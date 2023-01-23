Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 23, 2023

Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A recent study proved that disturbed gut bacterial community is associated with irritable bowel syndrome, though this does not mean that the relationship is causal. Photo by derneuemann/Pixabay
Researchers believe they have found a link between lower bacterial diversity in the intestine's microbiome and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Normally, "more than 10,000 species of microorganism live in the human intestine," noted study co-author Dr. Jung Ok Shim, a professor of pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition at Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul.

To study this, the investigators combined their own dataset with nine other published datasets, involving a total of 576 IBS patients and 487 healthy "control" patients.

What did they find? The gut bacteria was less diverse in IBS patients than in healthy people, Shim said.

RELATED Meditation may alter gut microbes, study of Tibetan monks suggests

The level of abundance of 21 specific bacterial species also differed between IBS patients and healthy controls, though the findings were not statistically significant, the study authors noted.

The findings were published onlinerecently in Microbiology Spectrum, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

The study proved this disturbed gut bacterial community "is associated with IBS, though this does not mean that the relationship is causal," Shim said in a society news release. "Functional studies are needed to prove whether the change in gut microorganisms contributes to development of IBS."

RELATED Antibiotic use may increase risk of bowel disease

IBS is a common affliction, causing bloating, diarrhea, stomach pain and cramps. Its cause is unknown, and there is no effective treatment.

"Based on the epidemiological studies of IBS patients, altered gut microbiota was proposed as one of the possible causes of IBS," the researchers wrote. "Acute bacterial gastroenteritis can cause chronic, asymptomatic, low-grade intestinal wall inflammation sufficient to alter neuromuscular and epithelial cell function."

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on irritable bowel syndrome.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows

Latest Headlines

Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
Health News // 22 minutes ago
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
New research shows that patients diagnosed with cancer have a risk of suicide 26% higher than the general population.
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Health News // 2 days ago
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The union SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West said Friday it has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to recall some Fresenius dialysis machines to protect patient safety.
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
Health News // 2 days ago
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
A probiotic supplement appears to clear the body of a type of bacteria that can cause serious antibiotic-resistant infections, a new study finds.
Massachusetts health officials concerned about new antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea strain
Health News // 2 days ago
Massachusetts health officials concerned about new antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea strain
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Massachusetts Department Of Public Health said Friday it has detected two cases of a novel strain of gonorrhea resistant to antibiotics. It's the first time antibiotic resistant gonorrhea has been found.
Rise in genital birth defects linked to environmental factors, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Rise in genital birth defects linked to environmental factors, study shows
Doctors are seeing an alarming increase in cases of a specific genital malformation in male babies, and new research suggests environmental factors might be at play.
Nearly half of U.S. adults say they feel unprepared to act during medical emergency
Health News // 2 days ago
Nearly half of U.S. adults say they feel unprepared to act during medical emergency
Nearly half of American adults will not be prepared for a medical emergency, according to a new poll from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and Morning Consult.
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Health News // 2 days ago
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Tests of toilet tank water from flights entering the United Kingdom helped Welsh scientists determine that steps meant to keep the COVID-19 virus from traveling among countries appear to have failed.
Omicron XBB.1.5: Latest COVID-19 variant most contagious yet
Health News // 2 days ago
Omicron XBB.1.5: Latest COVID-19 variant most contagious yet
The latest COVID-19 variant to gain a foothold in America is called XBB.1.5, which has rapidly started to crowd out other competing variants.
Aspirin may help prevent blood clots after surgery for broken bones
Health News // 3 days ago
Aspirin may help prevent blood clots after surgery for broken bones
A new study found that aspirin may be as effective as injections of low-molecular-weight heparin when it comes to staving off blood clots and their related complications after surgery for broken arms or legs.
ADHD may predict anxiety, depression in adulthood
Health News // 3 days ago
ADHD may predict anxiety, depression in adulthood
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be an even bigger predictor of depression and anxiety in adulthood than autism is, a new study finds -- highlighting the mental health side of the disorder.
