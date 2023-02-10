Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 10:26 AM

Vaping may raise risk for severe COVID-19 among healthy young people

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
vaping. Photo by 1503849/Pixabay
vaping. Photo by 1503849/Pixabay

Healthy young people who vape or smoke may be putting themselves at greater risk for developing severe COVID-19, new research finds.

Both smoking tobacco and vaping electronic cigarettes may predispose people to increased inflammation, future development of severe COVID-19 and lingering cardiovascular complications, said lead study author Dr. Theodoros Kelesidis. He's an associate professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine, in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

"The key message is that smoking is the worst, but vaping is not innocent," Kelesidis said in a UCLA news release. "This has been shown for many lung diseases, but not for COVID. It was a quite interesting and novel finding that vaping changed the levels of key proteins that the virus uses to replicate."

For the study, the researchers examined blood plasma collected before the pandemic from 45 nonsmokers, 30 vapers and 29 cigarette smokers. The investigators tested the plasma to measure levels of since-identified proteins that the COVID-19 virus needs in order to replicate.

RELATED Ban on fruit-flavored e-cigarettes didn't reduce vaping

These proteins are known as ACE2, furin, Ang II, Ang 1-7, IL-6R, sCD163 and L-selectin. A protein called ADAM17 collectively regulates those last three proteins.

Advertisement

The researchers found that plasma from healthy young people who smoke tobacco or vape had increased levels of furin, sCD163, and L-selectin, compared to nonsmokers. The findings suggest there may be increased activity of the proteins furin and ADAM17 in the immune cells and on surface cells, such as those lining the lungs, in healthy young smokers and vapers.

"E-cigarette vapers may be at higher risk than nonsmokers of developing infections and inflammatory disorders of the lungs," Kelesidis said. "Electronic cigarettes are not harmless and should be used for only the shortest time possible in smoking cessation, and not at all by nonsmokers."

RELATED Vaping may damage teeth, study shows

The study was small, which was a limitation. Another limitation was the reliance on testing blood plasma rather than tissue samples, such as lung cells. There is also a lack of evidence of the role that the ADAM17 proteins may play in severe COVID illness among nonsmokers.

The findings were published Thursday in the Journal of Molecular MedicineJournal of Molecular Medicine.

More information

The American Lung Association has more on the health impacts of vaping.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Vaping addiction rises among U.S. teens

Latest Headlines

Experts warn of TV tip-over risks ahead of Super Bowl
Health News // 1 hour ago
Experts warn of TV tip-over risks ahead of Super Bowl
Seven of 10 fatal furniture tip-over incidents in children involve a falling television, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns.
Vibrating pill may bring relief from chronic constipation
Health News // 7 hours ago
Vibrating pill may bring relief from chronic constipation
A vibrating pill called Vibrant that stimulates the colon as it passes through the body may bring relief for people with chronic constipation.
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
Health News // 19 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
For the first time, COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the list of routine immunizations recommended for adults -- a further sign the virus is here to stay.
Seizure drug may help keep donor hearts viable longer
Health News // 20 hours ago
Seizure drug may help keep donor hearts viable longer
Doctors have discovered a way to extend the short shelf life of donor hearts, which could hopefully make more of the organs available to desperate recipients.
Experimental biologic drug may cut risk of severe COVID-19
Health News // 21 hours ago
Experimental biologic drug may cut risk of severe COVID-19
A single injection of an experimental biologic drug may cut in half your risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 infection, new clinical trial results show.
Concussions may raise risk for high blood pressure among football players
Health News // 21 hours ago
Concussions may raise risk for high blood pressure among football players
Add high blood pressure to the list of problems associated with concussions among former pro football players.
Irregular heart rhythms persist for many stroke survivors
Health News // 22 hours ago
Irregular heart rhythms persist for many stroke survivors
About 20% of people who survive what's called an ischemic stroke have irregular heart rhythms, which can lead to another stroke, researchers say.
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Health News // 23 hours ago
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Without dental coverage, many American seniors on Medicare stop getting the fillings and crowns they may need, a new study finds.
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A new study finds toddlers' attention to high-pitched, sing-songy speech -- or "baby talk" -- could provide an early diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
Rate of disabilities among U.S. seniors declines
Health News // 1 day ago
Rate of disabilities among U.S. seniors declines
The prevalence of disabilities among seniors is down sharply from what it was just a decade before, researchers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Golf may help seniors improve heart health
Golf may help seniors improve heart health
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
Vibrating pill may bring relief from chronic constipation
Vibrating pill may bring relief from chronic constipation
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement