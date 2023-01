1/3

The FDA Friday proposed new blood donation eligibility rules that would eliminate time-based blood donation deferrals and use "gender-inclusive, individual risk assessments" instead. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Friday proposed loosening restrictions based on gender and sexual orientation for blood donors in the United States. Under the proposal, current time-based deferrals for men who have sex with men and women who have sex with them would be eliminated and replaced with a "gender-inclusive, individual risk-based" screening to cut the risk of transfusion-transmitted HIV, the FDA said. Advertisement

All prospective donors would answer a revised questionnaire about new or multiple sex partners in the past three months and a prospective donor who does not report new or multiple sex partners or anal sex within the past three months would be eligible to donate blood.

The FDA said that "implementation of the proposed individual risk-based questions will not compromise the safety or availability of the blood supply."

"Maintaining a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood products in the U.S. is paramount for the FDA, and this proposal for an individual risk assessment, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, will enable us to continue using the best science to do so," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. in a statement.

The FDA said these draft recommendations are based on a careful review of available information and surveillance of the U.S. blood supply. They are in line with policies in place in Britain and Canada, according to the FDA.

"We will continue to follow the best available scientific evidence to maintain an adequate supply of blood and minimize the risk of transmitting infectious diseases and are committed to finalizing this draft guidance as quickly as possible," said FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Peter Marks.