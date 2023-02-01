Daniele International LLC, based in Rhode Island, announced it is recalling more than 52,000 pounds of the ready-to-eat sausage products labeled with a variety of brand names including Boar's Head, Del Duca, Frederik's, Colameco's and Gourmet Selection. Photo courtesy of USDA

A variety of ready-to-eat sausage and charcuterie products are being recalled because they may have come into contact with surfaces that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause an invasive infection and is especially dangerous in pregnant women, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Advertisement

Daniele International LLC, based in Rhode Island, announced it is recalling more than 52,000 pounds of the ready-to-eat sausage products labeled with a variety of brand names including Boar's Head, Del Duca, Frederik's, Colameco's and Gourmet Selection.

The products were produced between May 23, 2022, and Nov. 25, 2022. They were shipped to retail locations between Dec. 23, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023.

RELATED Drug maker voluntarily recalls blood pressure medication Quinapril

During a routine inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) discovered L. monocytogenes on surfaces the products touched.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions after eating these products have been reported.

Consumers who purchased these products should not eat them, FSIS said. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

RELATED The Laundress recalls 8 million cleaning products due to bacteria risk

Eating food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, which is a serious infection in those most at high risk.

Advertisement

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. These are sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection can spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

Listeriosis can cause miscarriages in pregnant women, as well as stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. Older adults and people with weakened immune systems may also have serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Those who are in higher-risk categories can experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating the contaminated food. They should seek medical care and let their health care provider know that they may have eaten the recalled food. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

The recalled products are:

6-oz. plastic tray of "FREDERIK'S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray" with sell by date 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of "Boar's Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO" with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI" with sell by date 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI" with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI" with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA" with sell by date 5/6/23.1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI" with use by date 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of "Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME" with sell by date 4/14/23.

Advertisement

The recalled products are labeled with establishment number "EST. 54" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on listeria.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.