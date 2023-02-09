Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 12:03 PM

Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Researchers found an almost 5 percentage point increase in the number of people lost all their teeth after they turned 65 and became eligible for Medicare. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Researchers found an almost 5 percentage point increase in the number of people lost all their teeth after they turned 65 and became eligible for Medicare. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Without dental coverage, many American seniors on Medicare stop getting the fillings and crowns they may need, a new study finds.

The result isn't pretty.

Advertisement

"Without dental coverage for adults who are eligible [for] Medicare, we are seeing a rise in loss of teeth after age 65 among nearly 1 in 20 adults, which represents millions of Americans," said Dr. Lisa Simon, a resident in the Department of Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

"Older adults have the lowest rates of dental insurance in the U.S. and cost is a major barrier for many in seeking dental care," Simon said in a hospital news release. "We know that Medicare, by covering medical services, improves health outcomes and reduces racial health inequities among older adults, but it has the exact opposite effect for dental care."

RELATED Good dental hygiene may help protect brain health

Researchers examined changes in dental care and oral health for older adults who became eligible for Medicare using national data from the 2010-2019 Medical Expenditure Panel Surveys. Surveys included community-dwelling adults ages 50 to 85.

The traditional version of Medicare does not include dental coverage. Although Medicare Advantage plans can offer dental services, the extent of coverage varies.

Advertisement

Among more than 97,000 people, researchers found the number receiving restorative dental care dropped dramatically. The research team also found an almost 5 percentage point increase in the number who lost all their teeth after they turned 65 and became eligible for Medicare.

RELATED More Americans with employer-sponsored insurance can't afford healthcare

The total number of annual dental visits did not change. However, the number of visits for restorative procedures, such as fillings or crowns, decreased by nearly 9 percentage points.

Adults who lose their teeth are at higher risk of poor nutrition, lower quality of life and progression of mental impairment, according to the researchers.

"Loss of teeth can have a number of negative downstream effects," Simon said. "It's associated with many geriatric conditions, including frailty and cognitive function."

RELATED Gum disease may increase risk for dementia

The study was not able to follow the seniors for long periods. Authors noted that the changes in dental care could also reflect other changes at age 65, including retirement or receiving Social Security income.

"Our findings capture the magnitude of the problem but also point to the opportunity to improve oral healthcare access and outcomes, should policymakers expand Medicare coverage to include dental services," Simon said.

The research was supported by the U.S. National Institute on Aging and the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Advertisement

Study findings were published in the February 2023 issue of the journal Health Affairs.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on dental health.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Health News // 15 hours ago
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A new study finds toddlers' attention to high-pitched, sing-songy speech -- or "baby talk" -- could provide an early diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
Rate of disabilities among U.S. seniors declines
Health News // 8 hours ago
Rate of disabilities among U.S. seniors declines
The prevalence of disabilities among seniors is down sharply from what it was just a decade before, researchers say.
More primary care visits address mental health
Health News // 9 hours ago
More primary care visits address mental health
Primary care doctors are no longer just in the physical health business: Americans are increasingly turning to them for mental healthcare, too, a new study finds.
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
Health News // 22 hours ago
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
Americans received unprecedented access to healthcare during the pandemic. Now, they need to prepare for most of that to unwind, experts say.
Cancer patients may have higher risk for long COVID
Health News // 22 hours ago
Cancer patients may have higher risk for long COVID
A new study, published Tuesday in eLife, found that more than half of cancer patients develop long COVID, and women were especially at risk.
Marriage may help people maintain lower blood sugar, study suggests
Health News // 23 hours ago
Marriage may help people maintain lower blood sugar, study suggests
Getting hitched could help middle-aged and older folks get a better handle on their blood sugar, a new study reports.
Tdap vaccine during pregnancy helps protect baby from whooping cough
Health News // 1 day ago
Tdap vaccine during pregnancy helps protect baby from whooping cough
Pregnant women can help protect their newborns from whooping cough by getting a Tdap vaccine during the third trimester of pregnancy.
Health benefits of electric vehicles are adding up, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Health benefits of electric vehicles are adding up, study shows
Electric cars are still in the minority on America's roads, yet researchers are already seeing health benefits from reduced tailpipe pollution.
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Vitamin D supplements may help lower the chances of a full diabetes diagnosis for people with pre-diabetes, new research suggests.
Golf may help seniors improve heart health
Health News // 1 day ago
Golf may help seniors improve heart health
Want to stay healthy well into your golden years? Grab a bag of clubs and hit the green, new research suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hormone shot kisspeptin may improve low libido
Hormone shot kisspeptin may improve low libido
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
Health benefits of electric vehicles are adding up, study shows
Health benefits of electric vehicles are adding up, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement