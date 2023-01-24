Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 9:26 AM

Various treatment options may ease symptoms of menopause

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
For women who are younger than 60 or within 10 years of their final period, the benefit of HRT outweighs the risk in healthy women who have postmenopausal symptoms, according to recent guidelines from the North American Menopause Society. Photo by silviarita/Pixabay
For women who are younger than 60 or within 10 years of their final period, the benefit of HRT outweighs the risk in healthy women who have postmenopausal symptoms, according to recent guidelines from the North American Menopause Society. Photo by silviarita/Pixabay

For women experiencing menopause symptoms with no sign of relief in sight, it doesn't have to be this way.

An expert in women's health offers some suggestions for helping control symptoms during this time of life when menstrual cycles end.

Advertisement

"We sometimes hear the question, 'Do I need to treat hot flashes or night sweats?' and the answer for many may be, 'yes.' Because hot flashes and night sweats affect quality of life and productivity at work and at home for women," said Dr. Jewel Kling, chair of the division of women's health at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Other common symptoms include insomnia and mood changes.

RELATED Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders

One treatment is hormone replacement therapy (HRT). This typically includes estrogen plus progestogen, according to a Mayo Clinic news release.

For women who are younger than 60 or within 10 years of their final period, the benefit of HRT outweighs the risk in healthy women who have postmenopausal symptoms, according to recent guidelines from the North American Menopause Society.

Advertisement

"Many factors affect a woman's decision whether to use hormones and, if she uses them, which particular regimen is best to relieve her symptoms. Common factors considered include age, underlying health, symptom severity, preferences, available treatment options and, of course, cost considerations. One important consideration is whether the potential benefits outweigh the potential risks," Kling said.

RELATED Symptoms of menopause may emerge well before menstruation ends

"Along with these benefits often comes improvement with menopause-related symptoms, including those most likely bothersome, including disturbed sleep, mood problems and diminished sexual satisfaction," Kling added. "Addressing these symptoms can lead to a better quality of life."

Still, risks include blood clots in the legs and lungs, as well as stroke, particularly when the HRT is taken as a pill.

"Stroke is dependent on the age at which a woman starts hormone therapy. Specifically, the risks are low for women younger than 60 or within 10 years after their last period," Kling said. "There do not appear to be the same risks associated with transdermal estrogen products such as patches, particularly when we use lower doses."

RELATED Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause

Other forms of treatment include gels and sprays.

While risk of using estrogen alone can carry a risk of uterine cancer, that risk can be reduced by using progestogen or an estrogen-selective estrogen receptor modulator combination, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Advertisement

Breast cancer is another risk that appears slightly higher with HRT, particularly in women with a uterus who use estrogen plus a progestogen.

"However, overall, the risk of serious events with hormone therapy are rare," Kling said. "For women with only vaginal symptoms, low-dose vaginal estrogen can be used. Low-dose vaginal estrogen does not have the same risks as systemic therapy because the body absorbs very little."

Some women have fewer options, including those with breast cancer, blood clot issues or other hormone-affected cancers.

For those women, nonhormonal therapies may help.

Losing weight may help reduce hot flashes and night sweats.

Low-dose paroxetine (Paxil) may help some women with symptoms such as hot flashes. It doesn't appear to cause weight gain or have adverse sexual effects at low doses.

Cognitive behavioral therapy, clinical hypnosis, acupuncture, yoga and meditation may also help.

"There are many ways to help women deal with the discomfort and diminished quality of life associated with menopause," Kling said. "Women don't need to simply tough it out. They can get help."

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more on menopause.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Many don't follow up with colonoscopy after positive stool test for cancer
Health News // 5 hours ago
Many don't follow up with colonoscopy after positive stool test for cancer
Many people undergo a stool test to screen for colon cancer but a new study finds too few follow up with a colonoscopy when that test warns of a possible cancer.
Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors to provide care
Health News // 17 hours ago
Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors to provide care
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Transgender people who live in the rural United States often face a general lack of education about trans-related care among small-town health professionals who might also be reluctant to learn.
Demand for prescription codeine is lower in states where marijuana is legal
Health News // 17 hours ago
Demand for prescription codeine is lower in states where marijuana is legal
States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse, according to new research.
Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders
Health News // 17 hours ago
Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders
Most people think of eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia as afflictions of teenagers, but a new study finds that older women are also vulnerable to developing them, especially around menopause.
Many patients favor telemedicine consultations before surgery
Health News // 21 hours ago
Many patients favor telemedicine consultations before surgery
Despite distance and occasional technical glitches, a new study finds that most patients like seeing a surgeon for the first time via video.
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
University of California, San Diego researchers studying survivors' mental functioning in the wake of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history have uncovered evidence of "climate trauma."
Variety of exercises and nutrition are ideal for losing weight
Health News // 23 hours ago
Variety of exercises and nutrition are ideal for losing weight
When it comes to picking the best exercise to lose weight, there is no one right answer. That's because the right answer is variety, mixing and matching types of exercise to keep the body guessing and improving.
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
Health News // 1 day ago
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
New research shows that patients diagnosed with cancer have a risk of suicide 26% higher than the general population.
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Researchers believe they have found a link between lower bacterial diversity in the intestine's microbiome and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Health News // 3 days ago
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The union SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West said Friday it has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to recall some Fresenius dialysis machines to protect patient safety.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement