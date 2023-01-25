Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 25, 2023 / 9:47 AM

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans use a medication to help them sleep

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
Among adults ages 18 and older, 8.4% used medication to help them fall or stay asleep on most nights or every night, a new study found. Another 10% said they used medication on some nights. Photo by Claudio_Scott/Pixabay
Among adults ages 18 and older, 8.4% used medication to help them fall or stay asleep on most nights or every night, a new study found. Another 10% said they used medication on some nights. Photo by Claudio_Scott/Pixabay

Nearly 20% of American adults use a drug to help them sleep, either occasionally or regularly, health officials reported Wednesday.

Sleep medications, sold both over-the-counter and by prescription, are a common treatment for sleep problems, said senior report author Lindsey Black, a health statistician at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

Advertisement

"Our report details patterns of use of medication to inform patterns of use among subgroups of the U.S. population," Black said. "We do hope by dissemination of this report it can lay the groundwork for more work in this area and our understanding of sleep health among adults."

Using data from the 2020 National Health Interview Survey, Black and colleagues found that among adults ages 18 and older, 8.4% used medication to help them fall or stay asleep on most nights or every night. Another 10% said they used medication on some nights.

Advertisement

Women were more likely than men to take medication for sleep and the percentage doing it generally increased with increasing age.

Specifically, 10% of women used sleep medication, compared with 6.6% of men. White adults were more likely to use sleep medications, and Asian adults were least likely to do so. Also, the percentage of men who used medication for sleep dropped as family income increased, Black's team found.

The findings were published Wednesday as an NCHS Data Brief.

RELATED Sleep disturbances, daytime sleepiness plague 3 in 10 U.S. adults

One expert wasn't at all surprised by the number of Americans who rely on sleep medications.

"I work in a sleep center. And you know, I certainly see a lot of sleep medication use," said Lauren Broch, a clinical sleep psychologist at the Northwell Health Sleep Disorders Center in Great Neck, N.Y.

Broch thinks not only are sleep medications (both prescription and over-the-counter) overused but also poorly used.

RELATED Poor sleep associated with higher risk for glaucoma

Prescription drugs like temazepam (Restoril), triazolam (Halcion), zaleplon (Sonata), eszopiclone (Lunesta) and zolpidem (Ambien, Edluar, ZolpiMist) were designed to be used in the short term, not as a long-term crutch.

The same is true for over-the-counter sleep aids, many of which contain the antihistamine diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl.

People who use these medications habitually come to rely on them, Broch said.

Advertisement

"Many people start believing that the sleep medication is what is making them sleep," she said. "There's a dependence on them, and sometimes tolerance, and they believe that they must use it or they won't sleep. That's never a good thing."

Sleep medication also can have side effects, Broch said. They can leave you drowsy during the day. "They didn't do all that much good because you feel tired," she noted.

"There are certainly side effects, slowness of thought, dependence on them, feeling sleepy -- sometimes dangerously," Broch said.

Some of these drugs can also interact with other medications you may be taking, she said.

Broch believes that sleep medications have their place as you retrain yourself to develop better sleep habits. One place to start is cognitive behavioral therapy, which can help build new sleep habits.

Seeing a professional at a sleep center is another way to get help, especially if your sleep problems are severe.

Broch also advises practicing good sleep hygiene. This includes having a set bedtime and keeping the bedroom dark and cool. Don't have distractions like smartphones, tablets, TVs or other electronic devices in the bedroom. Also, do not spend non-sleep time in bed.

"The more durable way to help your sleep is to learn better habits," Broch said. "And to educate yourself about sleep."

Advertisement

More information

For more on sleep medications, see the Sleep Foundation.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Daytime light exposure may improve sleep during winter months

Latest Headlines

Some states do better than others at preventing, reducing smoking
Health News // 14 minutes ago
Some states do better than others at preventing, reducing smoking
When it comes to tobacco control, some states do a far better job than others of preventing and reducing smoking.
American Heart Association suggests surgery earlier for blood clots in lungs
Health News // 24 minutes ago
American Heart Association suggests surgery earlier for blood clots in lungs
The American Heart Association has issued a new scientific statement on pulmonary embolism, suggesting surgery be considered for more people with high-risk PE.
UV light from nail polish dryers may damage cells, leading to cancer, study suggests
Health News // 5 hours ago
UV light from nail polish dryers may damage cells, leading to cancer, study suggests
Researchers say the nail polish dryers that use ultraviolet (UV) light to cure the gel polish emit possibly dangerous rays. These rays might lead to cell death and cancer-causing mutations in human cells, they noted.
Mental health and bullying top the list of parents' concerns
Health News // 19 hours ago
Mental health and bullying top the list of parents' concerns
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Today's parents have a lot on their plate as children face an evolving list of issues, but mental health and bullying are among parents' biggest concerns.
Study: Head injury of any kind doubles mortality rate in adults
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Head injury of any kind doubles mortality rate in adults
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Adult Americans who have had a moderate or severe head injury, even decades ago, are almost three times as likely to die as those who have never suffered a head injury, according to a study published Tuesday.
Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens
Health News // 23 hours ago
Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens
Between 2015 and 2020, the proportion of teens receiving buprenorphine prescriptions fell by 45%. Buprenorphine is one of three medications approved to treat opioid addiction.
Study links genetic change to risk of cancer in both breasts
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links genetic change to risk of cancer in both breasts
Some women with cancer in one breast may have a greater risk of developing cancer in the other breast, new research suggests.
Various treatment options may ease symptoms of menopause
Health News // 1 day ago
Various treatment options may ease symptoms of menopause
An expert in women's health offers some suggestions for helping control symptoms during menopause.
Many don't follow up with colonoscopy after positive stool test for cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Many don't follow up with colonoscopy after positive stool test for cancer
Many people undergo a stool test to screen for colon cancer but a new study finds too few follow up with a colonoscopy when that test warns of a possible cancer.
Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors to provide care
Health News // 1 day ago
Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors to provide care
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Transgender people who live in the rural United States often face a general lack of education about trans-related care among small-town health professionals who might also be reluctant to learn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Study: Head injury of any kind doubles mortality rate in adults
Study: Head injury of any kind doubles mortality rate in adults
Mental health and bullying top the list of parents' concerns
Mental health and bullying top the list of parents' concerns
Study links genetic change to risk of cancer in both breasts
Study links genetic change to risk of cancer in both breasts
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement