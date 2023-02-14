Male birth control pill shows promise in lab mice studies

Researchers at Weill Medical College are testing a new on-demand male contraceptive they say could be an effective alternative to condoms. File photo by kerryank/Pixabay

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An experimental new male birth control drug is able to take effect within 30 minutes in lab mice studies. Researchers at Weill Medical College are testing an alternative contraceptive for men. The study, published in the medical journal Nature, claims to "validate" the drug's potential for "on-demand" birth control.

The study notes that other contraceptives tested for men hinder sperm development and require months of treatment to be effective. Other attempts at male birth control produced unwanted side effects.

"Here, we provide proof-of-concept for an innovative strategy for on-demand contraception, where a man would take a birth control pill shortly before sex, only as needed," the study said.

The drug inhibits soluble adenylyl cyclase, an enzyme that is essential to sperm movement and maturation. The research team said 30 minutes after administering the drug to lab mice by injection, their sperm stops moving and maturing, leading to temporary infertility.

The drug continues to inhibit the sperm for about 2.5 hours. After that, the sperm regain mobility and by 24 hours after the injection the mice are completely fertile again.

Presently, the only widely accessible and effective methods to male birth control are the condom and a vasectomy.

"In addition to being more convenient, therapeutics acting acutely are less likely to elicit unwanted side effects relative to chronic treatments," the report said.

"This innovative, on-demand, non-hormonal strategy represents a previously untested concept in contraception, which has the potential to provide equity between the sexes and, like the advent of oral birth control for women, revolutionize family planning."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14% of women use a birth control pill, about 10% use a long-acting reversible birth control device, 18% use female sterilization and 5.6% use male sterilization.