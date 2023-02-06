Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 6, 2023 / 11:47 AM

Living near busy traffic may raise odds for tinnitus

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Living near a busy road may increase your stress and affect your sleep, and those who are sleeping poorly and have higher stress may be at greater risk for tinnitus. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Living near a busy road may increase your stress and affect your sleep, and those who are sleeping poorly and have higher stress may be at greater risk for tinnitus. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

People who live near traffic noise, especially when it continues at night, are more likely to develop the repetitive whistling or buzzing sounds in their ears known as tinnitus.

Danish researchers found a link between the risk of developing the condition and traffic noise, with a vicious cycle of stress reactions and sleep disturbance as a potential cause.

Advertisement

Living near a busy road may increase your stress and affect your sleep, they explained, and those who are sleeping poorly and have higher stress may be at greater risk for tinnitus.

For the study, the researchers used data from 3.5 million Danes, finding more than 40,000 cases of tinnitus.

RELATED Study: Tinnitus is widespread, deserves more attention from researchers

For every 10 decibels more noise in people's homes, the risk of developing tinnitus increased by 6%, said researcher Manuella Lech Cantuaria, an assistant professor at the Mærsk Mc-Kinney-Møller Institute and affiliated with the department of clinical research at the University of Southern Denmark.

The need exists for more focus on the importance of traffic noise and human health, said researcher Jesper Hvass Schmidt, an associate professor in the department of clinical research and chief physician at Odense University Hospital.

Schmidt thinks there are likely even more unreported cases of tinnitus not referred to a hearing clinic by doctors.

Advertisement

Tinnitus is ringing, buzzing, whistling or humming sounds that don't come from an external source. It can be a sign of an underlying disease or injury, but can also have an unknown cause. It often occurs with hearing loss.

Tinnitus can have a negative impact on quality of life. Psychological treatment and hearing aids may help, the study authors noted.

The researchers suggested some prevention efforts to reduce noise in homes. A person could opt to sleep in a room that does not face the road or to install soundproof windows, they said.

RELATED Over-the-counter pain relievers may increase tinnitus risk, study finds

That's not an option for everyone, so traffic noise should be considered a health risk taken into account during urban planning and political decisions, according to a university news release.

The study noted that it's a myth that electric cars can reduce traffic noise because the contact between the tires and the road is the main cause of noise. In Germany, speed limits have been lowered in some places at night as a way to limit sleep disturbances, the study authors said.

Another way to reduce noise is by placing barriers along the road or changing the road surface to one that dampens the tire noise.

More studies are needed so that researchers can determine whether traffic noise actually causes tinnitus, and how this happens.

Advertisement

The findings were published recently in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders has more on tinnitus.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Hearing loss after chemotherapy common, study finds

Latest Headlines

Counterfeit pills containing fentanyl sold to U.S. tourists in Mexico
Health News // 34 minutes ago
Counterfeit pills containing fentanyl sold to U.S. tourists in Mexico
Researchers have uncovered groundbreaking evidence that pharmacies in tourist areas of Northern Mexico are selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines.
Those who return to work after loss of spouse may face increased challenges
Health News // 9 hours ago
Those who return to work after loss of spouse may face increased challenges
People who returned to work within three months of losing a spouse had higher perceived stress levels and greater systemic inflammation than retirees who had lost their partner, a new study found.
Asking teens about suicide may raise odds they'll get help
Health News // 10 hours ago
Asking teens about suicide may raise odds they'll get help
Teens who were asked about their thoughts of self-harm were seven times more likely to be identified at-risk for suicide, and four times as likely to initiate treatment, a new study found.
Advertising on social media may spur teens to use cannabis
Health News // 2 days ago
Advertising on social media may spur teens to use cannabis
Laws bar advertising cannabis to teens, but many still see positive cannabis messages through social media posts, a new study found.
Study finds TikTok videos about medication abortion are mostly accurate
Health News // 3 days ago
Study finds TikTok videos about medication abortion are mostly accurate
Researchers from Duke University studied popular videos on the social media site TikTok, offering information on ways to obtain a medication abortion. These were typically informative and useful, they said.
Experts tout benefits of insulin-resistance diet
Health News // 3 days ago
Experts tout benefits of insulin-resistance diet
People with health conditions like Type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes or polycystic ovarian syndrome may have been advised about the value of an insulin-resistance diet.
Black, Hispanic patients less likely to be treated for complications of stroke
Health News // 3 days ago
Black, Hispanic patients less likely to be treated for complications of stroke
Having a stroke is a life-altering experience, and complications can crop up afterward, but a new study finds the color of your skin may determine whether you are treated for them.
Experts warn of dangers of bodybuilding supplement androstenedione
Health News // 3 days ago
Experts warn of dangers of bodybuilding supplement androstenedione
Androstenedione is one of those supplements that was peddled to athletes for years as a quick path to bulging muscles and high testosterone levels, but it carries some grave dangers.
Most Americans support stopping sale of tobacco products, CDC finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Most Americans support stopping sale of tobacco products, CDC finds
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The sentiment toward smoking has drastically changed and a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates most Americans are ready to end the sale of tobacco products.
Living near 'food swamp' may increase risk of stroke
Health News // 3 days ago
Living near 'food swamp' may increase risk of stroke
Americans who live near a "food swamp" -- where fast food restaurants, convenience stores and other junk-food purveyors heavily outweigh healthier options -- may have a higher risk of suffering a stroke, a study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts tout benefits of insulin-resistance diet
Experts tout benefits of insulin-resistance diet
Study narrows down long-COVID-19 symptoms to seven
Study narrows down long-COVID-19 symptoms to seven
Those who return to work after loss of spouse may face increased challenges
Those who return to work after loss of spouse may face increased challenges
Heart attacks on the rise among young adults, but many are unaware of risk
Heart attacks on the rise among young adults, but many are unaware of risk
Asking teens about suicide may raise odds they'll get help
Asking teens about suicide may raise odds they'll get help
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement