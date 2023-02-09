Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 3:41 PM

COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
The full vaccine schedule is being published simultaneously Friday in both the Annals of Internal Medicine and the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
The full vaccine schedule is being published simultaneously Friday in both the Annals of Internal Medicine and the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

For the first time, COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the list of routine immunizations recommended for adults -- a further sign the virus is here to stay.

The addition is being made to the 2023 Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule, released Thursday by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP), an expert panel that advises the U.S. federal government on vaccination recommendations for all Americans.

Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination has, of course, been recommended ever since the vaccines became available.

But its inclusion on the recommended vaccine schedule underscores the fact that COVID-19 is not going away, said Dr. Sandra Adamson Fryhofer, an Atlanta-based physician who serves as an ACIP liaison.

RELATED People who know someone who died of COVID-19 more likely to get vaccinated

"This reiterates that COVID has gone from pandemic to endemic," Fryhofer said. "For now, it looks like it's here to stay."

"Endemic" means that a disease is spreading at a more stable frequency, versus the exponential growth seen during a pandemic.

Advertisement

At this point, most Americans have received the primary series of vaccines against COVID-19. However, few have gotten the updated "bivalent" boosters that target both the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 and two Omicron subvariants.

RELATED FDA recommends new Omicron COVID-19 shots become standard

It has been available since September, but only about 16% of Americans have gotten it, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That rate is higher among people age 65 and older, who are at increased risk of severe COVID-19. But at around 40%, it's still much lower than public health experts want to see.

Fryhofer put it bluntly: "Booster uptake has been sad."

RELATED Tdap vaccine during pregnancy helps protect baby from whooping cough

It's not entirely clear why, but Fryhofer pointed to vaccine "fatigue" as one possible reason, along with the way COVID-19 vaccination has been politicized.

Meanwhile, a CDC report released last month found signs of an education problem: Over 40% of Americans the agency surveyed were either unaware the updated COVID-19 booster shots exist, or did not know they were eligible for them.

The CDC recommends one dose of the updated booster for everyone ages 5 and older, if they are at least two months out since their last dose.

Dr. Aaron Glatt is chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, N.Y. He agreed that the ACIP's inclusion of COVID-19 vaccination is another indicator that the virus is expected to hang around.

Advertisement

But, Glatt said, "there's not really a clear scientific consensus on how important the [updated booster] is for different age groups."

Glatt said he focuses on boosters for relatively older people, starting at age 50. For a healthy younger adult, who would be at low risk of severe COVID-19, the benefits of getting another booster are less clear, he said.

Both Glatt and Fryhofer encouraged people to talk to their doctor about their personal situation. The new vaccine schedule includes links to CDC information that doctors and patients can use to make decisions about the updated COVID-19 boosters.

At this point, it's not clear what COVID-19 vaccination will look like going forward: Will it be a yearly immunization, like the flu shot, that is recommended for adults and kids?

"It's still evolving," Glatt said. "We'll have to wait and see."

For anyone wondering, it's not "too late" to get the updated booster, both doctors said. For the time being, there is no COVID-19 "season," as there is for the flu.

But, Fryhofer noted, people might want to get the booster shots while they're still free. Once the Biden administration ends the COVID-19 national health emergency declaration in May and the COVID-19 vaccines the government still has left are gone, that will no longer be the case.

Advertisement

Other than the inclusion of COVID-19 vaccination, most of the recommendations for adult immunizations remain the same. But there is one addition related to polio.

Most Americans were vaccinated against polio in childhood, and the risk of contracting the infection in the United States is "extremely low," according to the CDC.

But the 2023 recommendations say that certain adults at risk of poliovirus exposure may consider one lifetime polio booster. That includes people traveling to countries where polio is circulating.

There has been no sustained transmission of poliovirus in the United States for about 40 years, the CDC says. But the virus made headlines last summer after a case of paralytic polio was reported in New York State. It struck a young adult who had never received the polio vaccine.

The full vaccine schedule is being published simultaneously Friday in both the Annals of Internal Medicine and the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on the updated COVID-19 booster.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Seizure drug may help keep donor hearts viable longer
Health News // 2 hours ago
Seizure drug may help keep donor hearts viable longer
Doctors have discovered a way to extend the short shelf life of donor hearts, which could hopefully make more of the organs available to desperate recipients.
Experimental biologic drug may cut risk of severe COVID-19
Health News // 2 hours ago
Experimental biologic drug may cut risk of severe COVID-19
A single injection of an experimental biologic drug may cut in half your risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 infection, new clinical trial results show.
Concussions may raise risk for high blood pressure among football players
Health News // 3 hours ago
Concussions may raise risk for high blood pressure among football players
Add high blood pressure to the list of problems associated with concussions among former pro football players.
Irregular heart rhythms persist for many stroke survivors
Health News // 3 hours ago
Irregular heart rhythms persist for many stroke survivors
About 20% of people who survive what's called an ischemic stroke have irregular heart rhythms, which can lead to another stroke, researchers say.
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Health News // 5 hours ago
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Without dental coverage, many American seniors on Medicare stop getting the fillings and crowns they may need, a new study finds.
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Health News // 20 hours ago
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A new study finds toddlers' attention to high-pitched, sing-songy speech -- or "baby talk" -- could provide an early diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
Rate of disabilities among U.S. seniors declines
Health News // 13 hours ago
Rate of disabilities among U.S. seniors declines
The prevalence of disabilities among seniors is down sharply from what it was just a decade before, researchers say.
More primary care visits address mental health
Health News // 14 hours ago
More primary care visits address mental health
Primary care doctors are no longer just in the physical health business: Americans are increasingly turning to them for mental healthcare, too, a new study finds.
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
Health News // 1 day ago
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
Americans received unprecedented access to healthcare during the pandemic. Now, they need to prepare for most of that to unwind, experts say.
Cancer patients may have higher risk for long COVID
Health News // 1 day ago
Cancer patients may have higher risk for long COVID
A new study, published Tuesday in eLife, found that more than half of cancer patients develop long COVID, and women were especially at risk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Golf may help seniors improve heart health
Golf may help seniors improve heart health
Hormone shot kisspeptin may improve low libido
Hormone shot kisspeptin may improve low libido
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
End of pandemic emergency declarations to bring big changes to healthcare
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement