Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 4:00 AM

Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season. They may be higher at times when testing is less likely to be done. Photo by Rudy and Peter Skitterians/Pixabay
Spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season. They may be higher at times when testing is less likely to be done. Photo by Rudy and Peter Skitterians/Pixabay

Researchers studying well water found current monitoring practices often fail to reflect actual groundwater pollution risks.

The problem: Spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season. They may be higher at times when testing is less likely to be done.

Advertisement

"This is concerning because many residents and homeowners across the country, including here in the Northeast, have been found to test their wells in colder months, which can cause a false sense of security and underestimate the true threat of harmful bacteria in their drinking water," said study co-author Ranjit Bawa, a visiting assistant professor of natural resources and the environment at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

The research team studied this by looking at year-round water samples from nearly 50,000 wells across the state of North Carolina between 2013 and 2018.

RELATED Is your kid's runny nose going on forever? Experts say it's normal

The investigators found a significant gap in the timing of sample collection from private wells and when they were likely to become contaminated.

More than 44 million people in the United States depend on private drinking water wells. These wells are not federally regulated, the study authors noted in a university news release.

Advertisement

Communities without access to public water systems also tend to be near sources of industrial and agricultural pollution, according to the report.

RELATED Dentists' water lines linked to rare bacterial infections, CDC warns

The researchers focused on wells near hog farm waste pits, called lagoons, to look for spikes in fecal coliform and Escherichia coli (E. coli).

Although they found links between temperature and bacteria levels, they did not find a link between bacteria and rainfall.

Highest bacteria levels found were in summer months when temperatures topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit, which is common in North Carolina. The lowest levels were found in February and March.

RELATED Rate of disabilities among U.S. seniors declines

The investigators also examined other possible contaminants, but found failing septic systems, poultry operations, coal ash impoundments, hazardous waste sites and dry-cleaning solvent sites did not relate to the seasonal spikes in total coliform and E. coli.

"Our findings underscore the need to refine federal guidelines that would not only recommend once-a-year testing for bacteria in private wells but also offer more guidance on seasonal timing," said lead author Jacob Hochard, assistant professor of conservation economics at the University of Wyoming, in Laramie.

The findings have implications for national and global water sources, especially those that could be contaminated from nearby surface sources of human and animal waste, the study authors said.

Advertisement

Closing the gap between perceived and actual risks of drinking water contamination could help improve public health, they added, especially for rural and underserved populations that depend on well water. In the long-term, this type of private well monitoring could also increase the feasibility of predicting environmental exposures in sparsely populated areas that are otherwise costly to monitor, the researchers said.

The study findings were published in the April issue of the journal Science of the Total Environment.

More information

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has more on well water contaminants.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

More kids report vaping cannabis in states where medical marijuana is legal
Health News // 1 hour ago
More kids report vaping cannabis in states where medical marijuana is legal
It's not clear why, but youths in U.S. states where medical marijuana is legal report more vaping of cannabis than their peers in states where weed is legal for all adults or it is completely illegal.
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Researchers in New York have revealed a new way in which cannabidiol, or CBD, reduces seizures in children who suffer from a variety of treatment-resistant forms of epilepsy.
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Health News // 11 hours ago
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Frequency Therapeutics announced it will scrap development of a drug called FX-322 after testing failed to show improvement in speech perception in people with noise-induced sensorineural hearing loss.
COVID-19 might increase diabetes risk, Penn State study finds
Health News // 12 hours ago
COVID-19 might increase diabetes risk, Penn State study finds
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 may be 66% more likely to develop type 1 or type 2 diabetes, a study at Penn State College of Medicine says.
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
Health News // 16 hours ago
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
Exercise of about 150 minutes each week at a moderate intensity significantly reduced liver fat in patients, the new meta-analysis showed.
Adults over 50 benefit most from COVID-19 boosters
Health News // 17 hours ago
Adults over 50 benefit most from COVID-19 boosters
COVID-19 booster shots appear to benefit folks 50 and older but less so for younger people, a new study suggests.
Wildfire smoke may raise risk of premature birth
Health News // 17 hours ago
Wildfire smoke may raise risk of premature birth
Exposure to wildfire smoke can increase the risk of premature birth, new research suggests.
COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid is effective against Omicron subvariants
Health News // 18 hours ago
COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid is effective against Omicron subvariants
The COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid continues to work against Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, new research shows.
Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
Health News // 1 day ago
Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
Despite the fact that an aortic dissection from a tear in the major artery known as the aorta killed actors John Ritter and Alan Thicke, many aren't familiar with the condition, or its symptoms and risk factors.
Removing less during surgery for early lung cancer may be better
Health News // 1 day ago
Removing less during surgery for early lung cancer may be better
Some patients having surgery for early-stage lung cancer may no longer need to lose an entire lobe of their lung, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid is effective against Omicron subvariants
COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid is effective against Omicron subvariants
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Surgeon General calls for more funding to help states tackle mental health crisis
Surgeon General calls for more funding to help states tackle mental health crisis
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement