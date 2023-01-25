White House praises record enrollment in Affordable Care Act Marketplace health plans

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced that more than 16.3 million people have chosen an Affordable Care Act Marketplace health plan during the enrollment period between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15. The enrollment is the largest since the Affordable Care Act Marketplace was created.
"This year, the 10th year of ACA Open Enrollment, more Americans signed up for high-quality, affordable health insurance through the ACA Marketplaces than ever before," reads a press release from the Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday.