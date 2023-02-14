Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 9:09 PM

Male birth control pill shows promise in lab mice studies

By Joe Fisher
Researchers at Weill Medical College are testing a new on-demand male contraceptive they say could be an effective alternative to condoms. File photo by kerryank/Pixabay
Researchers at Weill Medical College are testing a new on-demand male contraceptive they say could be an effective alternative to condoms. File photo by kerryank/Pixabay

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An experimental new male birth control drug is able to take effect within 30 minutes in lab mice studies.

Researchers at Weill Medical College are testing an alternative contraceptive for men. The study, published in the medical journal Nature, claims to "validate" the drug's potential for "on-demand" birth control.

Advertisement

The study notes that other contraceptives tested for men hinder sperm development and require months of treatment to be effective. Other attempts at male birth control produced unwanted side effects.

"Here, we provide proof-of-concept for an innovative strategy for on-demand contraception, where a man would take a birth control pill shortly before sex, only as needed," the study said.

RELATED Pregnancy complications may raise women's risk of heart disease for life

The drug inhibits soluble adenylyl cyclase, an enzyme that is essential to sperm movement and maturation. The research team said 30 minutes after administering the drug to lab mice by injection, their sperm stops moving and maturing, leading to temporary infertility.

The drug continues to inhibit the sperm for about 2.5 hours. After that, the sperm regain mobility and by 24 hours after the injection the mice are completely fertile again.

Presently, the only widely accessible and effective methods to male birth control are the condom and a vasectomy.

Advertisement

"In addition to being more convenient, therapeutics acting acutely are less likely to elicit unwanted side effects relative to chronic treatments," the report said.

"This innovative, on-demand, non-hormonal strategy represents a previously untested concept in contraception, which has the potential to provide equity between the sexes and, like the advent of oral birth control for women, revolutionize family planning."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14% of women use a birth control pill, about 10% use a long-acting reversible birth control device, 18% use female sterilization and 5.6% use male sterilization.

RELATED Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans

Read More

Pancreatic cancer rates rise, especially among women

Latest Headlines

FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Health News // 2 hours ago
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A California-based company is recalling male enhancement pills over concerns the gel capsules contain two unauthorized prescription medications, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed Tuesday.
Researchers use Fitbits, Apple Watches to help detect Parkinson's disease
Health News // 6 hours ago
Researchers use Fitbits, Apple Watches to help detect Parkinson's disease
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers have developed a new method to detect early signs of Parkinson's disease by monitoring movements of patients using available wearable technology like Apple Watches and Fitbits.
Study: People infected with COVID-19 in Omicron wave face higher diabetes risk
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study: People infected with COVID-19 in Omicron wave face higher diabetes risk
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A study published in the JAMA Network Open on Tuesday reveals insight into long-term effects of COVID-19 on individuals infected during the Omicron wave, suggesting they face an elevated risk of diabetes.
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Health News // 10 hours ago
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A new study by the University of Southern California revealed that those who regularly vape and smoke suffer the same levels of DNA damage, refuting messages about vaping being a safer alternative to smoking.
Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans
Health News // 11 hours ago
Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans
Some experts are worried that the H5N1 avian flu might become humankind's next pandemic-causing pathogen, if the raging virus makes the leap from birds to humans.
Pancreatic cancer rates rise, especially among women
Health News // 11 hours ago
Pancreatic cancer rates rise, especially among women
While rates of pancreatic cancer are increasing for both men and women, they're climbing the fastest among young women, particularly those who are Black.
Obesity affects people with Type 1 diabetes at rates similar to general population
Health News // 12 hours ago
Obesity affects people with Type 1 diabetes at rates similar to general population
About 62% of adults with Type 1 diabetes were overweight or obese, the researchers found. That compared to 64% of those without diabetes and 86% of those with Type 2 diabetes.
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Health News // 18 hours ago
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season. They may be higher at times when testing is less likely to be done.
More kids report vaping cannabis in states where medical marijuana is legal
Health News // 19 hours ago
More kids report vaping cannabis in states where medical marijuana is legal
It's not clear why, but youths in U.S. states where medical marijuana is legal report more vaping of cannabis than their peers in states where weed is legal for all adults or it is completely illegal.
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Researchers in New York have revealed a new way in which cannabidiol, or CBD, reduces seizures in children who suffer from a variety of treatment-resistant forms of epilepsy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement