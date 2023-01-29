Advertisement
China to issue visas to Japanese citizens

By Joe Fisher
The People’s Republic of China will again grant visas to Japanese citizens after a pause earlier this month. Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE
The People’s Republic of China will again grant visas to Japanese citizens after a pause earlier this month. Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The People's Republic of China will again grant visas to Japanese citizens after a pause earlier this month.

Japanese citizens could begin applying for ordinary visas beginning Sunday, the Chinese Embassy in Japan announced, reported by The Japan Times.

The suspension of visa applications for Japanese travelers was initiated due to stricter COVID-19 policies in China. Japan and South Korea were among the countries from which citizens could not receive a visa in China.

Japan staged a diplomatic protest against China, calling the suspension of visas retaliatory.

"It is extremely regrettable that China has restricted the issuance of visas for reasons other than measures against COVID-19, while Japan is implementing border controls for virus prevention with as much consideration as possible so as not to disrupt international travel," said Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Japan introduced stepped up COVID-19 measures beginning Jan. 30. Several weeks after the mitigation efforts took effect, China reversed its decision.

No such decision has been announced in regards to South Korea.

Japan is among several countries - including the United States - to require Chinese travelers to submit a negative COVID-19 test to enter. Japan's rule is set to be phased out on May 8, when it changes the legal category, downgrading it from a class II to a class V virus under the country's Infectious Diseases Control Law.

If COVID-19 is downgraded to a class V disease, more medical facilities including clinics would be allowed to admit and treat patients. Japan would not have the legal grounds to restrict movement and activity in the name of COVID-19 mitigation either.

