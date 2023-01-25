Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 25, 2023 / 9:33 AM

Some states do better than others at preventing, reducing smoking

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A new report from the American Lung Association (ALA) notes that California, Maine, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., are doing the best job of putting proven tobacco control policies in place. Photo by collegewebpro/Pixabay
A new report from the American Lung Association (ALA) notes that California, Maine, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., are doing the best job of putting proven tobacco control policies in place. Photo by collegewebpro/Pixabay

When it comes to tobacco control, some states do a far better job than others of preventing and reducing smoking.

A new report from the American Lung Association (ALA) notes that California, Maine, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., are doing the best job of putting proven tobacco control policies in place.

Advertisement

Conversely, those who have the most need to enact policies are Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas.

Policies vary widely from state to state. Some states still allow workplace smoking, including in restaurants and bars. Others have had smoke-free laws in place for decades.

RELATED Smokers unlikely to turn to black market cigarettes after menthol ban

"The policies examined in our report have a direct impact on the health of state residents," said Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Since no state received all 'A' grades, every state has the opportunity to improve their tobacco control policies and improve public health. This is also why federal tobacco control action is so important. Every person in America deserves the same protections."

The report grades states on the strength of their smoke-free workplace laws, ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products, funding for state tobacco prevention programs, the level of state tobacco taxes, and coverage and access to services to quit tobacco.

Advertisement

Grades varied, with 23 states and Washington, D.C., getting A grades for strength of their smoke-free workplace laws and 45 states receiving F grades for ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products. Washington, D.C., and 40 states got an F grade for funding for tobacco prevention, while 32 states got an F for level of state tobacco taxes. And 24 states got a grade of D or worse for coverage and access to services to help quit tobacco.

RELATED Doctors: Quitting smoking provides health benefits within minutes

Meanwhile, federal efforts to prevent youth tobacco use resulted in improved grades for the federal government, from a D to a C.

The federal government's actions in 2022 to prevent and reduce tobacco use included proposing rules to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, Congress passing a law requiring the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to regulate tobacco products made with synthetic nicotine, and increased federal enforcement of the Tobacco Control Act.

The report noted that more enforcement actions by the Justice Department and FDA will be needed in 2023 to reduce the explosion of illegal, flavored e-cigarettes on the market.

RELATED Smoking may increase risk of midlife memory loss, confusion, study says

"In 2023, it is imperative that FDA and the Biden administration finalize its proposed rules to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. When finalized, these rules will be the most significant, lifesaving action [the] FDA has taken in its almost 14-year history of regulating tobacco products," Wimmer said in an ALA news release.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on smoking cessation.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans use a medication to help them sleep
Health News // 11 minutes ago
Nearly 1 in 5 Americans use a medication to help them sleep
Nearly 20% of American adults use a drug to help them sleep, either occasionally or regularly, health officials reported Wednesday.
American Heart Association suggests surgery earlier for blood clots in lungs
Health News // 35 minutes ago
American Heart Association suggests surgery earlier for blood clots in lungs
The American Heart Association has issued a new scientific statement on pulmonary embolism, suggesting surgery be considered for more people with high-risk PE.
UV light from nail polish dryers may damage cells, leading to cancer, study suggests
Health News // 5 hours ago
UV light from nail polish dryers may damage cells, leading to cancer, study suggests
Researchers say the nail polish dryers that use ultraviolet (UV) light to cure the gel polish emit possibly dangerous rays. These rays might lead to cell death and cancer-causing mutations in human cells, they noted.
Mental health and bullying top the list of parents' concerns
Health News // 19 hours ago
Mental health and bullying top the list of parents' concerns
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Today's parents have a lot on their plate as children face an evolving list of issues, but mental health and bullying are among parents' biggest concerns.
Study: Head injury of any kind doubles mortality rate in adults
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Head injury of any kind doubles mortality rate in adults
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Adult Americans who have had a moderate or severe head injury, even decades ago, are almost three times as likely to die as those who have never suffered a head injury, according to a study published Tuesday.
Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens
Health News // 23 hours ago
Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens
Between 2015 and 2020, the proportion of teens receiving buprenorphine prescriptions fell by 45%. Buprenorphine is one of three medications approved to treat opioid addiction.
Study links genetic change to risk of cancer in both breasts
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links genetic change to risk of cancer in both breasts
Some women with cancer in one breast may have a greater risk of developing cancer in the other breast, new research suggests.
Various treatment options may ease symptoms of menopause
Health News // 1 day ago
Various treatment options may ease symptoms of menopause
An expert in women's health offers some suggestions for helping control symptoms during menopause.
Many don't follow up with colonoscopy after positive stool test for cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Many don't follow up with colonoscopy after positive stool test for cancer
Many people undergo a stool test to screen for colon cancer but a new study finds too few follow up with a colonoscopy when that test warns of a possible cancer.
Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors to provide care
Health News // 1 day ago
Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors to provide care
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Transgender people who live in the rural United States often face a general lack of education about trans-related care among small-town health professionals who might also be reluctant to learn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Study: Head injury of any kind doubles mortality rate in adults
Study: Head injury of any kind doubles mortality rate in adults
Mental health and bullying top the list of parents' concerns
Mental health and bullying top the list of parents' concerns
UV light from nail polish dryers may damage cells, leading to cancer, study suggests
UV light from nail polish dryers may damage cells, leading to cancer, study suggests
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement