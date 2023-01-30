Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 30, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Many older Americans may be addicted to highly processed foods

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
About 24% of participants in a recent survey said that at least once a week they had such a strong urge to eat a highly processed food that they couldn't think of anything else. Photo by Patricia Maine Degrave/Pixabay
About 24% of participants in a recent survey said that at least once a week they had such a strong urge to eat a highly processed food that they couldn't think of anything else. Photo by Patricia Maine Degrave/Pixabay

It may be that as many as 13% of older adults are addicted to highly processed comfort foods, a new survey finds.

Craving cookies, chips, packaged snacks and soda was seen in adults aged 50 to 80, according to new data from the National Poll on Healthy Aging, from the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation.

Advertisement

Women had higher numbers of addiction to these foods than men, especially those in their 50s and early 60s. Older adults who were overweight or experiencing poor mental health or isolation also had much higher percentages of possible addiction to processed foods.

Researchers suggested that doctors should screen for these addictive eating habits, so that patients can get referrals to nutrition counseling or programs that help address addictive eating.

RELATED Comparing popular diets: Experts say focus on health to spur weight loss

"The word addiction may seem strong when it comes to food, but research has shown that our brains respond as strongly to highly processed foods, especially those highest in sugar, simple starches and fat, as they do to tobacco, alcohol and other addictive substances," said researcher Ashley Gearhardt, an associate professor in the University of Michigan's Department of Psychology.

"Just as with smoking or drinking, we need to identify and reach out to those who have entered unhealthy patterns of use and support them in developing a healthier relationship with food," Gearhardt said in a university news release.

Advertisement

The poll surveyed 2,163 older adults in July 2022.

RELATED Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders

Researchers used a set of 13 questions to measure whether, and how often, respondents experienced signs of addiction to sweets, salty snacks, sugary drinks and fast food. These indicators include intense cravings, an inability to cut down on intake and signs of withdrawal.

Gearhardt co-developed the standardized questionnaire used in the poll, called the Yale Food Addiction Scale.

Those surveyed had to report experiencing at least two of 11 symptoms of addiction to meet the criteria, as well significant eating-related distress or life problems multiple times a week. These are the same criteria used to diagnose addiction-related problems with alcohol, tobacco and other addictive substances, the authors said.

RELATED Intermittent fasting may negate need for diabetes drugs, small study suggests

Intense cravings were the most commonly reported addictive symptom found in the survey. About 24% said that at least once a week they had such a strong urge to eat a highly processed food that they couldn't think of anything else. About 19% said that at least two to three times a week they had tried and failed to cut down on, or stop eating, these kinds of foods.

About 12% said that their eating behavior caused them a lot of distress at least two to three times a week.

Advertisement

"We need to understand that cravings and behaviors around food are rooted in brain chemistry and heredity, and that some people may need additional help just as they would to quit smoking or drinking," said poll director Dr. Jeffrey Kullgren, an associate professor of internal medicine at Michigan Medicine.

More information

Nutrition.gov has more on healthy eating.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Treatment for gum disease may not benefit heavy smokers
Health News // 41 minutes ago
Treatment for gum disease may not benefit heavy smokers
Treatments for gum disease may have little benefit for heavy smokers, new research shows.
Kids fight off COVID-19 quickly but don't develop adaptive immunity
Health News // 6 hours ago
Kids fight off COVID-19 quickly but don't develop adaptive immunity
Children's amped-up immune systems allow them to beat back COVID-19 easily, producing a strong initial response that quickly slaps away the virus. But there might be a price to be paid for that sharp reaction.
China to issue visas to Japanese citizens
Health News // 15 hours ago
China to issue visas to Japanese citizens
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The People's Republic of China will again grant visas to Japanese citizens after a pause earlier this month.
FDA proposes easing blood donation restrictions based on sexuality
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA proposes easing blood donation restrictions based on sexuality
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Friday proposed loosening restrictions based on gender and sexual orientation for blood donors in the United States.
Rural Americans at higher risk for heart failure
Health News // 2 days ago
Rural Americans at higher risk for heart failure
Adults who live in rural areas, and Black men in particular, are at much higher risk for developing heart failure.
Extra chromosome could raise risk for blood clots
Health News // 2 days ago
Extra chromosome could raise risk for blood clots
Researchers have uncovered a serious risk for folks who have an extra X or Y chromosome. Those with the genetic condition known as supernumerary sex chromosome aneuploidy have a risk for blood clots.
Gas stoves emit harmful pollutants, but experts urge considering risks in context
Health News // 3 days ago
Gas stoves emit harmful pollutants, but experts urge considering risks in context
A growing body of evidence shows that gas stoves emit a wide variety of harmful pollutants. While experts think gas stoves pose some risk to indoor air quality, they caution that the risk needs to be put into context.
FDA ends emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drug Evusheld
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA ends emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drug Evusheld
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday withdrew emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 drug Evusheld because of its lack of effectiveness against some of the more widespread coronavirus variants.
Early heart disease could raise risk for cognitive decline in middle age
Health News // 3 days ago
Early heart disease could raise risk for cognitive decline in middle age
People who suffer a heart attack or stroke in middle age may develop memory and thinking problems earlier in life, too, a new study finds.
New drugs, if approved, could have big impact in 2023
Health News // 3 days ago
New drugs, if approved, could have big impact in 2023
NEW YORK, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Predicting when new drugs come to market in the United States has never been an exact science, but several drugs that could be approved in 2023 could have a significant impact on health for millions of people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New drugs, if approved, could have big impact in 2023
New drugs, if approved, could have big impact in 2023
Extra chromosome could raise risk for blood clots
Extra chromosome could raise risk for blood clots
China to issue visas to Japanese citizens
China to issue visas to Japanese citizens
FDA proposes easing blood donation restrictions based on sexuality
FDA proposes easing blood donation restrictions based on sexuality
Kids fight off COVID-19 quickly but don't develop adaptive immunity
Kids fight off COVID-19 quickly but don't develop adaptive immunity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement