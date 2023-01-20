Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 20, 2023 / 1:46 PM

Massachusetts health officials concerned about new antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea strain

By Doug Cunningham
Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said Friday that a new strain of antibiotic gonorrhea discovered in her state is "a serious health concern." The CDC is investigating. Photo courtesy of Margret Cooke Linked In
Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said Friday that a new strain of antibiotic gonorrhea discovered in her state is "a serious health concern." The CDC is investigating. Photo courtesy of Margret Cooke Linked In

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Massachusetts Department Of Public Health said Friday it has detected two cases of a novel strain of gonorrhea resistant to antibiotics. It's the first time antibiotic resistant gonorrhea has been found. The CDC is investigating.

"The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which DPH, the CDC, and other health departments have been vigilant about detecting in the US," said Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke in a statement. "We urge all sexually active people to be regularly tested for sexually transmitted infections and to consider reducing the number of their sexual partners and increasing their use of condoms when having sex. Clinicians are advised to review the clinical alert and assist with our expanded surveillance efforts."

Advertisement

Both cases in Massachusetts were successfully cured with ceftriaxone, the antibiotic currently recommended to treat gonorrhea.

CDC guidelines say "only ceftriaxone is recommended for treating gonorrhea in the United States." Its previous guidelines called for dual therapy with two antibiotics.

RELATED Cases of gonorrhea, syphilis rose nationally in 2020, CDC reports

According to the CDC, surveillance data for 2021 shows 2.5 million reported cases of gonorrhea, syphilis, congenital syphilis and chlamydia in the United States.

Advertisement

The Massachusetts health department said it is working with the CDC to investigate the novel gonorrhea strain and the health department is expanding its gonorrhea specimens testing to see if there are other people who have it.

This antibiotic-resistant strain of gonorrhea previously had been seen in Asia-Pacific regions, but it's the first time the strain has been detected in the United States.

RELATED Vaccine for meningitis may protect against gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is a bacterial sexually transmitted infection. There may be no symptoms, but if left untreated, it can result in pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility and other health problems, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public health.

Latest Headlines

A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
Health News // 45 minutes ago
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
A probiotic supplement appears to clear the body of a type of bacteria that can cause serious antibiotic-resistant infections, a new study finds.
Rise in genital birth defects linked to environmental factors, study shows
Health News // 3 hours ago
Rise in genital birth defects linked to environmental factors, study shows
Doctors are seeing an alarming increase in cases of a specific genital malformation in male babies, and new research suggests environmental factors might be at play.
Nearly half of U.S. adults say they feel unprepared to act during medical emergency
Health News // 3 hours ago
Nearly half of U.S. adults say they feel unprepared to act during medical emergency
Nearly half of American adults will not be prepared for a medical emergency, according to a new poll from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and Morning Consult.
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Tests of toilet tank water from flights entering the United Kingdom helped Welsh scientists determine that steps meant to keep the COVID-19 virus from traveling among countries appear to have failed.
Omicron XBB.1.5: Latest COVID-19 variant most contagious yet
Health News // 5 hours ago
Omicron XBB.1.5: Latest COVID-19 variant most contagious yet
The latest COVID-19 variant to gain a foothold in America is called XBB.1.5, which has rapidly started to crowd out other competing variants.
Aspirin may help prevent blood clots after surgery for broken bones
Health News // 10 hours ago
Aspirin may help prevent blood clots after surgery for broken bones
A new study found that aspirin may be as effective as injections of low-molecular-weight heparin when it comes to staving off blood clots and their related complications after surgery for broken arms or legs.
ADHD may predict anxiety, depression in adulthood
Health News // 18 hours ago
ADHD may predict anxiety, depression in adulthood
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be an even bigger predictor of depression and anxiety in adulthood than autism is, a new study finds -- highlighting the mental health side of the disorder.
Study shows no difference between diuretic drugs for heart failure
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study shows no difference between diuretic drugs for heart failure
It doesn't matter which water pill you're prescribed to treat your heart failure, because new trial data shows that one works as well as the other.
Many healthcare workers can't identify emergency codes
Health News // 1 day ago
Many healthcare workers can't identify emergency codes
Hospital emergency codes are used to swiftly alert staff to something requiring a quick response, but a recent study suggests many healthcare workers can't accurately identify them.
Some college athletes may need extra month of recovery from concussion
Health News // 1 day ago
Some college athletes may need extra month of recovery from concussion
Some college athletes take longer to recover from a concussion, but a new study offers them some good news. They may still be able to return to play -- after one extra month of recovery, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rise in genital birth defects linked to environmental factors, study shows
Rise in genital birth defects linked to environmental factors, study shows
Many highly advertised drugs have little to no therapeutic benefit over others
Many highly advertised drugs have little to no therapeutic benefit over others
Omicron XBB.1.5: Latest COVID-19 variant most contagious yet
Omicron XBB.1.5: Latest COVID-19 variant most contagious yet
Gut bacteria differs in people with Parkinson's disease, study shows
Gut bacteria differs in people with Parkinson's disease, study shows
Meditation may alter gut microbes, study of Tibetan monks suggests
Meditation may alter gut microbes, study of Tibetan monks suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement