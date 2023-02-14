Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 10:16 AM

Pancreatic cancer rates rise, especially among women

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Investigators found that rates of pancreatic cancer increased among both women and men. But rates among women under the age of 55 rose 2.4% higher than rates among men of the same age. Photo by Erubiel Flores/Pixabay
Investigators found that rates of pancreatic cancer increased among both women and men. But rates among women under the age of 55 rose 2.4% higher than rates among men of the same age. Photo by Erubiel Flores/Pixabay

While rates of pancreatic cancer are increasing for both men and women, they're climbing the fastest among young women, particularly those who are Black.

"We can tell that the rate of pancreatic cancer among women is rising rapidly, which calls attention to the need for further research in this area," said senior study author Dr. Srinivas Gaddam, associate director of Pancreatic Biliary Research at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. "There's a need to understand these trends, and to make changes today so this doesn't affect women disproportionately in the future."

Advertisement

The increase is small, however, and shouldn't be alarming, but future studies will need to examine these trends, Gaddam said.

"The data shows us a small increase in risk of pancreatic cancer," he said in a Cedars-Sinai news release. "And that awareness might refocus people on the need to stop smoking, reduce alcohol use, eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly and manage their weight. These lifestyle changes all help decrease the risk of pancreatic cancer."

Advertisement

In the study, researchers used data from the National Program of Cancer Registries database, which represents approximately 65% of the U.S. population, on patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer between 2001 and 2018.

The investigators found that rates of pancreatic cancer increased among both women and men.

But rates among women under the age of 55 rose 2.4% higher than rates among men of the same age. Similar increased rates were observed among older men and women.

RELATED Simple blood test may detect cancer by identifying broken DNA

And rates among young Black women rose just over 2% higher than among young Black men.

"And while we're reporting improving survival in pancreatic cancer each year, that improvement is largely among men," Gaddam added. "The mortality rate among women is not improving."

Reasons may include the type and location of tumors.

RELATED Molecular test may distinguish between benign pancreatic cysts, early cancer

Rates of pancreatic head adenocarcinoma, which is an especially aggressive and deadly type of tumor situated at the head of the pancreas, appear to be increasing, according to the study.

The job of the pancreas is to secrete enzymes and hormones that help the body digest food and process sugars. It is located just behind the stomach.

Pancreatic cancer has the highest death rate of all major cancers. It is more common among men than women.

Advertisement

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Jeopardy's Alex Trebek, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and actor Patrick Swayze all died from pancreatic cancer.

Unexplained weight loss and jaundice can be signs of pancreatic cancer. People experiencing those symptoms should seek medical attention. Chronic abdominal pain is usually a sign of another condition.

Gaddam plans to research the causes of these trends, including examining potential differences between pancreatic tumors in women and in men.

"This continuing work will help us to evaluate the effectiveness of new health care interventions, with the goal of identifying and addressing disparities in patient outcomes and access to effective treatment," said Dr. Dan Theodorescu, director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer. "This is an ongoing focus throughout Cedars-Sinai Cancer as we serve our diverse population and can also inform public health policies to benefit patients everywhere."

The findings were published online recently in the journal Gastroenterology.

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more on pancreatic cancer.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Overall cancer deaths fall in U.S.; rates of prostate cancer rise

Latest Headlines

Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Health News // 17 minutes ago
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A new study by the University of Southern California revealed that those who regularly vape and smoke suffer the same levels of DNA damage, refuting messages about vaping being a safer alternative to smoking.
Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans
Some experts are worried that the H5N1 avian flu might become humankind's next pandemic-causing pathogen, if the raging virus makes the leap from birds to humans.
Obesity affects people with Type 1 diabetes at rates similar to general population
Health News // 1 hour ago
Obesity affects people with Type 1 diabetes at rates similar to general population
About 62% of adults with Type 1 diabetes were overweight or obese, the researchers found. That compared to 64% of those without diabetes and 86% of those with Type 2 diabetes.
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Health News // 7 hours ago
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season. They may be higher at times when testing is less likely to be done.
More kids report vaping cannabis in states where medical marijuana is legal
Health News // 8 hours ago
More kids report vaping cannabis in states where medical marijuana is legal
It's not clear why, but youths in U.S. states where medical marijuana is legal report more vaping of cannabis than their peers in states where weed is legal for all adults or it is completely illegal.
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Researchers in New York have revealed a new way in which cannabidiol, or CBD, reduces seizures in children who suffer from a variety of treatment-resistant forms of epilepsy.
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Health News // 17 hours ago
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Frequency Therapeutics announced it will scrap development of a drug called FX-322 after testing failed to show improvement in speech perception in people with noise-induced sensorineural hearing loss.
COVID-19 might increase diabetes risk, Penn State study finds
Health News // 18 hours ago
COVID-19 might increase diabetes risk, Penn State study finds
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 may be 66% more likely to develop type 1 or type 2 diabetes, a study at Penn State College of Medicine says.
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
Health News // 23 hours ago
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
Exercise of about 150 minutes each week at a moderate intensity significantly reduced liver fat in patients, the new meta-analysis showed.
Adults over 50 benefit most from COVID-19 boosters
Health News // 1 day ago
Adults over 50 benefit most from COVID-19 boosters
COVID-19 booster shots appear to benefit folks 50 and older but less so for younger people, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid is effective against Omicron subvariants
COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid is effective against Omicron subvariants
Surgeon General calls for more funding to help states tackle mental health crisis
Surgeon General calls for more funding to help states tackle mental health crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement