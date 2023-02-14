Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 3:00 AM

More kids report vaping cannabis in states where medical marijuana is legal

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
New research found that about 27% of 12th graders in medical marijuana states reported vaping cannabis compared to 19% in states that bar the drug or allow it for adult use. Photo by Lindsay Fox/Wikimedia Commons
New research found that about 27% of 12th graders in medical marijuana states reported vaping cannabis compared to 19% in states that bar the drug or allow it for adult use. Photo by Lindsay Fox/Wikimedia Commons

It's not clear why, but youths in U.S. states where medical marijuana is legal report more vaping of cannabis than their peers in states where weed is legal for all adults or it is completely illegal.

New research found that about 27% of 12th graders in medical marijuana states reported vaping cannabis compared to 19% in states that bar the drug or allow it for adult use.

Advertisement

"More than a quarter of our youth in medical states were vaping cannabis. That's a lot," said first author Christian Maynard, a doctoral student in sociology at Washington State University.

"We were expecting medical and adult use states would be more similar. Instead, we didn't find any statistical difference between prohibited and adult use states," he said in a university news release.

RELATED Symptoms of vaping-related lung damage can linger for at least a year

For the study, Maynard and his university adviser, sociologist Jennifer Schwartz, analyzed responses from 3,770 high school seniors in the 2020 Monitoring the Future survey. It has surveyed U.S. youth since 1975.

Advertisement

They also analyzed a subset of 556 participants who had answered questions about access to cannabis vaping products and perceived risks. In all, 62% of high school seniors in states where just medical marijuana was legal reported very easy access to cannabis vaping cartridges. Just 31% saw regular cannabis use as a great risk.

About 52% of high school seniors said they had easy access to cartridges in states where marijuana was prohibited and where it was allowed for adult recreational use.

RELATED Marijuana vaping rises sharply among U.S. teens

More teens also considered regular cannabis use risky -- about 40% in prohibited states and 36% in adult-use states.

Maynard offered some potential reasons.

"It's possible the context of saying cannabis is for medical reasons is contributing to the fact that youth view it as less risky," he said. "The difference in availability may also be that adult-use states are providing legal cannabis to a wider range of people, which may in turn tamp down on the illegal market, and an adolescent can't go to a dispensary."

RELATED Marijuana use high among adolescent, teen, young adult vapers, study finds

Maynard said more research on this is needed.

Cannabis and tobacco use among teens has been decreasing overall. But cannabis vaping during the past month made the second-biggest single-year jump in 2019 for any substance in the study's 45 years, researchers noted. It came in second to nicotine vaping.

Advertisement

Despite lung injuries that led to more than 2,000 hospitalizations and 68 deaths in 2019 and 2020, vaping continues to be popular, the study noted. Many of the injury cases were connected to cartridges containing vitamin E that are sold outside stores, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Parents and educators need to help inform kids of the dangers, Maynard said.

"Like it or not, cannabis legalization seems to be happening across the country," he said. "It's very important to talk with adolescents. We know that at a younger age when the brain is developing that cannabis is associated with harmful side effects. It's also not safe to buy cannabis carts off the streets. You don't know what they're putting in those unregulated carts."

The findings appear in the March issue of the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence Reports.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on the risks of vaping.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Researchers in New York have revealed a new way in which cannabidiol, or CBD, reduces seizures in children who suffer from a variety of treatment-resistant forms of epilepsy.
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Health News // 9 hours ago
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Frequency Therapeutics announced it will scrap development of a drug called FX-322 after testing failed to show improvement in speech perception in people with noise-induced sensorineural hearing loss.
COVID-19 might increase diabetes risk, Penn State study finds
Health News // 10 hours ago
COVID-19 might increase diabetes risk, Penn State study finds
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 may be 66% more likely to develop type 1 or type 2 diabetes, a study at Penn State College of Medicine says.
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
Health News // 15 hours ago
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
Exercise of about 150 minutes each week at a moderate intensity significantly reduced liver fat in patients, the new meta-analysis showed.
Adults over 50 benefit most from COVID-19 boosters
Health News // 16 hours ago
Adults over 50 benefit most from COVID-19 boosters
COVID-19 booster shots appear to benefit folks 50 and older but less so for younger people, a new study suggests.
Wildfire smoke may raise risk of premature birth
Health News // 16 hours ago
Wildfire smoke may raise risk of premature birth
Exposure to wildfire smoke can increase the risk of premature birth, new research suggests.
COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid is effective against Omicron subvariants
Health News // 17 hours ago
COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid is effective against Omicron subvariants
The COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid continues to work against Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, new research shows.
Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
Health News // 23 hours ago
Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
Despite the fact that an aortic dissection from a tear in the major artery known as the aorta killed actors John Ritter and Alan Thicke, many aren't familiar with the condition, or its symptoms and risk factors.
Removing less during surgery for early lung cancer may be better
Health News // 1 day ago
Removing less during surgery for early lung cancer may be better
Some patients having surgery for early-stage lung cancer may no longer need to lose an entire lobe of their lung, new research shows.
Surgeon General calls for more funding to help states tackle mental health crisis
Health News // 2 days ago
Surgeon General calls for more funding to help states tackle mental health crisis
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Saturday urged state governments to tackle the youth mental crisis by investing in treatment, expanding their mental health work forces and reducing stigma.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid is effective against Omicron subvariants
COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid is effective against Omicron subvariants
Surgeon General calls for more funding to help states tackle mental health crisis
Surgeon General calls for more funding to help states tackle mental health crisis
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement