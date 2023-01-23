Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 23, 2023 / 11:52 AM

Many patients favor telemedicine consultations before surgery

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Patients in a recent study praised the convenience and usefulness of telehealth appointments. Researchers received some negative comments about technical difficulties and not being physically present. Photo by Tumisu/Pixabay
Patients in a recent study praised the convenience and usefulness of telehealth appointments. Researchers received some negative comments about technical difficulties and not being physically present. Photo by Tumisu/Pixabay

Despite distance and occasional technical glitches, a new study finds that most patients like seeing a surgeon for the first time via video.

The study was published recently in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

Advertisement

"We see patients that live hours away. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it threw fuel on the fire of our telehealth program," said study co-author Dr. Alexander Hawkins, associate professor of surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

"Across the entire healthcare system, we now do about 20,000 telehealth visits a month," he said in a college news release. "Previously, there had been concerns about whether we could effectively communicate with patients remotely, but we found that patients are just as satisfied with telehealth visits as in-person appointments."

RELATED Telehealth may fit well in pregnancy, postpartum care, study suggests

The study included 387 patients who participated in first-time visits between May 2021 and June 2022 at general surgery clinics across the Vanderbilt system. Researchers used a standard questionnaire to look at the quality of shared decision-making and asked patients and surgeons open-ended questions about their consultations.

In all, 77.8% of patients had an in-person visit, while 22.2% saw their doctor remotely.

Advertisement

Both groups reported high levels of quality communication during these appointments.

RELATED Patients with advanced cancer may benefit from telemedicine

Levels of shared decision-making and quality of communication were similar between remote visits and in-person care, the study found.

In responding to the open-ended questions, patients praised the convenience and usefulness of telehealth appointments. Researchers received some negative comments about technical difficulties and not being physically present.

Study co-author Thomas Ueland, a third-year medical student at Vanderbilt, was surprised by the findings.

RELATED Telemedicine may improve equity in access to primary care

"I expected that telemedicine visits would result in an inferior quality of communication," Ueland said in the release. "While we did see that in some responses, we also saw some very positive perspectives on telemedicine visits both in terms of how the actual interaction went and the overall convenience of the process. Many patients really enjoyed having this as an option."

In some situations, telehealth would not be appropriate because it doesn't allow for physical exams. Some surgeons said it is better suited for follow-up care, after a relationship is established.

"We believe these results suggest that either method, in-person or telehealth, is appropriate," Hawkins said. "Ultimately, it very much depends upon what the surgeon and the patient think is the best way to communicate. Going forward, we need to determine what is most appropriate for telehealth, and what is most appropriate for in-person visits."

Advertisement

Researchers plan further study to develop a condition-by-condition guide for when telehealth should be used.

They also noted that patients mostly came from one geographic region, so the results may not apply to other areas.

The findings were also presented at a meeting of the Southern Surgical Association last month in Palm Beach, Fla.

More information

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has more on telehealth.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
Health News // 36 minutes ago
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
University of California, San Diego researchers studying survivors' mental functioning in the wake of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history have uncovered evidence of "climate trauma."
Variety of exercises and nutrition are ideal for losing weight
Health News // 1 hour ago
Variety of exercises and nutrition are ideal for losing weight
When it comes to picking the best exercise to lose weight, there is no one right answer. That's because the right answer is variety, mixing and matching types of exercise to keep the body guessing and improving.
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
Health News // 7 hours ago
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
New research shows that patients diagnosed with cancer have a risk of suicide 26% higher than the general population.
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Researchers believe they have found a link between lower bacterial diversity in the intestine's microbiome and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Health News // 2 days ago
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The union SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West said Friday it has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to recall some Fresenius dialysis machines to protect patient safety.
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
Health News // 2 days ago
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
A probiotic supplement appears to clear the body of a type of bacteria that can cause serious antibiotic-resistant infections, a new study finds.
Massachusetts health officials concerned about new antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea strain
Health News // 2 days ago
Massachusetts health officials concerned about new antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea strain
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Massachusetts Department Of Public Health said Friday it has detected two cases of a novel strain of gonorrhea resistant to antibiotics. It's the first time antibiotic resistant gonorrhea has been found.
Rise in genital birth defects linked to environmental factors, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Rise in genital birth defects linked to environmental factors, study shows
Doctors are seeing an alarming increase in cases of a specific genital malformation in male babies, and new research suggests environmental factors might be at play.
Nearly half of U.S. adults say they feel unprepared to act during medical emergency
Health News // 3 days ago
Nearly half of U.S. adults say they feel unprepared to act during medical emergency
Nearly half of American adults will not be prepared for a medical emergency, according to a new poll from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and Morning Consult.
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Health News // 3 days ago
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Tests of toilet tank water from flights entering the United Kingdom helped Welsh scientists determine that steps meant to keep the COVID-19 virus from traveling among countries appear to have failed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Rise in genital birth defects linked to environmental factors, study shows
Rise in genital birth defects linked to environmental factors, study shows
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement