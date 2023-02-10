Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 10:13 AM

Experts warn of TV tip-over risks ahead of Super Bowl

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Seven of 10 fatal furniture tip-over incidents in children involve a falling television, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns. Photo by mojzagrebinfo/Pixabay
Seven of 10 fatal furniture tip-over incidents in children involve a falling television, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns. Photo by mojzagrebinfo/Pixabay

Watching the big game on a big TV? Keep safety in mind if young children are around.

Seven of 10 fatal furniture tip-over incidents in children involve a falling television, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns.

Advertisement

Its latest report on furniture-related tip-over incidents turned up an annual average of 19,400 tip-over injuries treated in emergency rooms from 2019 to 2021.

In all, 592 deaths -- 81% involving children under age 18 -- were reported between 2000 and 2021. Of the 482 children who died, 88% were under age 5.

RELATED ATV accidents have killed thousands of U.S. kids

About 93% of TV tip-overs included head injuries.

Black Americans appeared to be at particular risk, sustaining 23% of the injuries when race was known, despite making up just 13% of the U.S. population.

"Furniture and TV tip-overs remain a major safety hazard in American households," said CPSC chair Alex Hoehn-Saric, who noted that the commission advanced regulations last year aimed at making certain furniture safer.

RELATED Brain injuries continue to rise among girls, especially high schoolers, study says

"But people can take action in their own homes right now, by purchasing and installing anti-tip-over kits," Hoehn-Saric said in a CPSC news release. "Most kits cost less than $20 and can be installed in fewer than 20 minutes. As consumers purchase new TVs before Sunday's big game kick-off, we urge everyone to take those 20 minutes and help ensure new TVs, along with all other furniture, are anchored safely in place."

Advertisement

In October, CPSC approved a new safety standard for clothing storage units. And in December, the federal STURDY Act became law, requiring a safety standard to protect children from tip-overs.

Right now, parents, caregivers and those who have children visit their homes can anchor TVs and furniture, such as bookcases and dressers, securely to the wall.

RELATED Many parents are lax on fireworks safety to protect kids

Always place TVs on a sturdy, low base, and push the TV back as far as possible, particularly if anchoring is not possible, the CPSC advises.

Keep TV and cable cords out of reach of children, CPSC recommends. Supervise kids, even when furniture is anchored.

Avoid displaying or storing toys and remotes where kids may be tempted to climb to reach for them.

Heavier items should be stored on lower shelves or in lower drawers.

Use a recycling center to dispose of unused older TVs.

More information

The National Safety Council has more on child safety.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Vaping may raise risk for severe COVID-19 among healthy young people
Health News // 1 hour ago
Vaping may raise risk for severe COVID-19 among healthy young people
Healthy young people who vape or smoke may be putting themselves at greater risk for developing severe COVID-19, new research finds.
Vibrating pill may bring relief from chronic constipation
Health News // 7 hours ago
Vibrating pill may bring relief from chronic constipation
A vibrating pill called Vibrant that stimulates the colon as it passes through the body may bring relief for people with chronic constipation.
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
Health News // 19 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
For the first time, COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the list of routine immunizations recommended for adults -- a further sign the virus is here to stay.
Seizure drug may help keep donor hearts viable longer
Health News // 20 hours ago
Seizure drug may help keep donor hearts viable longer
Doctors have discovered a way to extend the short shelf life of donor hearts, which could hopefully make more of the organs available to desperate recipients.
Experimental biologic drug may cut risk of severe COVID-19
Health News // 21 hours ago
Experimental biologic drug may cut risk of severe COVID-19
A single injection of an experimental biologic drug may cut in half your risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 infection, new clinical trial results show.
Concussions may raise risk for high blood pressure among football players
Health News // 21 hours ago
Concussions may raise risk for high blood pressure among football players
Add high blood pressure to the list of problems associated with concussions among former pro football players.
Irregular heart rhythms persist for many stroke survivors
Health News // 22 hours ago
Irregular heart rhythms persist for many stroke survivors
About 20% of people who survive what's called an ischemic stroke have irregular heart rhythms, which can lead to another stroke, researchers say.
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Health News // 23 hours ago
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Without dental coverage, many American seniors on Medicare stop getting the fillings and crowns they may need, a new study finds.
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A new study finds toddlers' attention to high-pitched, sing-songy speech -- or "baby talk" -- could provide an early diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
Rate of disabilities among U.S. seniors declines
Health News // 1 day ago
Rate of disabilities among U.S. seniors declines
The prevalence of disabilities among seniors is down sharply from what it was just a decade before, researchers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Golf may help seniors improve heart health
Golf may help seniors improve heart health
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
Vibrating pill may bring relief from chronic constipation
Vibrating pill may bring relief from chronic constipation
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement