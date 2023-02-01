Trending
Highly processed foods may be linked to increased risk of cancer, study says

By Sheri Walsh
A new study finds increased consumption of ultra-processed foods, like packaged chips, may be linked to a higher risk of developing and dying from cancer. File photo by Monika Graff/UPI
A new study finds increased consumption of ultra-processed foods, like packaged chips, may be linked to a higher risk of developing and dying from cancer. File photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Eating more ultra-processed foods -- such as cookies, chips and sodas -- may be linked to a higher risk of developing and dying from cancer, a new study says.

Researchers at Imperial College London's School of Public Health observed the diets of 200,000 adults in Britain over 10 years and found that eating foods higher in salt, fat, sugar and artificial additives may be linked to an increased risk of developing cancer, specifically ovarian and brain cancers.

The study released Tuesday also found higher consumption of over-processed foods increased the risk of dying from cancer, specifically ovarian and breast cancers.

According to the study, every 10% increase in ultra-processed food in a person's diet increased the incidence of cancer by 2%, while increasing the incidence of ovarian cancer by 19%.

That same 10% jump in processed food consumption also increased the incidence of cancer deaths by 6%, with deaths rising 16% for breast cancer and 30% for ovarian cancer, the study claims.

Researchers adjusted for socio-economic factors and body mass index, as well as whether the participant smoked or was physically active. Earlier studies have shown British adults and children consume more ultra-processed foods than anywhere else in Europe.

"This study adds to the growing evidence that ultra-processed foods are likely to negatively impact our health including our risk for cancer. Given the high levels of consumption in U.K. adults and children, this has important implications for future health outcomes," Dr. Eszter Vamos, lead senior author for the study from Imperial College London's School of Public Health, said in a statement.

The British study comes one day after a new survey from the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation found that as many as 13% of older adults in the United States are addicted to highly processed comfort foods.

Overly processed foods include soda drinks, mass-produced packaged breads, ready-to-serve meals and most breakfast cereals. Processed foods are often cheap, convenient and heavily marketed, according to researchers. They are also linked to obesity, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

"Lower income households are particularly vulnerable to these cheap and unhealthy ultra-processed foods," Dr. Kiara Chang, first author for the study from Imperial College London's School of Public Health, said. "Minimally processed and freshly prepared meals should be subsidized to ensure everyone has access to healthy, nutritious and affordable options."

Researchers said while their study was based on observations, more work is needed to establish a causal link between ultra-processed foods and cancer.

"Although our study cannot prove causation, other available evidence shows that reducing ultra-processed foods in our diet could provide important health benefits," Vamos said.

Latest Headlines

Study narrows down long-COVID-19 symptoms to seven
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study narrows down long-COVID-19 symptoms to seven
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A new study shows there are seven long-term health symptoms that are directly related to long-COVID-19, giving researchers a better understanding of how the virus that causes COVID-19 may mutate or evolve.
FTC: Cigarette sales in domestic market fall as tobacco advertising rises
Health News // 13 hours ago
FTC: Cigarette sales in domestic market fall as tobacco advertising rises
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The number of tobacco products sold in the U.S. market is off its peak, though recent data show menthol cigarettes are increasingly popular and smoking among kids is on the rise.
Study casts doubt on bonding power of oxytocin
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study casts doubt on bonding power of oxytocin
The "love hormone" oxytocin might not play the critical role in forming social bonds that scientists have long believed, a new animal study suggests.
Fewer expectant mothers are smoking during pregnancy
Health News // 16 hours ago
Fewer expectant mothers are smoking during pregnancy
There's good news for American mothers-to-be and their newborns: Rates of smoking during pregnancy have fallen by 36% since 2016, a new report finds.
Pain intensity may be higher among people with autism
Health News // 16 hours ago
Pain intensity may be higher among people with autism
People who have autism feel pain at a higher intensity than others, which is the opposite of what many believe to be true, new research suggests.
Many adults with epilepsy have fear of public spaces
Health News // 22 hours ago
Many adults with epilepsy have fear of public spaces
Many adults with epilepsy have agoraphobia, or a fear of public places, new research suggests.
Deadly tuberculosis strain resistant to approved antibiotics
Health News // 1 day ago
Deadly tuberculosis strain resistant to approved antibiotics
New drugs may be needed to fight the deadliest form of tuberculosis, because it may no longer respond to current treatments.
Many older Americans may be addicted to highly processed foods
Health News // 1 day ago
Many older Americans may be addicted to highly processed foods
It may be that as many as 13% of older adults are addicted to highly processed comfort foods, a new survey finds.
Treatment for gum disease may not benefit heavy smokers
Health News // 1 day ago
Treatment for gum disease may not benefit heavy smokers
Treatments for gum disease may have little benefit for heavy smokers, new research shows.
Kids fight off COVID-19 quickly but don't develop adaptive immunity
Health News // 1 day ago
Kids fight off COVID-19 quickly but don't develop adaptive immunity
Children's amped-up immune systems allow them to beat back COVID-19 easily, producing a strong initial response that quickly slaps away the virus. But there might be a price to be paid for that sharp reaction.
