, a new study suggests.
Healthier school lunches lead to lower BMI in children, teens
Health News // 15 hours ago
Healthier school lunches lead to lower BMI in children, teens
Investigators observed a drop in BMI levels among children and teens after the healthier federal food programs for schools were in place.
Kids who attend poorer schools may have higher risk for dementia later
Health News // 16 hours ago
Kids who attend poorer schools may have higher risk for dementia later
Seniors who, as kids, were educated in states that generally had shorter school years, larger classes, and lower attendance rates had a higher risk for dementia after age 65, a new study showed.
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
Health News // 19 hours ago
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A new study provides more evidence that diets high in free sugars, found in processed foods and sodas, increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Male birth control pill shows promise in lab mice studies
Health News // 22 hours ago
Male birth control pill shows promise in lab mice studies
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An experimental new male birth control drug is able to take effect within 30 minutes in lab mice studies.
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Health News // 23 hours ago
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A California-based company is recalling male enhancement pills over concerns the gel capsules contain two unauthorized prescription medications, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Study narrows down long-COVID-19 symptoms to seven
Study narrows down long-COVID-19 symptoms to seven
Male birth control pill shows promise in lab mice studies
Male birth control pill shows promise in lab mice studies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement