Study shows eating strawberries may have heart health benefits

The Global Burden of Disease study suggests as little as a cup a day of strawberries could have heart health benefits. Other research has indicated strawberries can lower insulin resistance and protect against certain cancers.

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- As little as a cup a day of strawberries can improve heart health, according to the Global Burden of Disease study. "The Global Burden of Disease study showed that a diet low in fruit is among the top three risk factors for cardiovascular disease and diabetes. To address the 'fruit gap' we need to increase the amount of total fruit consumed, as well as the diversity of fruit in the diet," said lIllinois Institute of Technology professor Britt Burton-Freeman in a statement. "Accumulating evidence in cardiometabolic health suggests that as little as one cup of strawberries per day may show beneficial effects." Advertisement

According to the research, cardiometric benefits of eating strawberries may include lower total and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, greater vascular relaxation and tone, as well as lower blood sugar, decreased insulin resistance, and lower inflammation.

Dr. Arpita Basu, an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said a randomized controlled crossover trial study of 33 obese adults showed two and a half cups of strawberries per day significantly improved insulin resistance.

"Our study supports the hypothesis that strawberry consumption can improve cardiometabolic risks," Basu said in a statement. "Furthermore, we believe this evidence supports the role of strawberries in a 'food as medicine' approach for the prevention of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease in adults."

Other studies have found evidence that strawberries may help protect against certain cancers and could offer some benefit for people with high blood pressure.