Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 12:16 PM

Study: Alternate-day fasting may aid nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

By Patrick Hilsman
A team of researchers led by Kristina Varady at the University of Chicago has shown that alternate-day fasting, combined with exercise, may help patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Photo courtesy of University of Chicago
A team of researchers led by Kristina Varady at the University of Chicago has shown that alternate-day fasting, combined with exercise, may help patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Photo courtesy of University of Chicago

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Alternate-day fasting combined with exercise may help improve the health of patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Chicago, was published recently in the journal Cell Metabolism.

Advertisement

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, a condition in which the liver stores too much fat in its cells, is the most common liver illness globally.

An estimated 30% of the United States population is affected with the disease to some degree. Symptoms can include enlarged spleen, jaundiced skin and abdominal swelling. Approximately 65% of obese patients have the condition.

RELATED Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat

Lead researcher Kristina Varady led clinical trials where subjects engaged in different diet and exercise practices to gauge their impact on the disease.

"Participants in the clinical trial were randomized to one of four groups: an alternate-day fasting group, an aerobic exercise group, a combined group and a control group in which participants made no changes to their behaviors," researchers said in a press release.

"Participants in the diet groups tracked their food intake and participants in the exercise groups used an elliptical machine in Varady's lab for one hour, five days a week," the press release continues.

Advertisement

"When we compared the results of our study groups, we saw clearly that the most improved patients were in the group that followed the alternate-day fasting diet and exercised five days a week," Varady said.

"The people who only dieted or only exercised did not see the same improvements, which reinforces the importance of these two relatively inexpensive lifestyle modifications on overall health and on combating chronic diseases like fatty liver disease," she said.

RELATED Weight-loss surgery could lower risk for death

Read More

Experts tout benefits of insulin-resistance diet

Latest Headlines

Interest in cosmetic surgery lifts as patients inject money saved during pandemic
Health News // 2 hours ago
Interest in cosmetic surgery lifts as patients inject money saved during pandemic
From sculpting faces to show off cheek bones to removing excess skin above the eyelid, interest in a nip and tuck is up, an online survey of plastic surgeons reveals.
People living near heavy traffic may have higher risk of eczema
Health News // 3 hours ago
People living near heavy traffic may have higher risk of eczema
How close a person lives to a major road could have an impact on their eczema risk. New research suggests that folks who live farther from one are less likely to develop the skin condition.
Mothers who deliver large babies could have higher risk of diabetes
Health News // 8 hours ago
Mothers who deliver large babies could have higher risk of diabetes
Women who give birth to bigger-than-average babies are susceptible to developing Type 2 diabetes later in life, a new study suggests.
Healthier school lunches lead to lower BMI in children, teens
Health News // 9 hours ago
Healthier school lunches lead to lower BMI in children, teens
Investigators observed a drop in BMI levels among children and teens after the healthier federal food programs for schools were in place.
Kids who attend poorer schools may have higher risk for dementia later
Health News // 10 hours ago
Kids who attend poorer schools may have higher risk for dementia later
Seniors who, as kids, were educated in states that generally had shorter school years, larger classes, and lower attendance rates had a higher risk for dementia after age 65, a new study showed.
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
Health News // 13 hours ago
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A new study provides more evidence that diets high in free sugars, found in processed foods and sodas, increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Male birth control pill shows promise in lab mice studies
Health News // 15 hours ago
Male birth control pill shows promise in lab mice studies
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An experimental new male birth control drug is able to take effect within 30 minutes in lab mice studies.
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Health News // 17 hours ago
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A California-based company is recalling male enhancement pills over concerns the gel capsules contain two unauthorized prescription medications, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed Tuesday.
Researchers use Fitbits, Apple Watches to help detect Parkinson's disease
Health News // 21 hours ago
Researchers use Fitbits, Apple Watches to help detect Parkinson's disease
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers have developed a new method to detect early signs of Parkinson's disease by monitoring movements of patients using available wearable technology like Apple Watches and Fitbits.
Study: People infected with COVID-19 in Omicron wave face higher diabetes risk
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: People infected with COVID-19 in Omicron wave face higher diabetes risk
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A study published in the JAMA Network Open on Tuesday reveals insight into long-term effects of COVID-19 on individuals infected during the Omicron wave, suggesting they face an elevated risk of diabetes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement