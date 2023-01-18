Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 18, 2023 / 2:34 PM

Health effects of polarized political environment are complex, study shows

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
In today's highly polarized political environment, paying close attention to the daily doings of politicians can take a toll on mental and physical health. A new study suggests the problem is complex with no easy answer. Photo by Pavlo/Pixabay
In today's highly polarized political environment, paying close attention to the daily doings of politicians can take a toll on mental and physical health. A new study suggests the problem is complex with no easy answer. Photo by Pavlo/Pixabay

In today's highly polarized political environment, is it possible to stay up-to-date with the news of the day without getting totally stressed out?

If not, is there a way to limit the emotional and physical fallout? Or is all that individual stress in service of a greater societal good?

Advertisement

New research paints a complex picture with no easy answers.

On the one hand, paying close attention to the daily doings of politicians does appear to have a way of making people feel consistently bad, investigators found. And those negative emotions appear to take a toll, they warn, in the form of poorer mental and physical health.

RELATED Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows

On the upside, the study also found that staying politically informed appears to serve a larger good, motivating people to get more involved in important causes, through volunteer work or financial donations.

"We expected people would have negative reactions to politics each day, but we were somewhat surprised by how consistent the effects were," noted study author Matthew Feinberg, an associate professor at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Advertisement

What's clear, however, is that all that negativity seems to source back to a fundamental fact, Feinberg said: People take politics very, very personally.

RELATED Study links temperatures with prevalence of hate tweets

"They internalize what happens in the political arena," he said. And the result is that all "the scandals, the incivility and the animosity so common and central in the political arena is impairing many people's well-being on a daily basis."

Feinberg and his colleagues pointed out that theirs is not the first study to find that politics gives rise to stress. But much of the prior research has focused on stress related to major political moments, like an election.

To dig deeper, the latest study set out to look at how people react to the routine political news of the day.

RELATED Watching too much news linked to physical, mental health problems

For their first experiment, the team spent two weeks speaking with nearly 200 Americans of all political stripes.

Each day, participants were asked to highlight the political news that was top of mind; how they felt about that news; what -- if anything -- they did to process their feelings and overall well-being, and how motivated they felt to get involved politically.

Participants were not asked to focus solely on negative reactions to political news. Yet most did so anyway, suggesting that exposure to daily politics is largely a negative experience.

Advertisement

And all the negative emotions triggered by a steady stream of daily political news was linked to reports of worse overall health, both mentally and physically, the team found.

In a second experiment, investigators asked more than 800 Americans -- again of all political stripes -- to watch a TV news brief. Liberals viewed a clip of a liberal host, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. Conservatives viewed a clip of a conservative host, Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

Compared with participants who watched "neutral" non-political clips, those who watched one of the partisan reports said they felt much more negatively afterward.

Still, both experiments highlighted a positive aspect of constant political news exposure: In both cases, participants said feeling bad about the news made them more likely to get involved in politics, regardless of political affiliation.

And in both cases, participants also suggested that there are effective ways to tamp down on their negative reactions to the news. One was simply by taking steps to distract and disengage from the daily political shake-out. The other was to try to "reframe" their reaction to political events.

"In terms of protecting oneself, we find that using emotion regulation strategies -- so that people rethink or reinterpret political happenings in a way that makes them less emotionally evocative -- can help," Feinberg explained.

Advertisement

"For instance," he noted, "people can distance themselves from politics by reminding themselves how what is happening in the political arena has little to do with their personal lives. Alternatively, people can take a break from politics and instead distract themselves with something more enjoyable and apolitical, [such as] watching a movie or playing a video game."

But that seemed to give rise to a "difficult trade-off," Feinberg noted. Because in both experiments, when people took steps to limit the emotional fallout, they also ended up less engaged with the political process.

"If you don't protect yourself, you'll be more likely to experience worse well-being, but be more motivated to take action," Feinberg noted. "If you do protect yourself, you'll likely have better well-being, but be less motivated to take action."

The findings were published online Jan. 19 in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Lynn Bufka, a member of American Psychological Association's "Stress in America" team, noted one other reason for why political news engenders negative reactions.

"Our news cycle tends to highlight controversial aspects of politics, and perhaps 'pull for' more negative emotion" by focusing on "the negative components of political actions," said Bufka, who wasn't part of the study.

Advertisement

In that context, she agreed that "learning to manage emotions is important," even if doing so increases the risk that they'll be "less motivated to take actions consistent with their political points of view."

The challenge for people, Bufka said, is "to find ways to maintain their motivation to act and at the same time to work towards desired change, while still managing what can be strong emotions."

More information

There's more on coping with stress at U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Pandemic funding eased medical debt for many Americans
Health News // 3 hours ago
Pandemic funding eased medical debt for many Americans
The number of Americans who had trouble paying their medical bills dropped precipitously between 2019 and 2021, and funds from the American Rescue Plan and other pandemic relief programs may have been a reason why.
Meditation may alter gut microbes, study of Tibetan monks suggests
Health News // 11 hours ago
Meditation may alter gut microbes, study of Tibetan monks suggests
Meditation might help a person's gut health -- but it takes a lot of meditation over a long time. Tibetan Buddhist monks appear to have gut microbes that differ from others living near them, a new study found.
Young Americans still want kids, but it takes longer to achieve goals
Health News // 1 day ago
Young Americans still want kids, but it takes longer to achieve goals
The fertility rate is at its lowest since the 1970s, and young Americans may simply be having more difficulty achieving life goals in order to have kids, according to a new study.
COVID-19 during pregnancy raises woman's risk of death sevenfold, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 during pregnancy raises woman's risk of death sevenfold, study shows
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy raises a woman's risk of death sevenfold and significantly elevates her odds for needing intensive care, a new study finds.
Major surgery raises risk of death for people with COPD
Health News // 1 day ago
Major surgery raises risk of death for people with COPD
Major surgery is a challenge for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), raising their odds of death within a year by 61%, new research shows.
Loss of smell associated with frailty in older adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Loss of smell associated with frailty in older adults
Doctors already test seniors' hearing and vision. Sense of smell could be added to screenings one day, according to researchers who found links between its loss and risk of frailty in older adults.
Nature could be antidote to anxiety, blood pressure medications, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Nature could be antidote to anxiety, blood pressure medications, study says
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Nature could be the antidote to taking anxiety and blood pressure medications, according to a new study published in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine.
Artificial pancreas may help patients with Type 2 diabetes regulate blood sugar
Health News // 2 days ago
Artificial pancreas may help patients with Type 2 diabetes regulate blood sugar
An artificial pancreas has long been considered the holy grail for people with Type 1 diabetes, and new research suggests a more convenient version of this technology may help the millions of people living with Type 2 diabetes.
Antibiotic use may increase risk of bowel disease
Health News // 5 days ago
Antibiotic use may increase risk of bowel disease
Overuse of antibiotics may trigger inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), new research suggests.
Most clergy support medical approach to depression
Health News // 5 days ago
Most clergy support medical approach to depression
A nationwide survey found that 90% of clergy members embraced a medical understanding of the causes and treatment of depression. About 10% said they would recommend using religious means alone to address depression.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Loss of smell associated with frailty in older adults
Loss of smell associated with frailty in older adults
Artificial pancreas may help patients with Type 2 diabetes regulate blood sugar
Artificial pancreas may help patients with Type 2 diabetes regulate blood sugar
Young Americans still want kids, but it takes longer to achieve goals
Young Americans still want kids, but it takes longer to achieve goals
Meditation may alter gut microbes, study of Tibetan monks suggests
Meditation may alter gut microbes, study of Tibetan monks suggests
Nature could be antidote to anxiety, blood pressure medications, study says
Nature could be antidote to anxiety, blood pressure medications, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement