Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 4:00 AM

Vibrating pill may bring relief from chronic constipation

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A vibrating pill called Vibrant that stimulates the colon as it passes through the body may bring relief for people with chronic constipation. Photo by Feng Yu/Shutterstock
A vibrating pill called Vibrant that stimulates the colon as it passes through the body may bring relief for people with chronic constipation. Photo by Feng Yu/Shutterstock

A new treatment for chronic constipation may bring relief without having to use drugs.

It's a vibrating pill called Vibrant that stimulates the colon as it passes through the body.

Advertisement

Although the pill was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last August, doctors can start prescribing Vibrant this week.

"We are working right now with insurance companies to obtain coverage in commercial plans," Cathy Collis, chief commercial officer for Vibrant Gastro Inc., told CNN. "But until we get that coverage, our goal and commitment is to make sure that this is accessible and affordable to patients."

RELATED Investigational drug may offer relief from Parkinson's-related constipation

The company had to show the pills contained no toxic materials, could withstand an accidental bite and didn't carry risk of infections, getting stuck, irritating tissues or interfering with other medical devices, CNN reported.

A person prescribed the pill would take it at bedtime daily. The pill would then travel through the stomach and small intestine before reaching the large intestine about 14 hours later and stimulating nerve cells.

Advertisement

In doing this, it causes muscle contractions that move food out. The pill then leaves the body with the feces.

RELATED Researchers develop bacteria that may treat constipation

The pills are made of medical-grade material similar to what gastroenterologists use for pill cameras, CNN reported.

Vibrant is intended for the 10% to 20% of people who live with chronic constipation, having fewer than three bowel movements each week for unknown reasons and typically experiencing hard, painful stools.

To study the pill, 200 people with chronic constipation took Vibrant for eight weeks, while another 149 took a lookalike placebo.

RELATED Case study warns of risks of vitamin D overdose

In the group that took the actual Vibrant pills, 40% had at least one additional bowel movement each week, softer stools and less bloating. About 23% had two or more additional bowel movements weekly.

The placebo group also reported more bowel movements, with about 23% experiencing at least one more and 12% at least two or more additional bowel movements.

Still, the vibrations might feel a little funny as it moves through your body.

"A minority could feel it," Dr. Eamonn Quigley, chief of gastroenterology at Houston Methodist Hospital, told CNN. Quigley helped test the capsules, but he doesn't have any financial stake in the company. "None of them felt it was being uncomfortable. And none of them stopped taking it because of that."

Advertisement

While Quigley couldn't compare the Vibrant capsules to other constipation treatments because they weren't tested head to head in the study. But he added that the degree of relief seems similar to how prescription drugs for constipation perform.

Side effects appeared to be minimal and reported by more of those in the placebo group than in the vibrating pill group. The pill does not cause diarrhea, which isn't true of most prescription laxatives.

The pills are authorized to treat adults who have not been helped by other constipation medication or can't tolerate it. They are not meant for people who have trouble swallowing, have paralysis of the stomach or have a history of bowel obstructions, CNN reported.

While Vibrant isn't covered by insurance, the company is capping out-of-pocket costs at $69 by offering a coupon, CNN reported.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on constipation.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
Health News // 13 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
For the first time, COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the list of routine immunizations recommended for adults -- a further sign the virus is here to stay.
Seizure drug may help keep donor hearts viable longer
Health News // 14 hours ago
Seizure drug may help keep donor hearts viable longer
Doctors have discovered a way to extend the short shelf life of donor hearts, which could hopefully make more of the organs available to desperate recipients.
Experimental biologic drug may cut risk of severe COVID-19
Health News // 14 hours ago
Experimental biologic drug may cut risk of severe COVID-19
A single injection of an experimental biologic drug may cut in half your risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 infection, new clinical trial results show.
Concussions may raise risk for high blood pressure among football players
Health News // 15 hours ago
Concussions may raise risk for high blood pressure among football players
Add high blood pressure to the list of problems associated with concussions among former pro football players.
Irregular heart rhythms persist for many stroke survivors
Health News // 15 hours ago
Irregular heart rhythms persist for many stroke survivors
About 20% of people who survive what's called an ischemic stroke have irregular heart rhythms, which can lead to another stroke, researchers say.
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Health News // 17 hours ago
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Without dental coverage, many American seniors on Medicare stop getting the fillings and crowns they may need, a new study finds.
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A new study finds toddlers' attention to high-pitched, sing-songy speech -- or "baby talk" -- could provide an early diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
Rate of disabilities among U.S. seniors declines
Health News // 1 day ago
Rate of disabilities among U.S. seniors declines
The prevalence of disabilities among seniors is down sharply from what it was just a decade before, researchers say.
More primary care visits address mental health
Health News // 1 day ago
More primary care visits address mental health
Primary care doctors are no longer just in the physical health business: Americans are increasingly turning to them for mental healthcare, too, a new study finds.
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
Health News // 1 day ago
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
Americans received unprecedented access to healthcare during the pandemic. Now, they need to prepare for most of that to unwind, experts say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Golf may help seniors improve heart health
Golf may help seniors improve heart health
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Hormone shot kisspeptin may improve low libido
Hormone shot kisspeptin may improve low libido
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement