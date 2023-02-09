Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

More primary care visits address mental health

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
Looking at Americans' primary care visits between 2006 and 2018, researchers found a 50% increase in the proportion of visits that addressed mental health concerns. Photo by Andrei Rahalski/Shutterstock
Looking at Americans' primary care visits between 2006 and 2018, researchers found a 50% increase in the proportion of visits that addressed mental health concerns. Photo by Andrei Rahalski/Shutterstock

Primary care doctors are no longer just in the physical health business: Americans are increasingly turning to them for mental healthcare, too, a new study finds.

Looking at Americans' primary care visits between 2006 and 2018, researchers found a 50% increase in the proportion of visits that addressed mental health concerns. That figure rose from just under 11% of visits, to 16% by the end of the study period.

Advertisement

The reasons are unclear, experts said, but it's not just a matter of mental health conditions becoming more common: During the same period, other studies show, the national rate of mental health disorders rose by about 18%.

Instead, it seems primary care doctors are shouldering more responsibility for diagnosing and in some cases treating, mental health conditions.

RELATED Those who return to work after loss of spouse may face increased challenges

"I think this study really underscores the importance of primary care in our country," said lead researcher Dr. Lisa Rotenstein, medical director of population health at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Advertisement

That also means primary care doctors need the resources to make sure patients diagnosed with mental health conditions get the best treatment, she said.

The findings -- published in the February issue of the journal Health Affairs -- are based on an ongoing government survey that collects information on Americans' office-based medical care.

RELATED Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors to provide care

Rotenstein's team analyzed records from nearly 110,000 primary care visits, representing roughly 3.9 million appointments nationwide. A visit was considered to have "addressed a mental health concern" if the record listed that as the reason for the appointment, or the doctor diagnosed a mental health condition at that time.

Overall, the proportion of visits falling into that category rose by nearly 50% between 2006 and 2018.

The study cannot pinpoint the reasons -- whether it's doctors doing more mental health screenings, or patients more often bringing up mental health symptoms, for example.

RELATED 'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care

But it's probably a combination of those and other factors, Rotenstein said.

Dr. Robert Trestman, chair of the American Psychiatric Association's Council on Healthcare Systems and Financing, agreed.

He noted that the Affordable Care Act -- better known as "Obamacare" -- was passed during the study period, which reduced the ranks of the uninsured nationwide.

Advertisement

At the same time, the stigma around mental health loosened.

"People are more comfortable talking about mental health and addiction," said Trestman, who was not involved in the study. "It's a very big deal that the stigma is being reduced."

But, both experts said, systems need to be in place to support primary care doctors in addressing mental health -- and getting patients the treatment they need.

That includes adequate insurance reimbursement. It also means primary care providers need to be able to refer patients to a mental health specialist when necessary, to make sure they get the best care.

Routine depression screening, for example, is recommended for adults and teenagers.

"But we need the capacity to treat them," Trestman said, "and right now we don't have it."

He said it's important for primary care doctors to "proactively build relationships" with mental health professionals in their community, to make it easier to refer patients when needed.

But, Trestman and Rotenstein both said, that's also a big challenge in the many areas of the country with a dearth of mental healthcare providers.

"Telehealth" services that connect patients and providers over distances can help to an extent, Trestman said. But that does not address the shortage of mental health specialists.

Advertisement

And then there are the racial and ethnic disparities. Rotenstein's team found that, in comparison to their white counterparts, Black and Hispanic Americans were 40% less likely to have a mental health concern addressed during a primary care visit.

Rotenstein said future studies need to dig into the reasons -- including whether doctors are less likely to screen patients of color, or whether differences in insurance coverage are a barrier.

Trestman said doctors' unconscious biases and communication barriers could be playing a role. So one solution could be to not only grow the healthcare workforce, but make sure it includes more providers of color.

As for the message for patients, Rotenstein pointed to another study finding: Mental health concerns were more likely to be addressed when patients visited their established primary care doctor -- someone who knows them, in other words.

At a time when many Americans are using walk-in clinics for as-needed healthcare, that's important, according to Rotenstein. It points to one of the benefits of having a regular provider you know, she said.

More information

The National Alliance on Mental Illness has an overview of common mental health conditions.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Health News // 6 hours ago
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A new study finds toddlers' attention to high-pitched, sing-songy speech -- or "baby talk" -- could provide an early diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
Health News // 12 hours ago
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
Americans received unprecedented access to healthcare during the pandemic. Now, they need to prepare for most of that to unwind, experts say.
Cancer patients may have higher risk for long COVID
Health News // 13 hours ago
Cancer patients may have higher risk for long COVID
A new study, published Tuesday in eLife, found that more than half of cancer patients develop long COVID, and women were especially at risk.
Marriage may help people maintain lower blood sugar, study suggests
Health News // 13 hours ago
Marriage may help people maintain lower blood sugar, study suggests
Getting hitched could help middle-aged and older folks get a better handle on their blood sugar, a new study reports.
Tdap vaccine during pregnancy helps protect baby from whooping cough
Health News // 17 hours ago
Tdap vaccine during pregnancy helps protect baby from whooping cough
Pregnant women can help protect their newborns from whooping cough by getting a Tdap vaccine during the third trimester of pregnancy.
Health benefits of electric vehicles are adding up, study shows
Health News // 23 hours ago
Health benefits of electric vehicles are adding up, study shows
Electric cars are still in the minority on America's roads, yet researchers are already seeing health benefits from reduced tailpipe pollution.
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Vitamin D supplements may help lower the chances of a full diabetes diagnosis for people with pre-diabetes, new research suggests.
Golf may help seniors improve heart health
Health News // 1 day ago
Golf may help seniors improve heart health
Want to stay healthy well into your golden years? Grab a bag of clubs and hit the green, new research suggests.
Hormone shot kisspeptin may improve low libido
Health News // 1 day ago
Hormone shot kisspeptin may improve low libido
If you are one of the millions of people distressed by low libido, help may be on the way in the form of a new hormone shot.
People who know someone who died of COVID-19 more likely to get vaccinated
Health News // 1 day ago
People who know someone who died of COVID-19 more likely to get vaccinated
People who know someone who was sickened by COVID-19 or who died from it were twice as likely to get their own vaccinations, a recent study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hormone shot kisspeptin may improve low libido
Hormone shot kisspeptin may improve low libido
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Health benefits of electric vehicles are adding up, study shows
Health benefits of electric vehicles are adding up, study shows
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement