Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 2:12 PM

Study shows eating strawberries may have heart health benefits

By Doug Cunningham
The Global Burden of Disease study suggests as little as a cup a day of strawberries could have heart health benefits. Other research has indicated strawberries can lower insulin resistance and protect against certain cancers. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Global Burden of Disease study suggests as little as a cup a day of strawberries could have heart health benefits. Other research has indicated strawberries can lower insulin resistance and protect against certain cancers. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- As little as a cup a day of strawberries can improve heart health, according to the Global Burden of Disease study.

"The Global Burden of Disease study showed that a diet low in fruit is among the top three risk factors for cardiovascular disease and diabetes. To address the 'fruit gap' we need to increase the amount of total fruit consumed, as well as the diversity of fruit in the diet," said lIllinois Institute of Technology professor Britt Burton-Freeman in a statement. "Accumulating evidence in cardiometabolic health suggests that as little as one cup of strawberries per day may show beneficial effects."

Advertisement

According to the research, cardiometric benefits of eating strawberries may include lower total and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, greater vascular relaxation and tone, as well as lower blood sugar, decreased insulin resistance, and lower inflammation.

Dr. Arpita Basu, an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said a randomized controlled crossover trial study of 33 obese adults showed two and a half cups of strawberries per day significantly improved insulin resistance.

"Our study supports the hypothesis that strawberry consumption can improve cardiometabolic risks," Basu said in a statement. "Furthermore, we believe this evidence supports the role of strawberries in a 'food as medicine' approach for the prevention of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease in adults."

Advertisement

Other studies have found evidence that strawberries may help protect against certain cancers and could offer some benefit for people with high blood pressure.

Read More

10.19-ounce strawberry grown in Israel breaks Guinness World Record U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries Strawberries, spinach, kale top 2021 'Dirty Dozen' contamination list

Latest Headlines

New drug may protect brain after stroke
Health News // 1 hour ago
New drug may protect brain after stroke
Using a "neuroprotectant" drug alongside the standard surgical removal of a clot may slash the risk of death and disability following a stroke, a new study finds.
Vaping may raise risk for severe COVID-19 among healthy young people
Health News // 3 hours ago
Vaping may raise risk for severe COVID-19 among healthy young people
Healthy young people who vape or smoke may be putting themselves at greater risk for developing severe COVID-19, new research finds.
Experts warn of TV tip-over risks ahead of Super Bowl
Health News // 4 hours ago
Experts warn of TV tip-over risks ahead of Super Bowl
Seven of 10 fatal furniture tip-over incidents in children involve a falling television, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns.
Vibrating pill may bring relief from chronic constipation
Health News // 10 hours ago
Vibrating pill may bring relief from chronic constipation
A vibrating pill called Vibrant that stimulates the colon as it passes through the body may bring relief for people with chronic constipation.
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
Health News // 22 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
For the first time, COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the list of routine immunizations recommended for adults -- a further sign the virus is here to stay.
Seizure drug may help keep donor hearts viable longer
Health News // 23 hours ago
Seizure drug may help keep donor hearts viable longer
Doctors have discovered a way to extend the short shelf life of donor hearts, which could hopefully make more of the organs available to desperate recipients.
Experimental biologic drug may cut risk of severe COVID-19
Health News // 23 hours ago
Experimental biologic drug may cut risk of severe COVID-19
A single injection of an experimental biologic drug may cut in half your risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 infection, new clinical trial results show.
Concussions may raise risk for high blood pressure among football players
Health News // 1 day ago
Concussions may raise risk for high blood pressure among football players
Add high blood pressure to the list of problems associated with concussions among former pro football players.
Irregular heart rhythms persist for many stroke survivors
Health News // 1 day ago
Irregular heart rhythms persist for many stroke survivors
About 20% of people who survive what's called an ischemic stroke have irregular heart rhythms, which can lead to another stroke, researchers say.
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Health News // 1 day ago
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Without dental coverage, many American seniors on Medicare stop getting the fillings and crowns they may need, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Golf may help seniors improve heart health
Golf may help seniors improve heart health
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
Vibrating pill may bring relief from chronic constipation
Vibrating pill may bring relief from chronic constipation
Experimental biologic drug may cut risk of severe COVID-19
Experimental biologic drug may cut risk of severe COVID-19
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement